19 actresses who’ve spoken out about the gender pay gap

Michelle Regalado

by

Michelle is a lifestyle and entertainment news writer with an addiction to iced coffee and all things pop culture. She’s based out of New York City, but spends a lot of time in the beach town where she grew up. You can usually find her c...

Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron

These actresses aren't afraid to speak out about the gender pay gap.

Beyoncé

Graphics by Gabriela Arellano/SheKnows; photo provided by Getty Images
Beyoncé

In an interview with GQ, Beyoncé explains the impact of the lack of equal pay in the industry.

Jennifer Lawrence

Graphics by Karen Cox/SheKnows; photo provided by Getty Images
Jennifer Lawrence

Last year, Lawrence wrote an essay about making less than her male co-stars in the Lenny newsletter.

Sandra Bullock

Graphics by Karen Cox/SheKnows; photo provided by Getty Images
Sandra Bullock

Bullock opened up to Variety last year about how Hollywood sexism is a "bigger issue than money."

Jessica Chastain

Graphics by Karen Cox/SheKnows; photo provided by Getty Images
Jessica Chastain

Chastain praised Lawrence in Variety last October for taking on Hollywood’s pay gap.

Amanda Seyfried

Graphics by Karen Cox/SheKnows; photo provided by Getty Images
Amanda Seyfried

Seyfried also opened up to The Sunday Times about getting paid less than her male co-star.

Charlize Theron

Graphics by Karen Cox/SheKnows; photo provided by Getty Images
Charlize Theron

Theron negotiated equal pay for her role in the upcoming movie The Huntsman, as she told Elle UK.

Kerry Washington

Graphics by Gabriela Arellano/SheKnows; photo provided by Getty Images
Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington isn't afraid to #Ask4More.

Carey Mulligan

Graphics by Karen Cox/SheKnows; photo provided by Getty Images
Carey Mulligan

Mulligan showed support for Lawrence's statements in an interview with Deadline.

Patricia Arquette

Graphics by Karen Cox/SheKnows; photo provided by Getty Images
Patricia Arquette

Arquette famously lobbied for gender equality in her Oscar acceptance speech in 2015.

Judy Greer

Graphics by Karen Cox/SheKnows; photo provided by Getty Images
Judy Greer

"Why should a man make more than me?" Greer asked in an essay in Glamour.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Graphics by Karen Cox/SheKnows; photo provided by Getty Images
Gwyneth Paltrow

Paltrow expressed strong feelings about the pay gap in Hollywood to Variety (via Page Six).

Sharon Stone

Graphics by Karen Cox/SheKnows; photo provided by Getty Images
Sharon Stone

Stone told People about her battles for equal pay after Basic Instinct.

Sienna Miller

Graphics by Karen Cox/SheKnows; photo provided by Getty Images
Sienna Miller

As she told Vogue, Miller once had to leave a play after her male co-star was offered twice as much she was.

Reese Witherspoon

Graphics by Karen Cox/SheKnows; photo provided by Getty Images
Reese Witherspoon

Witherspoon slammed industry sexism while accepting an award at Glamour's annual Women of the Year event.

Alicia Vikander

Graphics by Karen Cox/SheKnows; photo provided by Getty Images
Alicia Vikander

Vikander addressed the issue of equal pay in Hollywood at Elle's Women in Hollywood awards.

Amy Adams

Graphics by Karen Cox/SheKnows; photo provided by Getty Images
Amy Adams

Adams discussed standing up for pay equality in an interview with British GQ.

Dakota Johnson

Graphics by Karen Cox/SheKnows; photo provided by Getty Images
Dakota Johnson

Johnson also praised Lawrence's spot-on wage gap essay to E! News.

Amy Schumer

Graphics by Karen Cox/SheKnows; photo provided by Getty Images
Amy Schumer

Schumer backed up BFF Lawrence to E! News in October.

Viola Davis

Graphics by Gabriela Arellano/SheKnows; photo provided by Getty Images
Viola Davis

In an interview with Mashable, Viola Davis emphasizes the importance of equal pay for our daughters.

Graphics by Karen Cox/SheKnows; photo provided by Getty Images
