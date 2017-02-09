 
19 celebs who have their own liquor brands

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Bottoms up!

Bottoms up!

These celebs are profiting off your partying. Here are 17 liquor brands owned by household names.

Jay-Z

Jay-Z

Jay-Z partnered with Bacardi to produce his D'ussé cognac.

Fergie

Fergie

Fergie has her own brand of — what else? — light vodkas called Voli.

David Beckham

David Beckham

David Beckham is part-owner of Haig Club Scotch whisky.

DJ Pauly D

DJ Pauly D

Pauly D's premixed cocktail line, Remix, includes flavors like Yeah Yumberry and Strawberry Holla-peno.

Hanson

Hanson

Hanson's IPA, Mmmhops, was created to benefit the Red Cross after tornadoes hit the band's native Oklahoma.

Dave Matthews

Dave Matthews

Matthew's Dreaming Tree wines include a chardonnay, cabernet sauvingon and red and white blends.

CeeLo Green

CeeLo Green

In 2012, Green's Ky Tu Sake became the fastest-selling sake brand in the U.S.

Kenny Chesney

Kenny Chesney

Sales of Chesney's Blue Chair Bay rum benefit the U.S. Virgin Islands National Park, so drink up!

Diddy

Diddy

Diddy partnered with the world's largest spirit company in 2007 to produce his Ciroc Vodka.

Dan Aykroyd

Dan Aykroyd

Dan Aykroyd is the owner of award-winning Crystal Head vodka.

Willie Nelson

Willie Nelson

Nelson's Old Whiskey River bourbon is inspired by his song "Old Whiskey River."

Marilyn Manson

Marilyn Manson

Manson's absinthe line, Mansinthe, has been produced in Switzerland since 2007.

Bethenny Frankel

Bethenny Frankel

Frankel used her Real Housewives appearances to promote her Skinnygirl mixed drink line.

Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore

Barrymore's appropriately named Barrymore Wines are produced in Northeast Italy.

George Clooney

George Clooney

Clooney co-founded Casamiga tequila, an award-winning brand.

Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake

Timberlake has been part owner of Sauza 901 tequila since 2009.

Drake

Drake

Just last month, Drake launched Virginia Black Whiskey.

Channing Tatum

Channing Tatum

Tatum partnered with Idaho-based Grand Teton Distillery to create his 80-proof Born and Bred vodka.

