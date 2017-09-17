Still together after all this time

Another day, another dollar, another Hollywood celebrity divorce. Yup, a lot of the time it sure feels like the lifestyle of the rich and famous includes changing partners more often than changing underwear. We're not here to pass judgement on people's life choices — but when celebs break up, it can take an emotional toll on us regular people as well. Not trying to be dramatic, but the end of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie was kinda devastating, and we're still not over the demise of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's eight year marriage.
Which is why we're so happy there are actually a whole grip of celebs who have stood the test of time. Divorce is just as common as marriage in Hollywood, but these celebrity couples have beaten the odds to stay together for 10, 30, even 50 years. If any of these partnerships break up, love might officially be dead.
Originally published September 2016. Updated September 2017.
23 years:
In January 2017, RuPaul secretly married his partner of 23 years, Georges LeBar. Twenty-three years, people!
51 years:
Parton and Deen — who are renewed their vows for their 50th anniversary this year — met on Parton's very first day in Nashville, Tennessee, when she was just 18 years old. They got married in Georgia on May 30, 1966, and when you ask Parton how they've managed to stay married so long she says, "47 of those [years], I was gone."
We're assuming she's kidding. The two don't have any kids but feel just fine with that; growing up with eight siblings, Parton's said she often feels like she does have many kids and grandkids.
39 years:
Meryl Streep and sculptor Donald Gummre have been married since 1978! They met when Streep sublet Gummer's apartment while he was abroad. When Gummer returned, Streep didn't move out and they were married six months later. They'll celebrate they're 38th wedding anniversary on Sept. 30.
Streep's a pretty quiet person when it comes to her personal life but in 2012 while accepting her Oscar, she said "First I'm going to thank Don because when you thank your husband at the end of the speech they play him out with the music, and I want him to know that everything I value most in our lives you've given me."
They have three daughters together: Mamie, Grace and Louisa.
35 years:
Bono pursued his new classmate, Alison, on her first day of middle school. Bono became Hewson's first boyfriend when she was 15-years-old; Bono was 16. Things got serious when Bono's mom died in 1973 from an aneurysm. Hewson's took care of Bono, making sure he ate, got to school and had clean clothes. They marriedon August 21, 1982 when Hewsen was just 22-years-old.
Now, after many years of a wonderful marriage, they have four kids: Jordan, Memphis Eve, Elijah Bob Patricius Guggi Q (yes, that's his full name) and John Abraham.
34 years:
Goldie and Kurt have remained famously unmarried for over 30 years and deserve kudos for that! They share a son, Wyatt. Goldie's kids from a previous relationship, Kate and Oliver Hudson, call him dad too.
35 years:
Denzel met Pauletta on his very first television job, Wilma, in 1977, and they married six years later on June 25, 1983. They renewed their vows in 1995 in South Africa, but besides that, have kept their relationship out of the press.
They have four kids together: John David, Olivia, Katia and Malcon.
31 years:
Oprah and Stedman aren't married, but they've been together 30 years. They were set to be married in 1993, but postponed the wedding because Oprah’s new book deal overshadowed the planning. They never discussed marriage after that, though they have remained committed, so we thought they deserved to be in this slideshow.
29 years:
Tom Hanks first fell for now-wife Rita Wilson when he saw her on the hit '70s show The Brady Bunch. Apparently it was meant to be because the two got married on April 30, 1988.
Hanks was married previously to Samantha Lewes from 1978-1987. “No one should get married before they are 30,” Hanks told People. He married Rita when he was 32 years old, and says he "still can't believe she goes out with [him]."
They have four kids: Colin, Chet, Elizabeth Ann and Truman Theodore.
29 years:
Kevin Bacon and Kyra Segwick met on the set of PBS' adapation of Lemon Sky and got married on September 4, 1988. In an interesting twist and basically the ultimate six degrees of Kevin Bacon: Kyra and Kevin discovered they are ninth cousins once removed when they explored their genealogy on Finding Your Roots.
They have two kids together: Travis and Sosie.
26 years:
John Travolta and Kelly Preston fell in love while filming The Experts in 1987. Four years later on September 12, 1991, they got secretly married with a Scientology ceremony in Paris at the Hotel de Crillon. Preston was actually two months pregnant with her first son Jett.
Travolta and Preson had two kids: Jett, Ella Bleu and Benjamin. Jett sadly died in 2009 after suffering head trauma while on a family vacation.
26 years:
Spielberg and Capshaw met on the set of INdiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. Capshaw converted to Juadasim and they were married on October 12, 1991.
Their family includes seven children – they both had children from previous marriages, then had three of their own and adopted two others.
21 years:
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos first met in 1995 while filming All My Children. After a short engagement in 1996, Ripa and Consuelos eloped in Las Vegas.
The two have three kids: Lola Grace, Joaquin Antonio, and Michael Joseph and you never know, the couple may be hosting Live! together soon.
21 years:
Country music's favorite couple! Faith Hill and Tim McGraw will celebrate their 21st wedding anniversary on October 6. While their have been rumors of marriage trouble in the past, Hill and McGraw have kept their relationship out of public scrutiny and seem to be going strong.
They have three daughters together: Adurey Caroline, Gracie Katherine and Maggie Elizabeth.
21 years:
Hugh Jackman met his wife (who's 13 years older than him) while filming the Austrailian show Correlli. Three-and-a-half months later, Jackman popped the question and the two tied the knot 11 months later on Aprill 11, 1996.
After having two miscarriages, the two decided to adopt. They're now one big happy family with son Oscar Maxmimilian and daughter Ava Eliot.
20 years:
Huffman and Macy just celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary on Sept. 6! They've kept their relationship pretty private but have appeared together in TV and movies many times before.
Between the two of them they have two Emmy wins, seven Golden Globe nominations and two Oscar nominations. These each have a star on the walk-of-fame and share two daughters, Georgia Grace and Sofia Grace.
19 years:
Smith and Pinkett met in 1990 when she auditioned to play his girlfriend on The Fresh Prince. Pinkett may have not been cast for the role, but she ended up with the gig in real life. The two tied the knot on Dec. 31, 1997, and will celebrate their 20th wedding annivesary this year.
Smith had been married once before. He had a son with ex-wife Sheree Zampino before getting divorced in 1995. Pinkett and Smith two kids of their own together: Jaden and Willow.
18 years:
While split rumors have plagued their relationship for years, the fashion designer and former professional soccer player seem stronger than ever. They got married on July 4, 1999 where their first son Brooklyn, four-months-old at the time, was the ring bearer.
Aside from Brooklyn, they have three other kids: Romeo, Cruz and Harper.
16 years:
Technically these two have been together for 23 years, but they celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary on June 3. Fey and Richmond initially met at Chicago's Second City and both worked on SNL. Richardmond proposed to Fey during a vacation to Lake Michigan.
They have two daughters, Alice Zenobia and Penelope Athena.
15 years:
Sting and Trudie got married on August 20, 2002. They point to tantric sex as the key to their long-lasting marriage. "The idea of tantric sex is a spiritual act. I don't know any purer and better way of expressing a love for another individual than sharing that wonderful, I call it, 'sacrament.'" Sting said during The Actors Studio.
They have four kids together: Jake, Eliot Paulina, Giacomo, and Mickey.
17 years:
If throat cancer, a bipolar II disorder diagnosis or even an incarcerated son can’t break this marriage, then nothing will (they also share a birthday, by the way). Zeta-Jones and Douglas met at the Deauville Film Festival in France in August 1998 and got engaged on December 41, 1999 The tied the knot on Nov.18, 2000 at the Plza Hotel in New York.
They share three kids: Carys Zeta, Dylan Michael and Cameron.
Sources confirmed that the two split back in 2013 saying thiey were 'taking some time apart to evaluate and work on their marriage." They haven't gotten officially divorced so here's to hoping they're doing well!
16 years:
Brooke Shields and Chris Henchy had a surprise wedding on April 4, 2001 after being engaged for eight months. Friends and family thought they were going to a fancy dinner at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel but arrived to find Shields in a Vera Wang wedding dress and a ferry waiting to take them to Catalina Island for the nuptials.
Sheilds and Henchy have two daughters: Rowan Francis and Grier Hammond.
16 years:
After losing his wife to ovarian cancer in 1991, Brosnan said he'd never marry again. Luckily thought, love managed to find him for a second time when Brosnan met former model and journalist Keely Shaye Smith on a beach in Mexico. The two married on August 4, 2001 in Ballintubber Abbey in Ireland (it's an 800-year-old church).
Brosnan and Smith don't have any kids together, but we image Smith is very close to Brosnan's five kids from his first marriage.
15 years:
Sarah Michelle and Freddie met on the set of I Know What You Did Last Summer in 1997, but they didn't begin dating until two years later in 2000 and got married in Sept. 1, 2002. In 2007, to honor their wedding anniversary, Gellar officially change her name to Sarah Michelle Prinze.
They have two children, Charlotte Grace and Rocky James.
