Brace yourself — here's the list of all celebrity deaths in 2016

British singer George Michael "passed away peacefully at home" on Sunday, Dec. 25, his longtime manager revealed. His death is believed to have been caused by heart failure. He was aged 53.
Bewitched actor Bernard Fox died on Dec. 14 due to heart failure. He was 89.
American hero and former U.S. senator John Glenn died on Dec. 8 after battling health issues. He was 95.
Cuban politician and revolutionary Fidel Castro died on Nov. 25 due to poor health. He was 90.
Barney Miller and Firefly star Ron Glass died on Nov. 25 due to respiratory failure. He was 71.
Henderson, known for her iconic role as Carol Brady on the 1970s sitcom, The Brady Bunch, passed away on Nov. 24th in LA from heart failure. She was 82.
Robert Vaughn, known for his role in The Man From U.N.C.L.E., died on Nov. 11 after a battle with acute leukemia. He was 83.
Singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen died at 82. The cause and date of death was not given, but his son Adam wrote a statement to Rolling Stone.
Janet Reno, the first female U.S. attorney general, died on Nov. 7 following a long battle with Parkinson's disease. She was 78.
Tuck Everlasting author Natalie Babbitt died on Monday at her home in Hamden, Conn. at 84. The cause was lung cancer.
The British "You Spin Me Right Round (Like a Record)" singer Pete Burns died at 57 of a heart attack.
Nixon, who created All My Children and One Life to Live, died Sept. 28 at age 93 from Parkinsons and pneumonia.
NCIS showrunner Glasberg died in his sleep on Sept. 28. He was 50.
Trans activist and actor Alexis Arquette died Sept. 11 at age 47. Her cause of death remains unknown.
Willy Wonka star Gene Wilder died on Aug. 29 due to complications from Alzheimer's disease. He was 83.
The Voice contestant Grimmie was shot June 11 while performing in Orlando, Florida.
Beastie Boys founding member John Berry (second from the right) died on May 19 at a hospice in Massachusetts, Rolling Stone reports.
His father, John Berry III, told the publication that the 52-year-old guitarist had suffered from frontal lobe dementia, which had worsened in recent months.
Songwriter and musician Guy Clark died on May 17 in his home. The exact cause of death is unknown. He was 74.
Tejano music legend Emilio Navaira died on May 16 of natural causes. He was 53.
Actor Nick Lashaway, who appeared on Girls and The 40-Year-Old Virgin, died in a car accident. He was 28. Lena Dunham paid tribute to him on Instagram with a heartfelt message.
Dads actress and radio personality Tonita Castro died of cancer on May 8. She was 63.
Actor Alan Rickman died Jan. 14 from cancer.
Legendary rock star David Bowie died Jan. 10 from liver cancer.
Céline Dion's husband passed Jan. 14 after a long battle with cancer.
The Sopranos actor died Jan. 11.
The Fletch and All of Me actor died Jan. 7 from cancer.
The One Day At a Time actor died at age 86 from Alzheimer's disease.
Bedford, known for voicing Disney's Robin Hood, died Jan. 13 from cancer.
The Grizzly Adams star died Jan. 15 after a long battle with cancer.
Alaskey, who voiced Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, died Feb. 4, at age 63.
Actor George Gaynes died Feb. 17 at age 98.
Rocky actor Tony Burton died Feb. 26 from an undisclosed illness.
Legendary actor George Kennedy died Feb. 29 after a year of failing health.
Comedic genius Garry Shandling died suddenly on March 24, 2016, of what was believed to be a heart attack.
James Noble, who starred in the sitcom Benson in the early '80s, died on March 28, 2016, at the age of 94.
One of America's longtime sweethearts, 69-year-old Oscar winner Patty Duke passed away on March 29, 2016, from sepsis caused by a ruptured intestine.
Bauersfeld, best known for voicing Star Wars' Admiral Ackbar, died April 5 at age 93.
Country superstar Haggard died on April 6, his 79th birthday.
Tupac Shakur's mother and philanthropist, Afeni Shakur, died May 2. It is believed that she suffered a heart attack.
Music icon Prince died on April 21 of mysterious causes. He was 57.
60 Minutes newsman Safer died May 19 at age 84.
Boxing legend Ali died June 3 at age 74 after battling Parkinson's disease for years.
The Nanny's Guilbert died June 16 after a long battle with cancer. She was 87.
P.M. Dawn frontman Prince Be passed away of renal failure after a two decades long battle with diabetes on June 19.
Anton Yelchin, the actor loved for his roles in Star Trek and Charlie Bartlett, died on June 19. He was just 27 years old.
Yelchin's death was a freak accident. According to TMZ, he was found pinned between his car and a brick mailbox pillar that was attached to a security gate at his San Fernando Valley home.
Bernie Worrell, the talented keyboardist for Parliament-Funkadelic and an unofficial member of Talking Heads, died on June 24. He was 72.
Worrell died from stage 4 lung cancer. A statement, believed to be from his wife, Judie, was released on Facebook. It read, "Bernie transitioned Home to The Great Spirit. Rest in peace, my love — you definitely made the world a better place. Till we meet again, vaya con Dios."
On Dec. 13, Alan Thicke died suddenly after suffering a heart attack while playing hockey with his son, Carter. He was 69.
Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor died Sunday, Dec. 18, after suffering a heart attack. She was aged 99.
