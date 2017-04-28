Breaking up is hard to do

Whether you are the dumper or the dumpee, breaking up freaking sucks. It's almost like you have to start completely over, and most of us feel like life will never be the same again.
We all have our own ways of coping with breakups, but you don't necessarily have to drink your face off or get under someone to get over someone — sometimes all it takes to recover is a nice long movie marathon.
Every now and again, life bites you in the ass. But if Annie can stop slapping herself and fight for her shitty life, so can you.
Laugh your ass off and learn to how to navigate the waters of singledom again at the same time. It's a win-win.
If this movie doesn't give you the warm fuzzies, we don't know what will. Plus, just looking at Emma Watson is an instant mood-lifter.
The hurdles that Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson had to overcome in the '60s will make your problems seem minuscule. These ladies were pure power and some of the most inspirational women of our time. This movie will make you want to fight, fight, fight.
Sure, it's a movie about kids, but Vada Sultenfuss went through some real loss in her short life, but still she perservered.
We're inspired by her every damn time we watch this film.
In this 2005 gem, Jenny McCarthy's Rebecca goes down a total shame spiral after finding her man in bed with someone else.
This movie is completely dirty, but will have you laughing your ass off — despite your misery.
Yes, it may sound cliche, but The Notebook is a quintessential love story that will give even the most jaded of souls a little hope — not to mention an amazing excuse to cry your frickin eyes out (as if you needed one).
Not to mention Ryan Gosling will warm even the most hardened of hearts.
Elle Woods rallied after Warner dumped her, got through Harvard Law, and won the case of the century. If she took on the world and won after her breakup, then gosh darnit, so can we.
Plus, it's proven to be therapeutic to recreate the scene where she's laying in bed crying and throws a box of chocolates at her TV while screaming "liar."
You might just realize you're like Cameron Diaz in this movie. Maybe you do sabotage good relationships and find things wrong with guys you date because you're a bit of a commitmentphobe? Regardless, this fun chick flick will clue you into one thing: For the right guy, you'll open up and keep from ruining a good thing.
When one door closes, another opens. That's a good mantra to have after a sad end to what you thought was a good relationship. As hard as it is to believe, you have to know you're on a path that will eventually lead to something better. In this Gwyneth Paltrow love story, you'll see how even the slightest change will reroute your heart. But at the end of the day, you'll be right where you belong.
Chances are this ex-boyfriend of yours isn't "the one." Believing there's a perfect match out there for you is just as important as moving forward after a failed relationship. Not convinced? If you watch this Keri Russell and Jonathan Rhys Meyers flick, you'll become a believer. In the movie, two star-crossed lovers misplace each other. Spoiler alert: Their love child, an orphan, brings them back together like some kind of miracle.
After a breakup, watching people more messed up than you — with even more horrific relationships — can be oddly soothing. In this movie, starring Natalie Portman, Jude Law, Julia Roberts and Clive Owen, you'll witness betrayal, lust and a lot of drama. You'll also see Portman's character rise above all of the mess. Trust me, the last scene will make you realize that walking away from a bad situation was the best thing you've ever done.
Where would you be without your girlfriends? There's nothing like talking with your lady pals after a breakup. They really get you through tough times, don't they? This movie — starring America Ferrera, Blake Lively, Alexis Bledel and Amber Tamblyn — celebrates the friendships that travel with us. Our BFFs are our rocks, and when men treat us less than fab, it's our pals who nurse us back to health.
Yes, love exists. Colin Firth, Liam Neeson, Keira Knightley and Hugh Grant prove just that in this escapade of a movie. This romance/holiday flick demonstrates various ways of lovin' (not the dirty kind, relax). In heartbreak, it may be hard to see the silver lining — odds are you think love is crap. But if you catch this film, your faith in romance will be restored.
Rough situations like breakups can derail our mental states. You might be able to relate to Amélie. She grew up a little on the strange side. Her father thought she had a heart defect, so as a little girl, she rarely had contact with other people. She finally settles into a life as a waitress in Paris. Partly due to her unusual upbringing, she becomes consumed with the people around her — it's like she worries more about them than she does about herself. Upon realizing she has been damaging her own quest for love, she decides to assert herself to find the happiness she's always dreamed of. Now it's your turn.
Timing is everything. Perhaps the reason you and what's-his-face broke up is to make room for that guy who manages to come around at inopportune times. And if he looks anything like Ashton Kutcher and can make you laugh, even better. Now's your chance: Maybe both you and your on-again, off-again rebound guy have a chance!
Insert this one into the mix for that post-breakup ugly cry you so desperately need. Dumpers and dumpees agree — this is one movie that will tug on your heartstrings, pour on the nostalgia and change everything you think you know about love. Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet shine as they try to erase their most painful relationship memories together.
In a quirky 2012 indie rom-com that will certainly make you rethink what it means to be friends with an ex, Rashida Jones and Andy Samberg are a comedic match made in heaven. In the movie, we watch what happens when a couple who married young decide to call it quits on their marriage — but not necessarily on their friendship.
If the title isn’t enough to get you on board, the Jennifer Aniston whimsy factor just might be. Aniston and Vince Vaughn face a dilemma faced by so many cohabitating couples — they want to break up, but neither wants to give up their condo. As they try to edge each other out as passive-aggressive roomies, hilarity ensues, along with some tender moments.
If you haven’t watched this 2001 classic yet, you’re probably not over your breakup. Everyone knows that watching Bridget Jones (aka Renée Zellweger) embarrass herself beyond belief in her quest to find love is the only way to put an expired relationship behind you. (Bonus points for drinking wine and crying along to "All by Myself" with a weepy Bridget.)
If you’ve just come to the end of a 500-day rollercoaster relationship, this one’s for you. While the adorable pairing that is Zooey Deschanel and Joseph Gordon-Levitt is certainly unmatched, this movie has a special message for those of us nursing our relationship wounds: Just because you love someone doesn’t mean they will always love you back, and just because you share common interests doesn’t mean you are a perfect match.
There’s something so right about this 2009 Sundance runner-up that details how a relationship went wrong. In a self-proclaimed "love story in disorder," the romantic drama details the beginning, middle and end of the turbulent love affair of Peter and Vandy — told in no particular order.
It’s funny ’cause it’s true. For those who may need a hard dose of reality to push past their post-breakup slump, this movie is one of the less bitter pills to swallow. Sure, he may not be that into you anymore, but at least you’re in good company — Jennifer Aniston, Ginnifer Goodwin and Drew Barrymore have some major relationship problems, too.
