16 celebrity couple nicknames — from totally strange to totally creative

Some of these celeb couples are great while others are, well, pretty strange.
The pics of the two making out on the beach shook the world. But are they actually dating? Who knows, but the nicknames are endless: Hiddlesticks, Hiddleswift, Toylor and on and on... Also, Calvin Harris is not very pleased.
Hey, at least Kim and Kanye didn't go the Will and Jada route (Jaden and Willow) and name one of their kids Kimye.
Jennifer Aniston and Vince Vaughn co-starred in 2006's The Break-Up and had their real-life breakup a year later.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck began dating in 2003, just when tabloids began to explode.
Ben Affleck began dating Jennifer Garner soon after his breakup from Jennifer Lopez. The two would go on to be married for 10 years and have three children together, but separated after he allegedly had an affair with the nanny. The two have divorced and are still living together, for the sake of their kids.
Who could forget Tom Cruise jumping on Oprah's couch as he professed his love for the much younger Katie Holmes. One child and five years later, Holmes left Cruise and Scientology. It is speculated that Holmes is now dating Cruise's Collateral co-star, Jamie Foxx.
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt got together on MTV's The Hills and, surprisingly, are still going strong 10 years later.
Taylor Swift and Taylor Lautner's relationship lasted as long as their appearance in the movie Valentine's Day. He kinda fell off the grid, while she went on to date quite a few other famous guys.
Proving their critics wrong, Brad and Angelina showed the world their relationship was much more than an alleged affair and are now married and parents to their six children. They have even co-starred in a few movies together... shame those weren't as successful as their marriage.
Probably the most creative hybrid name, Gigi Hadid — who Joe Jonas pursued since she was 13 years old — reportedly ended the relationship because of their busy schedules. Gigi of course went on to date Zayn Malik just two weeks later. Jonas was not pleased.
Yes, these were their individual nicknames before getting together, but it still counts. The Beckhams have been married for 16 years now, have four kids, and they constantly express their love for one another on Instagram.
Maybe the newest couple to the nickname game, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton found love again in each other after their respective and very public divorces.
Are we still allowed to call them Billary after Hillary becomes president and he becomes first man?
These High School Musical sweethearts dated for five years — which is an eternity when you are that young. Vanessa Hudgens moved on to Austin Butler, but now that Zac Efron is single again, it looks like he may be trying to win Vanessa back.
Jennifer Aniston got it right with now-husband, Justin Theroux. Only a couple this cool could pull off a Jethro Tull-inspired nickname.
Rumors began swirling in December 2016 that these two were moving on from their respective exes in style. Neither Drake nor Loez have confirmed their relationship personally, but the proof is pretty hard to deny. These two are just living life to the fullest and having a fun time doing it.
And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .
SheKnows is making some changes!