Sections
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Log in
SECTIONS
What would you like to know?
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
List View
On
Off

Paris Jackson is making a name for herself – she's not just the King of Pop's daughter, anymore

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

View Profile
#1/16:

Paris Jackson is all grown up

Adriana M. Barraza/WENN
#1/16:

Paris Jackson is all grown up

She was thrust into the spotlight at birth for being the daughter of a legend, but we didn't know that much about her until recently. 

Get to know a little about Paris Jackson. 

Originally published March 2016. Updated January 2017.

#3/16:

She believes her dad was murdered

WENN
#3/16:

She believes her dad was murdered

In a recent interview, Paris revealed that she absolutely believes someone killed Michael Jackson.

"He would drop hints about people being out to get him," she said to Rolling Stone. "And at some point he was like, 'They're gonna kill me one day.'"

"Because it's obvious," she added when flat out asked if she thought Michael was murdered. "All arrows point to that. It sounds like a total conspiracy theory... but all real fans and everybody in the family knows it. It was a setup."

#4/16:

She's a cover girl

Paris Jackson/Instagram
#4/16:

She's a cover girl

In addition to her in-depth interview on the inside, Paris' stunning photo also appears on the cover of Rolling Stone's February 2017 issue.

#5/16:

She's been cyberbullied

WENN
#5/16:

She's been cyberbullied

Social media has not always been kind to Paris, and she took all kinds of online abuse.

"The whole freedom-of-speech thing is great," she told Rolling Stone. "But I don't think that our Founding Fathers predicted social media when they created all of these amendments and stuff."

#6/16:

She swears she had a normal childhood

FayesVision/WENN
#6/16:

She swears she had a normal childhood

Even though her dad was the King of Pop, Paris says her childhood wasn't that out of the ordinary.

"We couldn't just go on the rides whenever we wanted to," she said of her dad's Neverland Ranch. "We actually had a pretty normal life. Like, we had school every single day, and we had to be good. And if we were good, every other weekend or so, we could choose whether we were gonna go to the movie theater or see the animals or whatever. But if you were on bad behavior, then you wouldn't get to go do all those things."

#7/16:

She's politically active

Paris Jackson/Instagram
#7/16:

She's politically active

Paris has a number of politically charged posts on her social media and, just like Michael, she seems particularly concerned with protecting the environment.

She also spoke out about the recent Women's Marches.

"Keep fighting the good fight, ladies. every day we get one step closer to equality," she wrote on Instagram.

#8/16:

She was reportedly engaged

Paris Jackson/Instagram
#8/16:

She was reportedly engaged

She dated soccer player Chester Castellaw for almost a year before they suddenly called off their relationship in December. Paris was spotted out with Castellaw wearing a ring, which sparked engagement rumors, but some sources claim she was just wearing the ring for attention.

She's now dating Michael Snoddy, a drummer who plays with the percussion ensemble Street Drum Corps.

#9/16:

She's seen way too much tragedy for 17 years

Paris Jackson/Instagram
#9/16:

She's seen way too much tragedy for 17 years

From Michael's death in 2009, to fighting within her family in the years that followed, to the failing health of the grandparents she lives with, Paris has seen far more than her fair share of tragedy.

#10/16:

She spends a lot of time with her family

Paris Jackson/Instagram
#10/16:

She spends a lot of time with her family

Paris' social media accounts are littered with pictures of her with her brothers Blanket and Prince.

#11/16:

She's a social media queen

Paris Jackson/Instagram
#11/16:

She's a social media queen

Paris' Instagram account has 977,000 followers, and her photos get tens of thousands of likes each.

#12/16:

She loves to draw

Paris Jackson/Instagram
#12/16:

She loves to draw

From doodles to paintings, Paris posts pictures of some of her drawings, and she's definitely talented.

#13/16:

She's a recovering addict

Paris Jackson/Instagram
#13/16:

She's a recovering addict

Paris reportedly spent a year in rehab after attempting suicide in 2013. She now attends AA meetings and seems to be on a better path.

#14/16:

She has supportive friends

Paris Jackson/Instagram
#14/16:

She has supportive friends

A source reportedly told Radar Online that Paris only hangs out with sober friends, and she's posted photos to Instagram of her "sober squad" out on the town.

#15/16:

She loves animals, especially horses

Paris Jackson/Instagram
#15/16:

She loves animals, especially horses

A quick scroll through Paris' Instagram will reveal livestock, dogs and horses. She's an accomplished rider and has been rumored to be planning to start a horse ranch in Utah.

#16/16:

She loves to be outdoors

Paris Jackson/Instagram
#16/16:

She loves to be outdoors

Photos show Paris loves camping, horseback riding, rock climbing and snowboarding, which she calls her "meditation."

Related Slideshows

Mary Tyler Moore's legacy is one of love and living a happy, imperfect life

We've barely started 2017 and have already lost 8 celebs

21 artists who have won so many Grammys, it'll make your head spin
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!