 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
List View
On
Off

It's Too Bad Jesse Williams and Aryn Drake-Lee are Divorcing Because She's a Badass

Chanel Dubofsky

by

Chanel Dubofsky is a fiction writer, journalist and editor based in Brooklyn, New York. Her work on gender, sexuality, religion and reproductive justice has been publishing in Cosmopolitan, RH Reality Check, The Billfold, The Toast, The ...

View Profile
#1/11:

Say it ain't so

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for The Mistake Room
#1/11:

Say it ain't so

There's no doubt about it, we love Jesse Williams. I mean, we've always loved him on Grey's Anatomy — but ever since his political activism has come to the forefront, we've been obsessed. 

In his speech accepting the BET Humanitarian Award last summer, Williams paid tribute to black women, which led us to wonder about the women in his life — including Aryn Drake-Lee, who he married in 2012. Naturally we did a little lite internet stalking and learned that Drake-Lee (who is the mother to Williams' children, Sadie and Maceo) is certainly a force to be reckoned with — and we're just a little bit devastated that the couple are reportedly divorcing because, gasp, Williams allegedly wants to hit the town as a single guy

Here are 10 reasons Drake-Lee is as every bit as badass as Williams is.

Originally published July 2016. Updated May 2017. 

#3/11:

She co created the Ebroji app

Jesse Williams
#3/11:

She co created the Ebroji app

Williams and Drake-Lee launched the Ebroji app, a curated GIF keyboard "designed specifically to enhance the way we already communicate.” 

#4/11:

She's trilingual

Jesse Williams/Instagram
#4/11:

She's trilingual

Drake-Lee was educated at the French American International School in San Francisco, and she's fluent in French, Spanish and English. 

#5/11:

She went to an Ivy League school

Wire Image
#5/11:

She went to an Ivy League school

Drake-Lee is a graduate of Barnard College, a private women's liberal arts college in New York City, established in 1889 as a response to its neighbor across the street, Columbia University, who refused to admit women. Barnard graduates receive Columbia University diplomas signed by both the Barnard and Columbia presidents.

#6/11:

She's a super private person

Paul Redmond/WireImage
#6/11:

She's a super private person

It's hard to find photos of Drake-Lee where she isn't accompanied by Williams, or where the couple aren't being blatantly spied on by the paparazzi. Drake-Lee stays away from the cameras and is focused on her own personal life with her work and family. 

#7/11:

She met Williams before he was famous

John Shearer/Getty Images for GQ Magazine
#7/11:

She met Williams before he was famous

Williams was a high school teacher when he and Drake-Lee met, and the pair dated for five years before they got married in 2012. "She's been with me through all different facets of my career," said Williams of his wife. 

#8/11:

She rocks natural hair

Cinestory/Instagram
#8/11:

She rocks natural hair

Drake-Lee's relationship with a famous man hasn't led her down the perilous path of embracing Hollywood's ridiculous and racist beauty standards; she's always photographed with her hair natural and curly, even if she's on the red carpet. 

#9/11:

Their wedding was small and intimate

Jason Merritt, Getty Images
#9/11:

Their wedding was small and intimate

In keeping with the couple's desire to maintain a private life, their September 2012 wedding included only close family and friends, and there are virtually no photographs of the nuptials available online. 

#10/11:

She's independent and savvy

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Art Los Angeles Contemporary
#10/11:

She's independent and savvy

Drake-Lee's confidence and independence is what attracted Williams to her in the first place. "She is her own person," said Williams. "Being intelligent and self-made is a big deal for me." 

#11/11:

She was totally into moving to LA

Jesse Grant/WireImage
#11/11:

She was totally into moving to LA

"We know each other in and out, and she was very happy to move out here," said Williams of his wife. "She loves California and was tired of the weather on the East Coast." 

Related Slideshows

We Always Forget These Celebrities Have a Twin

These 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards Acceptance Speeches Were Worth The Golden Popcorn

15 Things to Know About 'Billions' Asia Kate Dillon
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started