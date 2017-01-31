That 'Titanic' theory isn't the only crazy movie theory out there

Love them or hate them, fan film theories try to explain the unclear plot holes in the movies we all love.
Titanic lovers, there's a theory out there you'll probably hate. We all know Rose was going through a hard time when she met Jack. In fact, their first interaction was when Jack stopped Rose from killing herself. A theory believed by some discusses the possibility of Jack being a figment of Rose's imagination. Think about it. Jack is the opposite of the horrible Caledon "Cal" Hockley. Jack listens to her, makes her life exciting and ultimately saves her from a horribly predictable, loveless life.
Jack, whether a figment of Rose's imagination or not, gives her the courage to take control of her own life. We love you, Jack.
In a January interview with the Daily Beast, Titanic director James Cameron commented on whether or not it was possible for Jack to survive. For those unaware, Mythbusters even did an episode in October 2012 on this particular theory and determined that it was possible for Jack and Rose to share the board and ultimately survive.
Well, according to Cameron, that wouldn't have worked and Mythbusters are just "full of shit." Even if Jack and Rose sharing a board was possible, the point was for Jack to die. It was in the script so that's what had to happen. Cameron said adamantly, "Look, it’s very, very simple: You read page 147 of the script and it says, 'Jack gets off the board and gives his place to her so that she can survive.' It’s that simple."
The 2013 movie Her takes place in that not-too-distant future where our smartphones can actually be our best friends. Theodore, played by Joaquin Phoenix, falls in love with his artificially intelligent operating system voiced by Scarlett Johansson. Reddit user Tropical_Aphorism has an interesting theory. According to him, the company that makes those insanely artificially intelligent operating systems does so with the intention of providing companions to those who need them most. Or the company, Tropical_Aphorism claims, could also be ultimately trying to get the masses hooked on its technology. Um, I'm pretty sure that's already a thing.
Interstellar was a thought-provoking visual masterpiece. Although people are still arguing about what the real meaning behind the film is, there's a fascinating viewpoint most haven't considered. Interstellar is one movie of the string of recent movies about space. Gravity, Europa Report, Elysium and Interstellar are all, according to the theory, movies sponsored by the government to condition the minds of the masses to being open to space travel. Brilliant.
The bumbling right hand to Captain Hook isn't so useless if you look at it from this angle: Smee is actually a double agent working for Peter Pan. It's no wonder he's always getting in Hook's way when the action picks up. How clever.
A fun theory about Grease is causing a bit of a stir. One Reddit user's 2013 theory on the popular movie has recently been discovered by diehard Grease fans — and they're losing it.
According to Atomicbolt, Danny never saved Sandy from drowning at the beach. The whole movie is fabricated by Sandy, caused by her brain being deprived of oxygen. How morbid.
The theory does explain the dreamlike wonder in the last scene, when Sandy and Danny fly away in Danny's shiny red convertible.
This fan theory has actually been proved true! For quite a while, Aladdin fans have speculated that the Peddler in the beginning of the film is actually Genie in disguise. It turns out Robin Williams was in fact the voice of the Peddler, so it is not incorrect to say that the two characters are one and the same. Director Ron Clements told E! News that the new Blu-ray edition of Aladdin has even more surprises in store.
The classic horror film The Shining has enough theories for its own slideshow, but the most popular one has to do with Danny's Apollo 11 sweater. Supposedly the U.S. government hired Stanley Kubrick to help fake the moon landing. According to the fan theory, Kubrick attempted to apologize for his role in allegedly deceiving the American public with some subliminal messages. There are packets of Tang, a fruit-flavored powder drink used in space flights, stacked visibly in the cupboard, not to mention Danny's famous sweater. Room 237 could very well be hinting at the 237,000 miles between Earth and the moon. Some "theorists" believe the twins represent NASA's Gemini space program. This theory might seem like a bit of a reach, but it certainly does make us wonder what all the references to space is about.
Did you wonder why there were no cats or dogs in Zootopia? Reddit user Thundersaurus_Sex has a theory: Zootopia takes place after mammals have overthrown humanity. And we can't say we blame them. Cats and dogs, our loyal companions, refused to take part in our slaughter and were wiped out fighting by our side.
Why was Kevin so good at besting those bad guys? It's almost as if he had some kind of experience dealing with unsavory characters. Reddit user cubanesis believes that Kevin's family — his father, to be specific — was involved in some kind of organized crime. The theory is pretty plausible. It would explain why the McCallister household was singled out and why the family would callously forget their kid. I think we all can agree on one thing: Kevin was way too calm.
The minions are a lovable bunch who took the world by storm after the release of Despicable Me in 2010. The small yellow creatures who, in the Pixar universe, have existed since the beginning of time, live only to serve their despicable masters. Some believe the minions represent average working Joes, with their homogenous dress code and common, "average" names. Dave, Bill and Stuart only want the approval of a truly evil master some are drawing parallels to capitalism. We're all just cogs in the machine, man.
And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .
SheKnows is making some changes!