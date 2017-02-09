Bottoms up!

These celebs are profiting off your partying. Here are 17 liquor brands owned by household names.
The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Burgess kicked off 2016 by introducing his wine, Pinot by Tituss.
Jay-Z partnered with Bacardi to produce his D'ussé cognac.
Fergie has her own brand of — what else? — light vodkas called Voli.
David Beckham is part-owner of Haig Club Scotch whisky.
Pauly D's premixed cocktail line, Remix, includes flavors like Yeah Yumberry and Strawberry Holla-peno.
Hanson's IPA, Mmmhops, was created to benefit the Red Cross after tornadoes hit the band's native Oklahoma.
Matthew's Dreaming Tree wines include a chardonnay, cabernet sauvingon and red and white blends.
In 2012, Green's Ky Tu Sake became the fastest-selling sake brand in the U.S.
Sales of Chesney's Blue Chair Bay rum benefit the U.S. Virgin Islands National Park, so drink up!
Diddy partnered with the world's largest spirit company in 2007 to produce his Ciroc Vodka.
Dan Aykroyd is the owner of award-winning Crystal Head vodka.
Nelson's Old Whiskey River bourbon is inspired by his song "Old Whiskey River."
Manson's absinthe line, Mansinthe, has been produced in Switzerland since 2007.
Frankel used her Real Housewives appearances to promote her Skinnygirl mixed drink line.
Barrymore's appropriately named Barrymore Wines are produced in Northeast Italy.
Clooney co-founded Casamiga tequila, an award-winning brand.
Timberlake has been part owner of Sauza 901 tequila since 2009.
Just last month, Drake launched Virginia Black Whiskey.
Tatum partnered with Idaho-based Grand Teton Distillery to create his 80-proof Born and Bred vodka.
