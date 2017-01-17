Sections
23 celebs who've made it very clear they're not Donald Trump supporters

Vrinda Jagota

by

Vrinda is a writer living in New York. Literally every person she texts is thinking "Hey Vrinda, maybe you don't need to respond to every text with a kimoji AND a picture of yourself?"

View Profile
They have one thing in common: dump Trump

FayesVision/WENN.com
They have one thing in common: dump Trump

Angelina Jolie isn't the only celeb against Donald Trump. 

America Ferrera

Adriana M. Barraza/WENN
America Ferrera

Ferrera wrote an open letter to Trump last summer in The Huffington Post sarcastically thanking him for his racist policies against the Latinx community, arguing that his hateful language would mobilize members of the community to vote against him. 

Jennifer Lawrence

WENN
Jennifer Lawrence

Lawrence recently appeared on the BBC's The Graham Norton Show, revealing that when she found out Trump was at a concert she was attending, she tried to find him to record a video of herself saying, "Fuck you!" to him.

John Oliver

WENN
John Oliver

If you haven't already, do yourself a favor and watch Oliver's extensive anti-Trump segment on Last Week Tonight. During this 20-minute clip, Oliver brilliantly and hilariously points out Trump's inconsistencies, failures and lies, ultimately revealing that Trump's original last name was Drumpf. Oliver initiated the #MakeAmericaDrumpfAgain hashtag and created a Google Chrome extension that replaces Trump with Drumpf.   

Kenya Moore

Alberto Reyes/WENN
Kenya Moore

In a recent interview with Perez Hilton, Moore said, "I'm not sure what offends me the most, the polarizing remarks being a woman of color, or knowing that [Miss Universe and Miss USA, which Trump co-owns] [have] never invited any former black titleholders back to judge." 

Angelina Jolie

Michael Wright/WENN.com
Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie, Oscar-winning actress and special envoy to the UN Refugee Agency, recently told a BBC reporter that it is hard to hear Trump's anti-Muslim stance, as the U.S. is a country founded on the principle of religious freedom.

Waka Flocka Flame

Dennis Van Tine/Future Image/WENN
Waka Flocka Flame

Last July, Waka Flocka Flame penned a number of tweets addressing Trump's dismissal of the labor of Mexican workers. He wrote that minorities built the U.S., and that he knows "Mexican’s to be some of they most cultural, religious, God fearing hard working people in the world."

George Clooney

WENN
George Clooney

It should come as no surprise that longtime liberal activist and actor George Clooney believes that Trump is a xenophobic fascist, as he said in an interview with The Guardian. He is a Hillary Clinton supporter, though he also admires the political work Bernie Sanders is doing too. 

Shakira

Apega/WENN
Shakira

Her tweets don't lie! Shakira tweeted that Trump's immigration policies are racist and hateful

Chrissy Teigen

WENN
Chrissy Teigen

Teigen didn't hold back when it came to critiquing Trump on Twitter. When he tweeted about how his meeting with a large number of African American pastors was not a press event, she responded that if he was really not doing it for attention, he didn't need to be tweeting about it. She also got into a Twitter fight with him when he tweeted that she doesn't compare to his wife, Melania Trump. She tweeted that they both married well and pose half-naked

John Legend

Adriana M. Barraza/WENN
John Legend

Like his wife Teigen, John Legend is clearly not a Trump fan. In a Twitter debate with Donald Trump Jr., Legend publicly called out the elder Trump's racism. When Trump Jr. tweeted, "Ha 5 students when asked why they were protesting couldn't even answer. The participation medal/micro aggression generation is pretty sad!" Legend responded, "I think they were protesting your racist father. This isn't complicated." 

Kerry Washington

WENN
Kerry Washington

Washington showed where she stood politically when she tweeted in support of the Stop Hate Dump Trump campaign. She wrote, “Join me + #EveEnsler, @harrybelafonte, @sandylocks, @MMFlint and @thandienewton to say enough #StopHateDumpTrump.”

J.K. Rowling

WENN
J.K. Rowling

Queen of biting Twitter sarcasm, Rowling didn't hold back when an article was published comparing Trump to Voldemort. She tweeted the article, adding, "How horrible. Voldemort was nowhere near as bad." 

Ricky Martin

Brian To/WENN
Ricky Martin

After Trump made a number of remarks about the supposed laziness of Mexicans, Martin moved the Ricky Martin Foundation's charity golf tournament from the Trump International Golf Club in Puerto Rico to the Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Beach Resort. 

Demi Lovato

FayesVision/WENN
Demi Lovato

Lovato simultaneously dismissed Trump while showing her support for Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

Russell Simmons

Charlie Steffens/WENN.com
Russell Simmons

Simmons has been friends with Trump for years, but that doesn't mean he thinks he should be president. "Donald is a funny enough person, fine to do what he does," he said during an appearance on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. "But president? N****, please."

Roger Waters

WENN.com
Roger Waters

The Pink Floyd frontman is turning one of his concert mainstays into a political statement. The famous flying pig is now an anti-Trump symbol, with "Together We Stand, Divided We Fall" printed along the side among other things that can't be published here.

A bunch of great musicians for 30 Days, 30 Songs

Judy Eddy/WENN.com
A bunch of great musicians for 30 Days, 30 Songs

"Written and recorded by artists for a Trump-free America," as the website describes, the musical project is introducing a new song daily protesting against Trump. Included so far are acts like Death Cab for Cutie, Franz Ferdinand, R.E.M., Aimee Mann and Ledinsky.

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Joseph Marzullo/WENN.com
Lin-Manuel Miranda

Miranda rewrote Hamilton's "The World Was Wide Enough" for a Clinton fundraiser, and included the line, "We know that our Hillary's no quitter. We watch as her opponent fiddles with his Twitter."

Billy Crystal

Joseph Marzullo/WENN.com
Billy Crystal

The comedian had some choice words for Trump at a Clinton fundraiser. "He's open 24 hours and he's trying to sell us crap that we don't need," he said, comparing Trump to a 7-Eleven, then to a hurricane: "Starts out with a lot of hot air, you watch it spinning out of control. It hits America, causes a lot of damage and panic, but it's completely over by November."

Rose McGowan

Derrick Salters/WENN.com
Rose McGowan

McGowan penned an open letter to Trump and broadcast networks after the candidate insinuated the Second Amendment people could "do something" about Hillary Clinton. "This is real. We are sick," she wrote. "Living with your daily reign of terror cancer, and it is terror cancer, is something we are unwilling to do for another minute. I do not want to live my life this way. I am a proud AMERICAN & GLOBAL CITIZEN who's [sic] head is bowed to her knees in because she is sickened every day. Because of you. It is NOT most of America who should be ashamed, it is YOU for propagating this propaganda."

Humanity For Hillary

Joseph Marzullo/WENN.com
Humanity For Hillary

Amber Tamblyn, Meryl Streep, Rose McGowan, Amy Schumer, Rosie Perez, Lena Dunham and Maggie Gyllenhaal spoke out in a PSA against Trump's comments supporting sexual assault, saying it's "not OK." 

Amy Schumer

WENN.com
Amy Schumer

Two hundred people walked out of an Amy Schumer standup show after she called Trump an "orange, sexual-assaulting, fake college-starting monster." However, 8,400 people stayed, so Schumer wins.

