She was thrust into the spotlight at birth for being the daughter of a legend, but we didn't know that much about her until recently.
Get to know a little about Paris Jackson.
Originally published March 2016. Updated January 2017.
Well, duh. But it's clearly had a huge impact on who Paris is growing up to be.
"They always say, 'Time heals,'" she recently told Rolling Stone about the death of her father. "But it really doesn't. You just get used to it. I live life with the mentality of 'OK, I lost the only thing that has ever been important to me.' So going forward, anything bad that happens can't be nearly as bad as what happened before. So I can handle it."
"I feel him with me all the time," Paris added.
In a recent interview, Paris revealed that she absolutely believes someone killed Michael Jackson.
"He would drop hints about people being out to get him," she said to Rolling Stone. "And at some point he was like, 'They're gonna kill me one day.'"
"Because it's obvious," she added when flat out asked if she thought Michael was murdered. "All arrows point to that. It sounds like a total conspiracy theory... but all real fans and everybody in the family knows it. It was a setup."
In addition to her in-depth interview on the inside, Paris' stunning photo also appears on the cover of Rolling Stone's February 2017 issue.
Social media has not always been kind to Paris, and she took all kinds of online abuse.
"The whole freedom-of-speech thing is great," she told Rolling Stone. "But I don't think that our Founding Fathers predicted social media when they created all of these amendments and stuff."
Even though her dad was the King of Pop, Paris says her childhood wasn't that out of the ordinary.
"We couldn't just go on the rides whenever we wanted to," she said of her dad's Neverland Ranch. "We actually had a pretty normal life. Like, we had school every single day, and we had to be good. And if we were good, every other weekend or so, we could choose whether we were gonna go to the movie theater or see the animals or whatever. But if you were on bad behavior, then you wouldn't get to go do all those things."
Paris has a number of politically charged posts on her social media and, just like Michael, she seems particularly concerned with protecting the environment.
She also spoke out about the recent Women's Marches.
"Keep fighting the good fight, ladies. every day we get one step closer to equality," she wrote on Instagram.
She dated soccer player Chester Castellaw for almost a year before they suddenly called off their relationship in December. Paris was spotted out with Castellaw wearing a ring, which sparked engagement rumors, but some sources claim she was just wearing the ring for attention.
She's now dating Michael Snoddy, a drummer who plays with the percussion ensemble Street Drum Corps.
From Michael's death in 2009, to fighting within her family in the years that followed, to the failing health of the grandparents she lives with, Paris has seen far more than her fair share of tragedy.
Paris' social media accounts are littered with pictures of her with her brothers Blanket and Prince.
Paris' Instagram account has 977,000 followers, and her photos get tens of thousands of likes each.
From doodles to paintings, Paris posts pictures of some of her drawings, and she's definitely talented.
Paris reportedly spent a year in rehab after attempting suicide in 2013. She now attends AA meetings and seems to be on a better path.
A source reportedly told Radar Online that Paris only hangs out with sober friends, and she's posted photos to Instagram of her "sober squad" out on the town.
A quick scroll through Paris' Instagram will reveal livestock, dogs and horses. She's an accomplished rider and has been rumored to be planning to start a horse ranch in Utah.
Photos show Paris loves camping, horseback riding, rock climbing and snowboarding, which she calls her "meditation."
