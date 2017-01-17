13 things to know about Jude Law's daughter, Iris Law

Jude Law is a huge star, but his daughter Iris is ready to step out of his shadow.
Teen Vogue, that is. Law graces the pages of the magazine's latest issue.
Law's mom is actress, producer and designer Sadie Frost.
Rafferty Law is in the modeling game, as well
In addition to modeling, Law has a love for photography and oil painting.
"I really like vintage blouses with feminine lace detailing," she told Teen Vogue.
A little Louis Vuitton never hurt anybody, right?
Law's Instagram is full of pics of her appreciating all kinds of animals, including snakes, octopuses and elephants.
Her modeling career is taking off, but Law told Teen Vogue she plans to study video art and attend college.
She may be on the pages of magazines now, but Law also has dreams of starting her own mag one day.
But who is?
FYI: Law made the jeans she's modeling in this pic.
Law and Kate Moss' daughter, Lila, have been practicing modeling together for years according to the Daily Mail.
At just 16 years old, Iris landed her first beauty deal: the face of Burberry Beauty.
