30 times the Duggars enraged everyone on Instagram

Sarah Long

by

Sarah grew up in Monterey, CA and now lives in Los Angeles. When she's not writing, you can find her enjoying a good book, fine wine, sunflowers and long walks on the beach.

TLC
Whether their show is on the air or not, the Duggars have no problem stirring up public controversy.

Originally published March 2015. Updated December 2016.

Jessa Seewald/Instagram
Fans were not happy when Jessa Seewald turned Cecil the Lion's death into an anti-abortion platform.

Duggar Family/Instagram
Instagrammers were infuriated to see Josh Duggar front and center of this pic taken after the molestation scandal.

Jessa Seewald/Instagram
Commenters were made about Ben Seewald's anti-abortion shirt and the fact that he's throwing up "devil horns."

Duggar Family/Instagram
Fans were shocked at the ultra-young appearance of Jim Bob and Michelle in this 1984 throwback photo.

Josh Duggar/Instagram
People were just not ready to see Josh smiling when he posted this photo after his scandal broke.

Josh Duggar/Instagram
Fans were grossed out by an onslaught of kissing photos posted after Jill and Jessa got married.

Jill Dillard/Instagram
The world still hadn't taken to the Dillard's PDA a year later, when they posted this picture on their anniversary.

Derick Dillard/Instagram
Instagram users were disturbed by this video of Derick Dillard sledding directly into a small cat.

Derick Dillard/Instagram
Many commenters were not happy to see Derick celebrate Walmart, which allegedly mistreats employees.

Derick Dillard/Instagram
Followers blew a gasket after mistaking a bottle of apple cider for alcohol in this photo posted by Derick.

Jessa Duggar/Instagram
Jessa posted a series of snaps after attending an anti-abortion protest in Arkansas, causing controversy.

The Duggar Family/Instagram
This post about atheism versus organized religion got followers super-riled up in the comments.

Amy Duggar/Instagram
Die-hard Duggar fans were appalled to see a photo of tthen-unmarried Duggar cousin, Amy, kissing her boyfriend.

Jessa Duggar/Instagram
Jessa turned stomachs when she used a Holocaust photo as a platform for her pro-life views. 

Josh Duggar/Instagram
"He (MLK) wanted equal rights for ALL not just Christians," one user commented on this photo Josh posted.

Derick Dillard/Instagram
Derick's followers freaked because the electrical sockets aren't babyproofed and the baby has a bruise on his eye.

Jessa Seewald/Instagram
This post promoting Jessa's YouTube got a raging debate started about creationism.

Jill Dillard/Instagram
This pic posted by Jill had many former fans demanding to know where donations were really going. 

Jill Dillard/Instagram
This pic of smiling Israel caused a huge fight about whether or not Jill is blanket training the baby.

Jill Dillard/Instagram
A lot of followers felt Jill was being hypocritical when she posted this Bible passage.

Jessa Seewald/Instagram
This post by Jessa, along with its lengthy caption, launched WWIII in the comments section.

Derick Dillard/Instagram
People who support the separation of church and state did not take too kindly to this post by Derick.

Derick Dillard/Instagram
Followers were up in arms over Jill's allegedly incorrect baby wearing in this photo.

Derick Dillard/Instagram
This pic also sparked a heated debate about Jill's baby-wearing practice.

Derick Dillard/Instagram
People freaked out over the caption of this pic, in which Derick said he was "babysitting" his own child.

Jessa Seewald/Instagram
Fans were upset when Jessa didn't pay forward kindness in the Starbucks drive-thru.

Jessa Seewald/Instagram
Jessa just can't get a break. Followers were outraged about the dangers of leaving Spurgeon to nap in his car seat.

Jessa Seewald/Instagram
When Jessa posted her support after the Orlando shooting, she was slammed for her previously anti-LGBT stance.

Derick Dillard/Instagram
After posting a pic of local jewelry sold to support their ministry, fans again questioned where the profits were going.

 

