Ina & Jeffrey forever

We think it's pretty safe to say that Ina and Jeffrey Garten are the Food Network's most beloved couple – we certainly are not impervious to the charms of their adorable relationship. You'd basically have to have a heart of stone not to be in love with their love.

The two tied the knot 49 years ago today, on December 22, 1968 on a "perfect day" at Garten's parents house in Conneticut. And yes, as you'd assume, it snowed.

“Right in the middle of the ceremony, it started to snow. It was beautiful and romantic, but by the end of the party, the poor guys parking cars had to dig everyone out!” Ina exclusively told People Magazine.

But that's not even where their love story began. Since the Gartens are giving us the warm-and-fuzzies right now, we're taking a look back at their life together — and it's darn impressive.

This story was updated on Dec., 22, 2017. It was originally published Sep. 23, 2016.