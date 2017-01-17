23 celebs who've made it very clear they're not Donald Trump supporters

Share Pin

McGowan penned an open letter to Trump and broadcast networks after the candidate insinuated the Second Amendment people could "do something" about Hillary Clinton. "This is real. We are sick," she wrote. "Living with your daily reign of terror cancer, and it is terror cancer, is something we are unwilling to do for another minute. I do not want to live my life this way. I am a proud AMERICAN & GLOBAL CITIZEN who's [sic] head is bowed to her knees in because she is sickened every day. Because of you. It is NOT most of America who should be ashamed, it is YOU for propagating this propaganda."