Still together after all this time

Another day, another dollar, another Hollywood celebrity divorce. Yup, a lot of the time it sure feels like the lifestyle of the rich and famous includes changing partners more often than changing underwear. We're not here to pass judgement on people's life choices — but when celebs break up, it can take an emotional toll on us regular people as well. Not trying to be dramatic, but the end of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie was kinda devastating, and we're still not over the demise of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's eight year marriage.

Which is why we're so happy there are actually a whole grip of celebs who have stood the test of time. Divorce is just as common as marriage in Hollywood, but these celebrity couples have beaten the odds to stay together for 10, 30, even 50 years. If any of these partnerships break up, love might officially be dead.

Originally published September 2016. Updated September 2017.