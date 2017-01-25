Share Pin

Well, duh. But it's clearly had a huge impact on who Paris is growing up to be.

"They always say, 'Time heals,'" she recently told Rolling Stone about the death of her father. "But it really doesn't. You just get used to it. I live life with the mentality of 'OK, I lost the only thing that has ever been important to me.' So going forward, anything bad that happens can't be nearly as bad as what happened before. So I can handle it."

"I feel him with me all the time," Paris added.