23 celebs who've made it very clear they're not Donald Trump supporters

Angelina Jolie isn't the only celeb against Donald Trump.
During an hour-long discussion, moderated by Oprah Winfrey, her documentary The 13th, Ava DuVernay said Trump "represents violence." According to Page Six, she "doesn't have much empathy for those who supported him."
Ferrera wrote an open letter to Trump last summer in The Huffington Post sarcastically thanking him for his racist policies against the Latinx community, arguing that his hateful language would mobilize members of the community to vote against him.
Lawrence recently appeared on the BBC's The Graham Norton Show, revealing that when she found out Trump was at a concert she was attending, she tried to find him to record a video of herself saying, "Fuck you!" to him.
If you haven't already, do yourself a favor and watch Oliver's extensive anti-Trump segment on Last Week Tonight. During this 20-minute clip, Oliver brilliantly and hilariously points out Trump's inconsistencies, failures and lies, ultimately revealing that Trump's original last name was Drumpf. Oliver initiated the #MakeAmericaDrumpfAgain hashtag and created a Google Chrome extension that replaces Trump with Drumpf.
In a recent interview with Perez Hilton, Moore said, "I'm not sure what offends me the most, the polarizing remarks being a woman of color, or knowing that [Miss Universe and Miss USA, which Trump co-owns] [have] never invited any former black titleholders back to judge."
Angelina Jolie, Oscar-winning actress and special envoy to the UN Refugee Agency, recently told a BBC reporter that it is hard to hear Trump's anti-Muslim stance, as the U.S. is a country founded on the principle of religious freedom.
It should come as no surprise that longtime liberal activist and actor George Clooney believes that Trump is a xenophobic fascist, as he said in an interview with The Guardian. He is a Hillary Clinton supporter, though he also admires the political work Bernie Sanders is doing too.
Her tweets don't lie! Shakira tweeted that Trump's immigration policies are racist and hateful.
Teigen didn't hold back when it came to critiquing Trump on Twitter. When he tweeted about how his meeting with a large number of African American pastors was not a press event, she responded that if he was really not doing it for attention, he didn't need to be tweeting about it. She also got into a Twitter fight with him when he tweeted that she doesn't compare to his wife, Melania Trump. She tweeted that they both married well and pose half-naked.
Like his wife Teigen, John Legend is clearly not a Trump fan. In a Twitter debate with Donald Trump Jr., Legend publicly called out the elder Trump's racism. When Trump Jr. tweeted, "Ha 5 students when asked why they were protesting couldn't even answer. The participation medal/micro aggression generation is pretty sad!" Legend responded, "I think they were protesting your racist father. This isn't complicated."
Washington showed where she stood politically when she tweeted in support of the Stop Hate Dump Trump campaign. She wrote, “Join me + #EveEnsler, @harrybelafonte, @sandylocks, @MMFlint and @thandienewton to say enough #StopHateDumpTrump.”
Queen of biting Twitter sarcasm, Rowling didn't hold back when an article was published comparing Trump to Voldemort. She tweeted the article, adding, "How horrible. Voldemort was nowhere near as bad."
After Trump made a number of remarks about the supposed laziness of Mexicans, Martin moved the Ricky Martin Foundation's charity golf tournament from the Trump International Golf Club in Puerto Rico to the Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Beach Resort.
Lovato simultaneously dismissed Trump while showing her support for Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.
Simmons has been friends with Trump for years, but that doesn't mean he thinks he should be president. "Donald is a funny enough person, fine to do what he does," he said during an appearance on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. "But president? N****, please."
The Pink Floyd frontman is turning one of his concert mainstays into a political statement. The famous flying pig is now an anti-Trump symbol, with "Together We Stand, Divided We Fall" printed along the side among other things that can't be published here.
"Written and recorded by artists for a Trump-free America," as the website describes, the musical project is introducing a new song daily protesting against Trump. Included so far are acts like Death Cab for Cutie, Franz Ferdinand, R.E.M., Aimee Mann and Ledinsky.
Miranda rewrote Hamilton's "The World Was Wide Enough" for a Clinton fundraiser, and included the line, "We know that our Hillary's no quitter. We watch as her opponent fiddles with his Twitter."
The comedian had some choice words for Trump at a Clinton fundraiser. "He's open 24 hours and he's trying to sell us crap that we don't need," he said, comparing Trump to a 7-Eleven, then to a hurricane: "Starts out with a lot of hot air, you watch it spinning out of control. It hits America, causes a lot of damage and panic, but it's completely over by November."
McGowan penned an open letter to Trump and broadcast networks after the candidate insinuated the Second Amendment people could "do something" about Hillary Clinton. "This is real. We are sick," she wrote. "Living with your daily reign of terror cancer, and it is terror cancer, is something we are unwilling to do for another minute. I do not want to live my life this way. I am a proud AMERICAN & GLOBAL CITIZEN who's [sic] head is bowed to her knees in because she is sickened every day. Because of you. It is NOT most of America who should be ashamed, it is YOU for propagating this propaganda."
Amber Tamblyn, Meryl Streep, Rose McGowan, Amy Schumer, Rosie Perez, Lena Dunham and Maggie Gyllenhaal spoke out in a PSA against Trump's comments supporting sexual assault, saying it's "not OK."
Two hundred people walked out of an Amy Schumer standup show after she called Trump an "orange, sexual-assaulting, fake college-starting monster." However, 8,400 people stayed, so Schumer wins.
