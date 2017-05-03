The handsomest prince

 
The Very Best Pictures of Prince Harry Through the Years

Sarah Long

Sarah grew up in Monterey, CA and now lives in Los Angeles. When she's not writing, you can find her enjoying a good book, fine wine, sunflowers and long walks on the beach.

Samir Hussein/Getty Images
Prince Harry was obviously adorable growing up, but he was always kind of the cute little ginger and Prince William was the hottie. Somewhere along the line, however, that all changed.

It's hard to pinpoint exactly when Prince Harry got so sexy, but, oh, it happened. Here's a photographic journey through the handsome prince's life.

Originally published April 2016. Updated May 2017.

WENN
Princess Diana and Prince Harry accompanied Prince William on his first day of school at Eton.

WENN
Oh, you know, just hanging out with the Spice Girls and the deputy president of South Africa.

WENN
The princes attend Diana's funeral at Westminster Abbey after her tragic death in 1997.

WENN
Prince Harry (in the upper row, second from right) and his Eton School classmates.

Hockley/WENN
We all know how Harry loves him some polo action!

David Mepham/WENN
Harry and his teammates celebrate at the final of the Coronation Cup at the Guards Polo Club.

Fabio Confessore/WENN
Clearly, Prince Harry had a blast on his annual skiing holiday in Switzerland with his brother and dad.

WENN
Prince Harry, the Duke of York and Queen Elizabeth II join in the festivities on National Commemoration Day.

Z. Tomaszewski/WENN
He was looking dapper in his bowler at the Combined Cavalry Old Comrades Parade held at Hyde Park.

Photo Pool/Anwar Hussein Collection/WENN
The brothers announced a concert and memorial service to honor their mum on the 10th anniversary of her death.

Anwar Hussein/WENN
Prince Harry says how do you do to a young girl at Wembley Stadium.

Photo Pool/Anwar Hussein Collection/ WENN
Prince Harry manned a 50mm machine gun aimed at Taliban fighters while he was posted in southern Afghanistan.

Photo Pool/Anwar Hussein Collection/WENN
He presented at the Woman's Own Children of Courage Awards at Westminster Abbey in 2008.

WENN
Prince Harry looks adorable as he gets some military helicopter training.

WENN
He took time to meet with army cadets taking part in a final training session before heading on an expedition.

Anwar Hussein/WENN
Prince Harry, shown here in naval attire, looks gorgeous in any uniform he wears.

WENN
Seriously, look at that face.

WENN
Prince Harry literally rubbed elbows with Sir Richard Branson at the 2013 Virgin London Marathon.

WENN
#Goals.

Kensington Palace/Instagram
Prince Harry chose this photograph with Battle of Britain veteran Tom Neil for his 2015 Christmas card.

Kensington Palace/Instagram
Honestly, who doesn't love a man in uniform?

Kensington Palace/Instagram
As he demonstrated on a recent trip to Nepal, Prince Harry is totally ready to have kids.

WPA Pool/Pool/Getty Images
Don't ya just love a man who isn't afraid to bust out a tune in public?

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Harry definitely has had a twinkle in his eye as of late. Maybe it's because of someone special?

Samir Hussein/Getty Images
Harry's so good with kids. We totally predict a baby in his near future.

Graphics by Tiffany Egbert/SheKnows; photo provided by WENN
Prince Harry through the years.

