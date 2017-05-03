The handsomest prince

Prince Harry was obviously adorable growing up, but he was always kind of the cute little ginger and Prince William was the hottie. Somewhere along the line, however, that all changed.
It's hard to pinpoint exactly when Prince Harry got so sexy, but, oh, it happened. Here's a photographic journey through the handsome prince's life.
Originally published April 2016. Updated May 2017.
A young Prince Harry visited Niagara Falls with his mother, Princess Diana, and brother, Prince William.
Princess Diana and Prince Harry accompanied Prince William on his first day of school at Eton.
Oh, you know, just hanging out with the Spice Girls and the deputy president of South Africa.
The princes attend Diana's funeral at Westminster Abbey after her tragic death in 1997.
Prince Harry (in the upper row, second from right) and his Eton School classmates.
We all know how Harry loves him some polo action!
Harry and his teammates celebrate at the final of the Coronation Cup at the Guards Polo Club.
Clearly, Prince Harry had a blast on his annual skiing holiday in Switzerland with his brother and dad.
Prince Harry, the Duke of York and Queen Elizabeth II join in the festivities on National Commemoration Day.
He was looking dapper in his bowler at the Combined Cavalry Old Comrades Parade held at Hyde Park.
The brothers announced a concert and memorial service to honor their mum on the 10th anniversary of her death.
Prince Harry says how do you do to a young girl at Wembley Stadium.
Prince Harry manned a 50mm machine gun aimed at Taliban fighters while he was posted in southern Afghanistan.
He presented at the Woman's Own Children of Courage Awards at Westminster Abbey in 2008.
Prince Harry looks adorable as he gets some military helicopter training.
He took time to meet with army cadets taking part in a final training session before heading on an expedition.
Prince Harry, shown here in naval attire, looks gorgeous in any uniform he wears.
Seriously, look at that face.
Prince Harry literally rubbed elbows with Sir Richard Branson at the 2013 Virgin London Marathon.
#Goals.
Prince Harry chose this photograph with Battle of Britain veteran Tom Neil for his 2015 Christmas card.
Honestly, who doesn't love a man in uniform?
As he demonstrated on a recent trip to Nepal, Prince Harry is totally ready to have kids.
Don't ya just love a man who isn't afraid to bust out a tune in public?
Harry definitely has had a twinkle in his eye as of late. Maybe it's because of someone special?
Harry's so good with kids. We totally predict a baby in his near future.
Prince Harry through the years.
And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .
SheKnows is making some changes!
b e h e a r d !
Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,
where you can share your stories, ideas
and CONNECT with millions of women.Get Started