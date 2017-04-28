The many ladies of The Biebs

Share Pin

I don't even know where to start with this one, but he's definitely dated Gomez since splitting with her... and there have been so many breakups. His most serious (and real) girlfriend, Bieber's relationship with Gomez officially started when he was only 16 years old. The two first called it quits in November 2012, but were rumored to be back together by April 2013. The relationship continued on and off for years — seriously, we could barely keep up — but Gomez confirmed they had officially split after performing "The Heart Wants What It Wants" at the American Music Awards in December 2014. This is when Bieber started posting photos with his rumored now-girlfriend Hailey Baldwin. In January 2014, Gomez was reportedly dating Zedd. In November 2015, Bieber admitted to still loving Gomez, and later that month, he was caught serenading her by singing "Sorry" and "My Girl" at a Los Angeles hotel. Were they on again? Just friends? No one knew, but I think it's safe to say that now, in February 2016, they have split once and for all.