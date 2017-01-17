15 famous women John Mayer has loved and lost

Share Pin

John Mayer has certainly made a name for himself in the past decade. Not only is he known as a romantic crooner, but he’s also garnered a rep as a huge womanizer. All in the name of music, right?

Mayer has crashed and burned in the love department, and he's definitely been the guy who kisses and tells. Despite all that, Mayer says he's ready to put himself out there again.

"The stage is set, but I'm excited for a meet cute at some point. I'm single and I'm excited about the future," he told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live in June 2016.

If Mayer has found someone to date since then, however, he's keeping it on the serious DL. No reports of new romances have popped up, besides a brief rumor that surfaced after he was seen out with Demi Lovato in October.

Maybe Mayer's reputation is finally too tarnished for anyone to take a chance. Let's examine all his past loves, shall we?

Originally published June 2016. Updated January 2017.