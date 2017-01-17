Sections
13 things to know about Jude Law's daughter, Iris Law

Little Law

Jude Law is a huge star, but his daughter Iris is ready to step out of his shadow.

Her mom is famous too

Law's mom is actress, producer and designer Sadie Frost. 

Her brother is a fellow pro poser

Rafferty Law is in the modeling game, as well

She's into the arts

In addition to modeling, Law has a love for photography and oil painting.

And fashion

"I really like vintage blouses with feminine lace detailing," she told Teen Vogue.

She's not afraid to flash a label

A little Louis Vuitton never hurt anybody, right?

She loves animals

Law's Instagram is full of pics of her appreciating all kinds of animals, including snakes, octopuses and elephants.

She's got plans for her future

Her modeling career is taking off, but Law told Teen Vogue she plans to study video art and attend college.

Going into print

She may be on the pages of magazines now, but Law also has dreams of starting her own mag one day.

Not a fan of Mondays

But who is?

She's crafty

FYI: Law made the jeans she's modeling in this pic.

Born to model

Law and Kate Moss' daughter, Lila, have been practicing modeling together for years according to the Daily Mail.

She's the new face of Burberry Beauty

At just 16 years old, Iris landed her first beauty deal: the face of Burberry Beauty

