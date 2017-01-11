Sections
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Log in
SECTIONS
What would you like to know?
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
List View
On
Off

23 dramatic celebrity weight loss journeys

Colleen Stinchcombe

by

Causes & Culture

I'm a community editor at SheKnows. I spend the rest of my time on Twitter, reading memoirs and fiction, hiking, painting and writing about things that rile me up.

View Profile
#1/47:

Shrinking stars

Michael Kovac/Getty Images
#1/47:

Shrinking stars

Don't be fooled by their shrinking sizes — these celebs are still huge stars.

Originally published January 2015. Updated January 2017.

#3/47:

America Ferrera 2016

Nicky Nelson/WENN
#3/47:

America Ferrera 2016

"I think that body image is such a personal thing, but I am fine with who I am," she said in 2009.

#4/47:

Melissa Mccarthy

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images
#4/47:

Melissa Mccarthy

McCarthy is always stunning and brings smiles to our faces playing powerful, complex women on screen.

#5/47:

Melissa McCarthy 2016

Joseph Marzullo/WENN
#5/47:

Melissa McCarthy 2016

McCarthy was actually criticized by fans in 2015 for her weight loss. 

#6/47:

John Goodman

David Livingston/Getty Images
#6/47:

John Goodman

John Goodman has always fluctuated in weight.

#7/47:

John Goodman 2016

Ivan Nikolov/WENN
#7/47:

John Goodman 2016

But now he's more svelte than ever.

#8/47:

Shonda Rhimes 2014

JB Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images
#8/47:

Shonda Rhimes 2014

Rhimes is known and respected for her work in Hollywood.

#9/47:

Shonda Rhimes 2016

WENN
#9/47:

Shonda Rhimes 2016

In 2015, she committed to losing weight as part of her personal journey to overcome fears. 

#10/47:

Khloé Kardashian 2014

Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images
#10/47:

Khloé Kardashian 2014

Kardashian always owns her curves and people love her for it.

#11/47:

Khloé Kardashian 2016

FayesVision/WENN
#11/47:

Khloé Kardashian 2016

We think she looked stunning before, but Kardashian works her butt off to stay in shape — and it shows.

#12/47:

Chris Pratt

WENN
#12/47:

Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt was always a loveable hunk.

#13/47:

Chris Pratt 2016

Nicky Nelson/WENN
#13/47:

Chris Pratt 2016

Now he's just a scorching hot hunka hunka burning love.

#14/47:

Christina Aguilera

WENN
#14/47:

Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera in 2011.

#15/47:

Christina Aguilera 2016

FayesVision/WENN
#15/47:

Christina Aguilera 2016

"Laughter, happiness, breathing, and I did some yoga," she told ExtraTV about how she lost weight.

#16/47:

Jennifer Hudson

Nikki Nelson/WENN
#16/47:

Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson in 2007.

#17/47:

Jennifer Hudson 2016

Mario Mitsis/WENN
#17/47:

Jennifer Hudson 2016

Hudson credits Weight Watchers for her bangin' figure.

#18/47:

Jason Segel

Starbux/WENN
#18/47:

Jason Segel

Jason Segel in 2008.

#19/47:

Jason Segel 2016

Brian To/WENN
#19/47:

Jason Segel 2016

"I've just been living healthy, exercising, eating right — no more midnight pizzas," Segel told Us Weekly.

#20/47:

Jessica Simpson

Joseph Marzullo/Wenn.com
#20/47:

Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson in 2009.

#21/47:

Jessica Simpson 2016

WENN
#21/47:

Jessica Simpson 2016

Simpson keeps healthy with a simple, clean diet.

#22/47:

Jonah Hill

WENN
#22/47:

Jonah Hill

Jonah Hill in 2010.

#23/47:

Jonah Hill 2017

WENN
#23/47:

Jonah Hill 2017

"I found that Japanese food was very helpful to me," he told ABC of his journey to weight loss.

#24/47:

Kirstie Alley

WENN
#24/47:

Kirstie Alley

Kirstie Alley in 2004.

#25/47:

Kirstie Alley 2015

Ivan Nikolov/WENN.com
#25/47:

Kirstie Alley 2015

Alley says Jenny Craig helped her shed pounds.

#26/47:

Miranda Lambert

WENN
#26/47:

Miranda Lambert

Miranda Lambert in 2012.

#27/47:

Miranda Lambert 2016

Judy Eddy/WENN
#27/47:

Miranda Lambert 2016

"I want women to love themselves whatever they've got going on," Lambert told Marie Claire.

#28/47:

Jordin Sparks

WENN
#28/47:

Jordin Sparks

Jordin Sparks in 2010.

#29/47:

Jordin Sparks 2016

Nicky Nelson/WENN
#29/47:

Jordin Sparks 2016

"It has been really focusing on becoming healthier, and the plus side was that my body changed," she told Today.

#30/47:

Queen Latifah

Adriana M. Barraza/WENN
#30/47:

Queen Latifah

Queen Latifah in 2008.

#31/47:

Queen Latifah 2016

Adriana M. Barraza/WENN
#31/47:

Queen Latifah 2016

"I don’t really diet. I kind of keep everything in moderation, exercise and eat right," she told People.

#32/47:

Kelly Osbourne

LK/WENN
#32/47:

Kelly Osbourne

Kelly Osbourne in 2004.

#33/47:

Kelly Osbourne 2016

Nicky Nelson/WENN
#33/47:

Kelly Osbourne 2016

"So you just have to take baby steps, commit to something and stay true to it," Osbourne told HuffPost.

#34/47:

Raven Symone

Adriana M. Barraza / WENN
#34/47:

Raven Symone

Raven Symone from 2007.

#35/47:

Raven Symone 2012

WENN
#35/47:

Raven Symone 2012

"I could look in the mirror and see me at 200 lbs. or 135 lbs. and I'm still the same person," Symone told People.

#36/47:

Seth Rogen

WENN
#36/47:

Seth Rogen

Seth Rogen in 2007.

#37/47:

Seth Rogen 2016

Dave Bedrosian/Future Image/WENN
#37/47:

Seth Rogen 2016

"I have a lot of tantrums. I want my food. I cry for no reason," Rogen said when asked if he'll keep the weight off.

#38/47:

Snooki

WENN
#38/47:

Snooki

Snooki in 2010.

#39/47:

Snooki 2016

FayesVision/WENN
#39/47:

Snooki 2016

"I don’t drink a lot... that was most of the problem," she told Access Hollywood.

#40/47:

Melissa Joan Hart

Jody Cortes/WENN
#40/47:

Melissa Joan Hart

Melissa Joan Hart in 2006.

#41/47:

Melissa Joan Hart 2016

Rob Rich/WENN
#41/47:

Melissa Joan Hart 2016

"I am really happy where I am. I could live like this. I'm on a good path," She told Entertainment Tonight.

#42/47:

Rosie O'Donnell

WENN
#42/47:

Rosie O'Donnell

Rosie O'Donnell in 2012.

#43/47:

Rosie O'Donnell 2016

Derrick Salters/WENN
#43/47:

Rosie O'Donnell 2016

Following a heart attack, O’Donnell elected to have a vertical gastric sleeve surgery.

#44/47:

Randy Jackson

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
#44/47:

Randy Jackson

Randy Jackson in 2002.

#45/47:

Randy Jackson 2016

Barry King/Getty Images
#45/47:

Randy Jackson 2016

Jackson lost more than 100 pounds after undergoing gastric bypass surgery for his health in 2003.

#46/47:

Zach Galifianakis

Rob Loud/Getty Images
#46/47:

Zach Galifianakis

Zach Galifianakis in 2008.

#47/47:

Zach Galifianakis 2016

Michael Tullberg/Getty Images
#47/47:

Zach Galifianakis 2016

"I stopped drinking, and I just kind of put the weight off," he told Conan O'Brien. 

Related Slideshows

14 things you probably never knew about the 'Sister Wives' family

These 11 podcasts will motivate you to keep your New Year's resolutions

'La La Land' made 11 classic film & Hollywood references — did you catch them?
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!