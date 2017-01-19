19 actresses who’ve spoken out about the gender pay gap

These actresses aren't afraid to speak out about the gender pay gap.
In an interview with Marie Claire, Natalie Portman said Ashton Kutcher was paid three times as much as her.
In an interview with GQ, Beyoncé explains the impact of the lack of equal pay in the industry.
Last year, Lawrence wrote an essay about making less than her male co-stars in the Lenny newsletter.
Bullock opened up to Variety last year about how Hollywood sexism is a "bigger issue than money."
Chastain praised Lawrence in Variety last October for taking on Hollywood’s pay gap.
Seyfried also opened up to The Sunday Times about getting paid less than her male co-star.
Theron negotiated equal pay for her role in the upcoming movie The Huntsman, as she told Elle UK.
Kerry Washington isn't afraid to #Ask4More.
Mulligan showed support for Lawrence's statements in an interview with Deadline.
Arquette famously lobbied for gender equality in her Oscar acceptance speech in 2015.
"Why should a man make more than me?" Greer asked in an essay in Glamour.
Paltrow expressed strong feelings about the pay gap in Hollywood to Variety (via Page Six).
Stone told People about her battles for equal pay after Basic Instinct.
As she told Vogue, Miller once had to leave a play after her male co-star was offered twice as much she was.
Witherspoon slammed industry sexism while accepting an award at Glamour's annual Women of the Year event.
Vikander addressed the issue of equal pay in Hollywood at Elle's Women in Hollywood awards.
Adams discussed standing up for pay equality in an interview with British GQ.
Johnson also praised Lawrence's spot-on wage gap essay to E! News.
Schumer backed up BFF Lawrence to E! News in October.
In an interview with Mashable, Viola Davis emphasizes the importance of equal pay for our daughters.
