Breaking up is hard to do

Whether you are the dumper or the dumpee, breaking up freaking sucks. It's almost like you have to start completely over, and most of us feel like life will never be the same again.

We all have our own ways of coping with breakups, but you don't necessarily have to drink your face off or get under someone to get over someone — sometimes all it takes to recover is a nice long movie marathon.

Originally published October 2016. Updated April 2017.