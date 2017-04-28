Happy anniversary, William and Kate!

Can you believe April 29 marks six years of marriage for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge? Guess it's not really that hard to believe, considering just how perfect these two are together.
William and Kate have been a couple for 13 years and they're still going strong. In honor of their anniversary, we're taking a look back through their relationship.
Originally published April 2016. Updated April 2017.
Catching a rugby match at Twickenham, London, in February 2007.
All smiles as they announced their engagement to the world in 2010.
Attending a wedding at the Church of St. Peter and St. Paul in October 2010 near Cheltenham, England.
Visiting Trearddur Bay Lifeboat Station in Wales to officially launch a new lifeboat in February 2011.
Visiting St. Andrews University, where they first met, in February 2011.
All eyes were on William and Kate on April 29, 2011, when they married at London's Westminster Abbey.
Leaving a London hospital after Kate was treated for acute morning sickness during her first pregnancy.
Visiting the remote island nation of Tuvalu.
Testing their ball skills at St. Bacon's College, England, in 2012.
Introducing the world to their first child, George Alexander Louis, who was born on July 22, 2013.
At Prince George's christening in St. James's Palace chapel on October 23, 2013.
Meeting Usain Bolt at the Commonwealth Games Village for the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games.
Enjoying celebrations on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, in June 2014.
A family visit to the Sensational Butterflies exhibition at London's Natural History Museum on July 2, 2014.
Charlotte Elizabeth Diana was born on May 2, 2015.
Kate and William watched children on a zip wire in North Wales on November 20, 2015.
Proud big brother Prince George with his baby sister, Princess Charlotte.
The family released an official photograph of their private skiing break on March 3, 2016, in the French Alps.
During their 2016 tour of India and Bhutan, the Duke and Duchess embraced local customs.
