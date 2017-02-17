 
15 Things to Know About Bobby Flay's Daughter, Sophie

#fatherdaughtergoals

#fatherdaughtergoals

Is there a father-daughter duo cuter than Bobby and Sophie Flay? We think not. Here's a little about her.

Updated 2/17/17

She's her dad's pride and joy

She's her dad's pride and joy

Sophie might just be Chef's greatest accomplishment. Well, duh.

She's a Food Network star in the making

She's a Food Network star in the making

She's already filmed with her dad at the Food Network studios.

She went to Rio

She went to Rio

Sophie travelled to the Rio 2016 Summer Olympics as an intern for NBC Sports.

She's majoring in broadcast journalism

She's majoring in broadcast journalism

According to what appears to be her LinkedIn profile, Sophie is a student at the University of Southern California.

She's a sports fan

She's a sports fan

Sophie has been snapped sitting courtside at a Lakers game with her dad, as well as taking in the Knicks.

Her favorite recipe is...

Her favorite recipe is...

Pancakes! Sophie appeared alongside Chef Flay on the Food Network to whip up her favorite dish. 

She isn't afraid to be goofy

She isn't afraid to be goofy

In many pictures of the father/daughter duo, Sophie and Chef Flay are adorably silly together. 

She's a coffee connoisseur

She's a coffee connoisseur

While in Florence with her dad, Sophie made no pretenses about her abiding love for Italian coffee. 

She inherited her dad's culinary chops

She inherited her dad's culinary chops

Sophie is no pushover in the kitchen — she has even served as a food critic.

She isn't an only child

She isn't an only child

Sophie doesn't mind sharing her dad's attention with her feline bro, Nacho, who has his own Insta.

She's très chic

She's très chic

Visiting the pope in Rome with her pops or hanging courtside at a Lakers game, Sophie always looks stunning.

She inspires her foodie father

She inspires her foodie father

Every artist needs a muse, and Sophie is Flay's — she even has a namesake salad.

She's a Delta Gamma girl

She's a Delta Gamma girl

Greek letters on her profile hint that Sophie is in the Delta Gamma sorority. 

She digs gelato

She digs gelato

Sophie enjoyed pistachio gelato while in Rome with Chef Flay, but she also favors the frozen treat in the States.

