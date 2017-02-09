A steady stream of romance

If you're a sucker for sappy movies, check out these titles on Netflix ASAP.
Originally published February 2016. Updated February 2017.
Kate and Leopold are from different centuries, but they still manage to fall in love.
Patrick Dempsey is cute, but far from McDreamy in this 1987 classic.
Keira Knightley just has that look of romance, and she totally shines as the title character in this period film.
Amy Adams' character flips the script by travelling to Ireland to propose, but things don't go as planned.
This JLo/McConaughey rom-com is the epitome of everything we love about the early '00s.
More early '00s McConaughey, please! Kate Hudson is also a-freaking-dorable in this movie.
Everyone who gets to know Laura falls in love with her — even after she's dead. This 1944 title oozes romance.
You can't have a romance movie list without Sandra Bullock — or Hugh Grant. Two birds, one stone.
Shakespeare could write him some love stories, so it's only fair he's the subject of one, too.
Sometimes true love is meant to be.
Settle into a passionate drama about two gay men looking for everlasting love.
In the midst of tragedy, Drew (played by Orlando Bloom) finds love in an unexpected place.
