Literally everyone is breaking up

Breaking up is never easy, and these celebrities know that better than anyone. These stars parted ways with their significant others recently and, in the process, totally hit us right where it hurts: in our hearts. While some splits shocked us — yes, I'm looking at you, Chris Pratt & Anna Faris — there were admittedly others that we totally saw coming, like Oscar-winner Casey Affleck and his wife, Summer Phoenix.
It's been eventful in the world of high-profile celebrity splits and divorces in the recent months and years. These splits, however, are truly unforgettable. It's always tough to see a relationship you've been in favor of (or at least mildly intrigued by) just crumble. Everyone has their reasons, but man, couldn't we have had a little bit of a warning?
Keep clicking to see who has called it quits and why in recently — and hit us right in the feels in the process.
Updated August 7, 2017.
After 14 years of marriage, Torres and Fishburne announced their amicable split on Sept. 20. Torres was seen kissing a mystery man the day before they announced their divorce.
Fergie and Duhamel kept their split a secret for months, before announcing it in a joint statement on Sept. 14.
Bilson and Christensen are living in separate cities after calling off their relationship of nearly a decade.
A long-time fan favorite, Jurassic World star Chris Pratt and Mom star Anna Faris announced their legal separation in August 2017 after eight years of marriage. The pair met in 2007 on the set of the film Take Me Home Tonight and they have one son together, Jack.
After a year of dating and reported years of pining for her, Elon Musk has split from Amber Heard. Sources say the pair split due to timing and distance and that the split was amicable.
The pair of actors were married for 17 years before announcing their split in May 2017. The pair had been together since the late '90s and, according to PEOPLE, were married in Hawaii in 2000. Over the years, they had starred together in films like Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story and Zoolander.
The football player and the actor quietly split after three years of dating. It's unclear what the specific reasons for their break-up were, but while they were together they were a favorite, low-key couple in Hollywood.
Schumer reportedly met Hanisch via the dating app Raya. The furniture designer and the comedian were together for two years and even towards the end of the relationship, Schumer had revealed in interviews the pair had been discussing their long-term future together.
The couple split in Jauary 2017 after two years of marriage and Johansson reportedly officially filed for divorce in March. The pair reportedly met in through a mutual friend, a tattoo artist, in 2013. The pair have one daughter together.
In 2017, Grey's Anatomy star Jesse Williams divorced his wife, Aryn Drake-Lee after more than a decade together. He took time to clear that air over rumors of an acrimonious split by saying, "I was in a relationship 13 years, 13 real years, not 5 years, not 7 years, 13 years and all of a sudden motherf*ckers are writing think-pieces that I somehow threw a 13-year relationship—like the most painful experience I’ve had in my life like with a person I’ve loved with all of my heart—that I threw a person and my family in the trash because a girl I work with [alleged love interest Minka Kelly] is cute."
After welcoming a son together in 2017, Janet Jackson and Wissam Al Mana announced they were divorcing. The pair were reportedly together for over five years and now their split could possibly net Jackson millions in the settlement.
This relationship ended just as dramatically as it began. Pitt left then-wife Jennifer Aniston for Jolie, creating years of tabloid fodder. Fast forward through six children and a wedding, and Jolie filed for divorce among allegations against Pitt for child abuse and alcohol dependency.
After Swift and Calvin Harris broke up, she was linked with Hiddleston (pretty much right after this dance-off). Soon, we saw plenty of paparazzi pics of the two hand-in-hand on various strolls, but ultimately, HiddleSwift didn't last long. After only a few months, they called it off, and now Swift swears she'll be more "secretive" about her future relationships.
Heard filed for divorce from Depp in May, later reporting that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor physically abused her during their marriage. They were married for just 15 months.
On Sept. 1, it was reported that Chloë Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham split. They first met August 2014 at a SoulCycle class and kept their on-again, off-again relationship a secret for two years.
Carey and Cannon filed for divorce on Dec. 12 after six years of marriage. It's believed their split was a long time coming.
This summer, Grande broke up with her backup dancer Alvarez after dating for about a year. Reportedly, they "found it difficult to make it work."
After two years of marriage, Anthony & De Lima split. According to Us Weekly, the relationship "was not working and they didn't have enough in common."
This couple called it quits in July after a decade-long romance. A reason wasn't given, but reps for the couple said they plan to remain friends.
Though the Chicago Fire star and the "Born This Way" singer seemed like a match made in heaven after meeting on the set of Gaga's "You And I" video five years ago, the couple reportedly ended their yearlong engagement in July 2016. No word yet on who gets to keep their adorable French bulldogs.
Watts and Schreiber separated in September after 11 years together, vowing to keep things civil for their kids.
Say it ain't so! Lovato and her boo of six years, That '70s Show star Valderrama, called it quits in June, but promised to remain "best friends" in identical Instagram posts.
The Scream Queens star met her then-boyfriend Paetz on the set of her "On My Way" music video. They dated for almost two years before calling things off in February. Now it seems that Michele has moved on to her new co-star Robert Buckley, whom she'll play opposite in Hulu series Dimension 404.
The Blended star and her husband of four years decided to end their marriage in April.
The Fargo star and her Unbroken actor boo dated for four years, but ended their relationship this spring.
Swift and her DJ boyfriend Harris called it quits sometime in May, but the couple seemed to be on friendly terms after Harris tweeted that there was still a great deal of "ove and respect between the former couple. However, that was before Swift was spotted kissing Tom Hiddleston mere weeks after their breakup. Harris deleted his respectful tweet and unfollowed Swift shortly afterward. At least bad breakups make great fodder for songs, right guys?
The on-again, off-again relationship between the youngest Jenner and her rapper boyfriend seems to be officially over. Given the fact that Jenner's brother Rob is having a baby with Blac Chyna, aka the mother of Tyga's son, it's probably a good thing that these two called it quits.
After two years together, the We Are Your Friends star ended things with his stylist/model girlfriend, Miro. We knew it was real when Efron deleted all pics of her from his Instagram.
Almost a year after brother Ben split from Jennifer Garner, Affleck split from his wife, Joaquin Phoenix's sister Summer. The pair was married for 10 years before deciding to separate in March.
They wed in 2007 after dating for four years, but called it quits after nine years of marriage. "After much soul searching and consideration we have made the decision to separate as a couple," Maguire and Meyer said in a joint statement to People. "As devoted parents, our first priority remains raising our children together with enduring love, respect and friendship."
Lopez started dating her backup dancer in 2012, but things came to an end in August 2016. "It wasn't anything dramatic and they were on good terms — it just came to a natural end. They will remain friends and they see each other, but they are not together. It was very amiable," a source told People. But for real? We hear he was cheating.
The singer filed for divorce from her husband of 12 years in July citing "irreconcilable differences." It's been reported Kendu Isaacs' spousal support demands are next-level. He's seeking $129,000 in monthly spousal support, and wants Blige to pay for his personal trainer, personal chef and $1,000 in new clothing a month.
After four years together, Facinelli and Alexander called off their engagement in February 2016. "Due to conflicting family and work commitments on opposite coasts, and after much consideration, Peter and Jaimie have chosen to part ways amicably and remain good friends," a rep for the couple announced.
After just one year of marriage, the country couple called it quits just months after the birth of their daughter Jolie Rae — and Caussin quickly entered rehab for undisclosed reasons. Kramer gave a pretty obvious hint about what caused the split when she posted a video of herself on Instagram at a concert singing "Before He Cheats," and captioned it "music=therapy."
After trying to weather the storm when she busted her fiancé cheating, Azalea finally kicked Young to the curb. "Unfortunately, although I love Nick and I have tried and tried to rebuild my trust in him — It's become apparent in the last few weeks I am unable to," she explained on Instagram in a pic that has since been deleted.
Cobain filed for divorce from The Eeries singer after just two years of marriage.
After two years of dating, this celeb couple called it quits in August. "It was a mutual breakup," an insider told E! News. "They are still friends and care about each other, but it's not the right time for them now as a couple."
Vanilla Ice's wife of almost 20 years, Laura Van Winkle, filed for divorce on Tuesday, Oct. 18, TMZ reports.
There is no word yet on the reason for their split, but the couple are believed to have been separated for years, and the recent divorce filing was only to make things official.
