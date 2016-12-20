30 times the Duggars enraged everyone on Instagram

What would you like to know?

After posting a pic of local jewelry sold to support their ministry, fans again questioned where the profits were going.

When Jessa posted her support after the Orlando shooting, she was slammed for her previously anti-LGBT stance.

Jessa just can't get a break. Followers were outraged about the dangers of leaving Spurgeon to nap in his car seat .

Fans were upset when Jessa didn't pay forward kindness in the Starbucks drive-thru.

People freaked out over the caption of this pic, in which Derick said he was "babysitting" his own child.

This pic also sparked a heated debate about Jill's baby-wearing practice.

Followers were up in arms over Jill's allegedly incorrect baby wearing in this photo.

People who support the separation of church and state did not take too kindly to this post by Derick.

This post by Jessa, along with its lengthy caption, launched WWIII in the comments section .

A lot of followers felt Jill was being hypocritical when she posted this Bible passage.

This pic of smiling Israel caused a huge fight about whether or not Jill is blanket training the baby.

This pic posted by Jill had many former fans demanding to know where donations were really going.

This post promoting Jessa's YouTube got a raging debate started about creationism.

Derick's followers freaked because the electrical sockets aren't babyproofed and the baby has a bruise on his eye.

"He (MLK) wanted equal rights for ALL not just Christians," one user commented on this photo Josh posted.

Jessa turned stomachs when she used a Holocaust photo as a platform for her pro-life views.

Die-hard Duggar fans were appalled to see a photo of tthen-unmarried Duggar cousin, Amy, kissing her boyfriend.

This post about atheism versus organized religion got followers super-riled up in the comments.

Jessa posted a series of snaps after attending an anti-abortion protest in Arkansas, causing controversy.

Followers blew a gasket after mistaking a bottle of apple cider for alcohol in this photo posted by Derick.

Many commenters were not happy to see Derick celebrate Walmart, which allegedly mistreats employees.

Instagram users were disturbed by this video of Derick Dillard sledding directly into a small cat.

The world still hadn't taken to the Dillard's PDA a year later, when they posted this picture on their anniversary.

Fans were grossed out by an onslaught of kissing photos posted after Jill and Jessa got married.

People were just not ready to see Josh smiling when he posted this photo after his scandal broke.

Fans were shocked at the ultra-young appearance of Jim Bob and Michelle in this 1984 throwback photo .

Commenters were made about Ben Seewald's anti-abortion shirt and the fact that he's throwing up "devil horns."

Instagrammers were infuriated to see Josh Duggar front and center of this pic taken after the molestation scandal.

Fans were not happy when Jessa Seewald turned Cecil the Lion's death into an anti-abortion platform.

Jill Dillard posted a photo of her miscarried sister , Jubilee Duggar, that not everybody wanted to see.

Whether their show is on the air or not, the Duggars have no problem stirring up public controversy.

Sarah grew up in Monterey, CA and now lives in Los Angeles. When she's not writing, you can find her enjoying a good book, fine wine, sunflowers and long walks on the beach.

30 times the Duggars enraged everyone on Instagram

