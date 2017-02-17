fatherdaughtergoals

Is there a father-daughter duo cuter than Bobby and Sophie Flay? We think not. Here's a little about her.
She posted pics of herself in London, Copenhagen, Germany and the Caymen Islands, all in the past six weeks.
Sophie might just be Chef's greatest accomplishment. Well, duh.
She's already filmed with her dad at the Food Network studios.
Sophie travelled to the Rio 2016 Summer Olympics as an intern for NBC Sports.
According to what appears to be her LinkedIn profile, Sophie is a student at the University of Southern California.
Sophie has been snapped sitting courtside at a Lakers game with her dad, as well as taking in the Knicks.
Pancakes! Sophie appeared alongside Chef Flay on the Food Network to whip up her favorite dish.
In many pictures of the father/daughter duo, Sophie and Chef Flay are adorably silly together.
While in Florence with her dad, Sophie made no pretenses about her abiding love for Italian coffee.
Sophie is no pushover in the kitchen — she has even served as a food critic.
Sophie doesn't mind sharing her dad's attention with her feline bro, Nacho, who has his own Insta.
Visiting the pope in Rome with her pops or hanging courtside at a Lakers game, Sophie always looks stunning.
Every artist needs a muse, and Sophie is Flay's — she even has a namesake salad.
Greek letters on her profile hint that Sophie is in the Delta Gamma sorority.
Sophie enjoyed pistachio gelato while in Rome with Chef Flay, but she also favors the frozen treat in the States.
