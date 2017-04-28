 
20 Photos That Prove Prince William & Kate Middleton Are the Cutest Couple Ever

Claire Gillespie

by

When she's not writing, Claire Gillespie can most often be found wiping snotty noses, picking up Lego, taking photos of her cat or doing headstands.

#1/20:

Happy anniversary, William and Kate!

Getty Images
#1/20:

Happy anniversary, William and Kate!

Can you believe April 29 marks six years of marriage for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge? Guess it's not really that hard to believe, considering just how perfect these two are together. 

William and Kate have been a couple for 13 years and they're still going strong. In honor of their anniversary, we're taking a look back through their relationship.

Originally published April 2016. Updated April 2017.

#3/20:

Engagement announcement

Anwar Hussein Collection/ROTA/Getty Images
#3/20:

Engagement announcement

All smiles as they announced their engagement to the world in 2010. 

#4/20:

Wedding guests

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
#4/20:

Wedding guests

Attending a wedding at the Church of St. Peter and St. Paul in October 2010 near Cheltenham, England. 

#5/20:

Launching a lifeboat

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
#5/20:

Launching a lifeboat

Visiting Trearddur Bay Lifeboat Station in Wales to officially launch a new lifeboat in February 2011.

#6/20:

Reminiscing

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
#6/20:

Reminiscing

Visiting St. Andrews University, where they first met, in February 2011.

#7/20:

The royal wedding

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
#7/20:

The royal wedding

All eyes were on William and Kate on April 29, 2011, when they married at London's Westminster Abbey. 

#8/20:

Surviving pregnancy

Wenn.com
#8/20:

Surviving pregnancy

Leaving a London hospital after Kate was treated for acute morning sickness during her first pregnancy.

#9/20:

Far East tour

Wenn.com
#9/20:

Far East tour

Visiting the remote island nation of Tuvalu. 

#10/20:

A sporting couple

Wenn.com
#10/20:

A sporting couple

Testing their ball skills at St. Bacon's College, England, in 2012. 

#11/20:

Prince George is born

Wenn.com
#11/20:

Prince George is born

Introducing the world to their first child, George Alexander Louis, who was born on July 22, 2013. 

#12/20:

Prince George is christened

Wenn.com
#12/20:

Prince George is christened

At Prince George's christening in St. James's Palace chapel on October 23, 2013. 

#13/20:

Meeting a sports legend

David Sims/WENN.com
#13/20:

Meeting a sports legend

Meeting Usain Bolt at the Commonwealth Games Village for the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games. 

#14/20:

Celebrating the Trooping of the Color

WENN.com
#14/20:

Celebrating the Trooping of the Color

Enjoying celebrations on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, in June 2014. 

#15/20:

Family day out

Wenn.com
#15/20:

Family day out

A family visit to the Sensational Butterflies exhibition at London's Natural History Museum on July 2, 2014.

#16/20:

Princess Charlotte arrives

Wenn.com
#16/20:

Princess Charlotte arrives

Charlotte Elizabeth Diana was born on May 2, 2015. 

#17/20:

Ready for action

Wenn.com
#17/20:

Ready for action

Kate and William watched children on a zip wire in North Wales on November 20, 2015. 

#18/20:

Doting big brother

Ween.com
#18/20:

Doting big brother

Proud big brother Prince George with his baby sister, Princess Charlotte. 

#19/20:

Ski trip for four

WPA Pool /Getty Images
#19/20:

Ski trip for four

The family released an official photograph of their private skiing break on March 3, 2016, in the French Alps.

#20/20:

Embracing Indian customs

Euan Cherry/WENN.com
#20/20:

Embracing Indian customs

During their 2016 tour of India and Bhutan, the Duke and Duchess embraced local customs. 

