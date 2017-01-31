That 'Titanic' theory isn't the only crazy movie theory out there

Share Pin

Titanic lovers, there's a theory out there you'll probably hate. We all know Rose was going through a hard time when she met Jack. In fact, their first interaction was when Jack stopped Rose from killing herself. A theory believed by some discusses the possibility of Jack being a figment of Rose's imagination. Think about it. Jack is the opposite of the horrible Caledon "Cal" Hockley. Jack listens to her, makes her life exciting and ultimately saves her from a horribly predictable, loveless life.

Jack, whether a figment of Rose's imagination or not, gives her the courage to take control of her own life. We love you, Jack.

In a January interview with the Daily Beast, Titanic director James Cameron commented on whether or not it was possible for Jack to survive. For those unaware, Mythbusters even did an episode in October 2012 on this particular theory and determined that it was possible for Jack and Rose to share the board and ultimately survive.

Well, according to Cameron, that wouldn't have worked and Mythbusters are just "full of shit." Even if Jack and Rose sharing a board was possible, the point was for Jack to die. It was in the script so that's what had to happen. Cameron said adamantly, "Look, it’s very, very simple: You read page 147 of the script and it says, 'Jack gets off the board and gives his place to her so that she can survive.' It’s that simple."