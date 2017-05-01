All grown up

There's no doubt about it, Kelly Ripa has the most gorgeous kids ever — and her girl Lola Consuelos is no exception. We might still think of Ripa's only daughter as a baby, but she's grown into a teenager right before our eyes.
Here's a little about her.
Originally published August 2016. Updated April 2017.
We know it's hard to avert your eyes from the smoke show that is Mark Consuelos — but if you can, you'll notice how adorable baby Lola's little face is in this picture.
This throwback pic from Ripa's Instagram proves that Lola was always adorable.
Pictured here with the whole fam, it's obvious that Ripa's daughter shares traits of both her parents. Though she has Mark's complexion and hair color, she definitely has Ripa's high cheekbones.
Now that we think of it, all of Ripa and Consuelos' kids are pretty much a perfect blend.
According to Ripa's Instagram, this pic was from Lola's birthday celebration. She turned 15 on June 16, 2016.
Lola has a younger brother named Joaquin Antonio, who was born in 2003, and an older brother named Michael Joseph, who was born in 1997.
Michael shipped off for college last fall, so Lola is now the oldest sibling living under the Ripa/Consuelos roof.
Ripa posted this absolutely hilarious Dubsmash of Lola and younger brother Joaquin to her Instagram last year, and it will have you rolling on the floor from laughter.
Ripa and her husband named their daughter Lola Grace.
Ripa said on Wendy Williams that if her kids don't like her, she's probably doing something right. She told Williams, "I don’t think [Lola] likes me, but I don't care. I'm like, 'I'm not your friend, I'm your mom.'"
Maybe when Lola is older she'll understand her mom's viewpoint a little better.
Ripa told People that both her teens — which includes Lola — are participating in internships. Way to be a go-getter!
