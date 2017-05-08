Say it ain't so

There's no doubt about it, we love Jesse Williams. I mean, we've always loved him on Grey's Anatomy — but ever since his political activism has come to the forefront, we've been obsessed.
In his speech accepting the BET Humanitarian Award last summer, Williams paid tribute to black women, which led us to wonder about the women in his life — including Aryn Drake-Lee, who he married in 2012. Naturally we did a little lite internet stalking and learned that Drake-Lee (who is the mother to Williams' children, Sadie and Maceo) is certainly a force to be reckoned with — and we're just a little bit devastated that the couple are reportedly divorcing because, gasp, Williams allegedly wants to hit the town as a single guy.
Here are 10 reasons Drake-Lee is as every bit as badass as Williams is.
Originally published July 2016. Updated May 2017.
Drake-Lee invested in her first real estate properties at the age of 24, soon after graduating college. She began her career at the historically black real estate firm, Webb and Brooker, and was described by Brown Harris Stevens as one of their most successful real estate brokers in their Park Slope, Brooklyn firm.
Williams and Drake-Lee launched the Ebroji app, a curated GIF keyboard "designed specifically to enhance the way we already communicate.”
Drake-Lee was educated at the French American International School in San Francisco, and she's fluent in French, Spanish and English.
Drake-Lee is a graduate of Barnard College, a private women's liberal arts college in New York City, established in 1889 as a response to its neighbor across the street, Columbia University, who refused to admit women. Barnard graduates receive Columbia University diplomas signed by both the Barnard and Columbia presidents.
It's hard to find photos of Drake-Lee where she isn't accompanied by Williams, or where the couple aren't being blatantly spied on by the paparazzi. Drake-Lee stays away from the cameras and is focused on her own personal life with her work and family.
Williams was a high school teacher when he and Drake-Lee met, and the pair dated for five years before they got married in 2012. "She's been with me through all different facets of my career," said Williams of his wife.
Drake-Lee's relationship with a famous man hasn't led her down the perilous path of embracing Hollywood's ridiculous and racist beauty standards; she's always photographed with her hair natural and curly, even if she's on the red carpet.
In keeping with the couple's desire to maintain a private life, their September 2012 wedding included only close family and friends, and there are virtually no photographs of the nuptials available online.
Drake-Lee's confidence and independence is what attracted Williams to her in the first place. "She is her own person," said Williams. "Being intelligent and self-made is a big deal for me."
"We know each other in and out, and she was very happy to move out here," said Williams of his wife. "She loves California and was tired of the weather on the East Coast."
