23 dramatic celebrity weight loss journeys

Don't be fooled by their shrinking sizes — these celebs are still huge stars.
Originally published January 2015. Updated January 2017.
America Ferrera as she was just stepping into fame after Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants released in 2005.
"I think that body image is such a personal thing, but I am fine with who I am," she said in 2009.
McCarthy is always stunning and brings smiles to our faces playing powerful, complex women on screen.
McCarthy was actually criticized by fans in 2015 for her weight loss.
John Goodman has always fluctuated in weight.
But now he's more svelte than ever.
Rhimes is known and respected for her work in Hollywood.
In 2015, she committed to losing weight as part of her personal journey to overcome fears.
Kardashian always owns her curves and people love her for it.
We think she looked stunning before, but Kardashian works her butt off to stay in shape — and it shows.
Chris Pratt was always a loveable hunk.
Now he's just a scorching hot hunka hunka burning love.
Christina Aguilera in 2011.
"Laughter, happiness, breathing, and I did some yoga," she told ExtraTV about how she lost weight.
Jennifer Hudson in 2007.
Hudson credits Weight Watchers for her bangin' figure.
Jason Segel in 2008.
"I've just been living healthy, exercising, eating right — no more midnight pizzas," Segel told Us Weekly.
Jessica Simpson in 2009.
Simpson keeps healthy with a simple, clean diet.
Jonah Hill in 2010.
"I found that Japanese food was very helpful to me," he told ABC of his journey to weight loss.
Kirstie Alley in 2004.
Alley says Jenny Craig helped her shed pounds.
Miranda Lambert in 2012.
"I want women to love themselves whatever they've got going on," Lambert told Marie Claire.
Jordin Sparks in 2010.
"It has been really focusing on becoming healthier, and the plus side was that my body changed," she told Today.
Queen Latifah in 2008.
"I don’t really diet. I kind of keep everything in moderation, exercise and eat right," she told People.
Kelly Osbourne in 2004.
"So you just have to take baby steps, commit to something and stay true to it," Osbourne told HuffPost.
Raven Symone from 2007.
"I could look in the mirror and see me at 200 lbs. or 135 lbs. and I'm still the same person," Symone told People.
Seth Rogen in 2007.
"I have a lot of tantrums. I want my food. I cry for no reason," Rogen said when asked if he'll keep the weight off.
Snooki in 2010.
"I don’t drink a lot... that was most of the problem," she told Access Hollywood.
Melissa Joan Hart in 2006.
"I am really happy where I am. I could live like this. I'm on a good path," She told Entertainment Tonight.
Rosie O'Donnell in 2012.
Following a heart attack, O’Donnell elected to have a vertical gastric sleeve surgery.
Randy Jackson in 2002.
Jackson lost more than 100 pounds after undergoing gastric bypass surgery for his health in 2003.
Zach Galifianakis in 2008.
"I stopped drinking, and I just kind of put the weight off," he told Conan O'Brien.
And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .
SheKnows is making some changes!