 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
List View
On
Off

12 Romantic Movies You Can Stream on Netflix Right Now

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

View Profile
#1/13:

A steady stream of romance

BJI/Blue Jean Images/Getty Images
#1/13:

A steady stream of romance

If you're a sucker for sappy movies, check out these titles on Netflix ASAP.

Originally published February 2016. Updated February 2017.

#3/13:

'Can't Buy Me Love'

Buena Vista Pictures
#3/13:

'Can't Buy Me Love'

Patrick Dempsey is cute, but far from McDreamy in this 1987 classic.

#4/13:

'Anna Karenina'

Focus Features
#4/13:

'Anna Karenina'

Keira Knightley just has that look of romance, and she totally shines as the title character in this period film.

#5/13:

'Leap Year'

Universal Pictures/Spyglass Entertainment
#5/13:

'Leap Year'

Amy Adams' character flips the script by travelling to Ireland to propose, but things don't go as planned.

#6/13:

'The Wedding Planner'

Columbia Pictures Corporation
#6/13:

'The Wedding Planner'

This JLo/McConaughey rom-com is the epitome of everything we love about the early '00s.

#7/13:

'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days'

Paramount Pictures
#7/13:

'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days'

More early '00s McConaughey, please! Kate Hudson is also a-freaking-dorable in this movie.

#8/13:

'Laura'

Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation
#8/13:

'Laura'

Everyone who gets to know Laura falls in love with her — even after she's dead. This 1944 title oozes romance.

#9/13:

'Two Weeks Notice'

Castle Rock Entertainment
#9/13:

'Two Weeks Notice'

You can't have a romance movie list without Sandra Bullock — or Hugh Grant. Two birds, one stone.

#10/13:

'Shakespeare in Love'

Universal Pictures
#10/13:

'Shakespeare in Love'

Shakespeare could write him some love stories, so it's only fair he's the subject of one, too.

#11/13:

'Serendipity'

Miramax
#11/13:

'Serendipity'

Sometimes true love is meant to be.

#12/13:

'Weekend'

The Bureau
#12/13:

'Weekend'

Settle into a passionate drama about two gay men looking for everlasting love.

#13/13:

'Elizabethtown'

Paramount Pictures
#13/13:

'Elizabethtown'

In the midst of tragedy, Drew (played by Orlando Bloom) finds love in an unexpected place.

Related Slideshows

19 celebs who have their own liquor brands

Behold, the 27 cheesiest, most ridiculous romance novel covers

Here's What We've Learned From the First Three Episodes of Girls Season 6
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!