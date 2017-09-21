Literally everyone is breaking up

Share Pin

Breaking up is never easy, and these celebrities know that better than anyone. These stars parted ways with their significant others recently and, in the process, totally hit us right where it hurts: in our hearts. While some splits shocked us — yes, I'm looking at you, Chris Pratt & Anna Faris — there were admittedly others that we totally saw coming, like Oscar-winner Casey Affleck and his wife, Summer Phoenix.

It's been eventful in the world of high-profile celebrity splits and divorces in the recent months and years. These splits, however, are truly unforgettable. It's always tough to see a relationship you've been in favor of (or at least mildly intrigued by) just crumble. Everyone has their reasons, but man, couldn't we have had a little bit of a warning?

Keep clicking to see who has called it quits and why in recently — and hit us right in the feels in the process.

Updated August 7, 2017.