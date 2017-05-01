 
10 Things to Know About Kelly Ripa's Gorgeous Daughter, Lola Consuelos

#1/11:

All grown up
All grown up

There's no doubt about it, Kelly Ripa has the most gorgeous kids ever — and her girl Lola Consuelos is no exception. We might still think of Ripa's only daughter as a baby, but she's grown into a teenager right before our eyes.

Here's a little about her.

Originally published August 2016. Updated April 2017.

Kelly Ripa/Instagram
And a cute toddler, too

This throwback pic from Ripa's Instagram proves that Lola was always adorable.

Kelly Ripa/Instagram
She looks like both her parents

Pictured here with the whole fam, it's obvious that Ripa's daughter shares traits of both her parents. Though she has Mark's complexion and hair color, she definitely has Ripa's high cheekbones. 

Now that we think of it, all of Ripa and Consuelos' kids are pretty much a perfect blend.

Kelly Ripa/Instagram
She turned 15 last summer

According to Ripa's Instagram, this pic was from Lola's birthday celebration. She turned 15 on June 16, 2016.

#6/11:

She's the middle child
She's the middle child

Lola has a younger brother named Joaquin Antonio, who was born in 2003, and an older brother named Michael Joseph, who was born in 1997. 

Kelly Ripa/Instagram
But she's the oldest at home now

Michael shipped off for college last fall, so Lola is now the oldest sibling living under the Ripa/Consuelos roof.

Kelly Ripa/Instagram
She does a great Dubsmash

Ripa posted this absolutely hilarious Dubsmash of Lola and younger brother Joaquin to her Instagram last year, and it will have you rolling on the floor from laughter.

Kelly Ripa/Instagram
She has a pretty middle name

Ripa and her husband named their daughter Lola Grace.

Kelly Ripa/Instagram
She has strict parents

Ripa said on Wendy Williams that if her kids don't like her, she's probably doing something right. She told Williams, "I don’t think [Lola] likes me, but I don't care. I'm like, 'I'm not your friend, I'm your mom.'"

Maybe when Lola is older she'll understand her mom's viewpoint a little better.

#11/11:

She has an internship
She has an internship

Ripa told People that both her teens — which includes Lola — are participating in internships. Way to be a go-getter! 

