Brace yourself — here's the list of all celebrity deaths in 2016

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

R.I.P.

Supplied by WENN & Getty Images
R.I.P.

2016 has been off to a rough start so far.

Bernard Fox

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Bernard Fox

Bewitched actor Bernard Fox died on Dec. 14 due to heart failure. He was 89.

John Glenn

MPI/Getty Images
John Glenn

American hero and former U.S. senator John Glenn died on Dec. 8 after battling health issues. He was 95.

Fidel Castro

Keystone/Getty Images
Fidel Castro

Cuban politician and revolutionary Fidel Castro died on Nov. 25 due to poor health. He was 90. 

Ron Glass

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Ron Glass

Barney Miller and Firefly star Ron Glass died on Nov. 25 due to respiratory failure. He was 71.

Florence Henderson

WENN
Florence Henderson

Henderson, known for her iconic role as Carol Brady on the 1970s sitcom, The Brady Bunch, passed away on Nov. 24th in LA from heart failure. She was 82. 

Robert Vaughn

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Robert Vaughn

Robert Vaughn, known for his role in The Man From U.N.C.L.E., died on Nov. 11 after a battle with acute leukemia. He was 83.

Leonard Cohen

Evening Standard/Getty Images
Leonard Cohen

Singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen died at 82. The cause and date of death was not given, but his son Adam wrote a statement to Rolling Stone.

Janet Reno

SGranitz/WireImage for The Recording Academy
Janet Reno

Janet Reno, the first female U.S. attorney general, died on Nov. 7 following a long battle with Parkinson's disease. She was 78.

Natalie Babbitt

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images
Natalie Babbitt

Tuck Everlasting author Natalie Babbitt died on Monday at her home in Hamden, Conn. at 84. The cause was lung cancer.

Pete Burns

WENN
Pete Burns

The British "You Spin Me Right Round (Like a Record)" singer Pete Burns died at 57 of a heart attack.

Agnes Nixon

WENN
Agnes Nixon

Nixon, who created All My Children and One Life to Live, died Sept. 28 at age 93 from Parkinsons and pneumonia.

Gary Glasberg

WENN
Gary Glasberg

NCIS showrunner Glasberg died in his sleep on Sept. 28. He was 50.

Alexis Arquette

Nikki Nelson/ WENN
Alexis Arquette

Trans activist and actor Alexis Arquette died Sept. 11 at age 47. Her cause of death remains unknown.

Gene Wilder

George Rose/Getty Images
Gene Wilder

Willy Wonka star Gene Wilder died on Aug. 29 due to complications from Alzheimer's disease. He was 83.

Christina Grimmie

Jaime Espinoza/WENN.com
Christina Grimmie

The Voice contestant Grimmie was shot June 11 while performing in Orlando, Florida.

John Berry

Rat Cage Records
John Berry

Beastie Boys founding member John Berry (second from the right) died on May 19 at a hospice in Massachusetts, Rolling Stone reports.

His father, John Berry III, told the publication that the 52-year-old guitarist had suffered from frontal lobe dementia, which had worsened in recent months.

Guy Clark

Chris Felver/Getty Images
Guy Clark

Songwriter and musician Guy Clark died on May 17 in his home. The exact cause of death is unknown. He was 74.

Emilio Navaira

Larry Busacca/WireImage
Emilio Navaira

Tejano music legend Emilio Navaira died on May 16 of natural causes. He was 53.

Nick Lashaway

HBO, Mark Mainz/Getty Images for AFI
Nick Lashaway

Actor Nick Lashaway, who appeared on Girls and The 40-Year-Old Virgin, died in a car accident. He was 28. Lena Dunham paid tribute to him on Instagram with a heartfelt message

Tonita Castro

Nikki Nelson/WENN.com
Tonita Castro

Dads actress and radio personality Tonita Castro died of cancer on May 8. She was 63.

Alan Rickman

WENN.com
Alan Rickman

Actor Alan Rickman died Jan. 14 from cancer.

David Bowie

WENN.com
David Bowie

Legendary rock star David Bowie died Jan. 10 from liver cancer.

René Angélil

WENN
René Angélil

Céline Dion's husband passed Jan. 14 after a long battle with cancer.

David Margulies

WENN
David Margulies

The Sopranos actor died Jan. 11.

Richard Libertini

WENN
Richard Libertini

The Fletch and All of Me actor died Jan. 7 from cancer.

Pat Harrington Jr.

WENN
Pat Harrington Jr.

The One Day At a Time actor died at age 86 from Alzheimer's disease.

Brian Bedford

WENN
Brian Bedford

Bedford, known for voicing Disney's Robin Hood, died Jan. 13 from cancer.

Dan Haggerty

WENN
Dan Haggerty

The Grizzly Adams star died Jan. 15 after a long battle with cancer.

Joe Alaskey

Nikki Nelson / WENN
Joe Alaskey

Alaskey, who voiced Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, died Feb. 4, at age 63.

George Gaynes

WENN.com
George Gaynes

Actor George Gaynes died Feb. 17 at age 98.

Tony Burton

Rachel Worth / WENN
Tony Burton

Rocky actor Tony Burton died Feb. 26 from an undisclosed illness.

George Kennedy

Dimitri Halkidis / WENN
George Kennedy

Legendary actor George Kennedy died Feb. 29 after a year of failing health.

Garry Shandling

Dimitri Halkidis/WENN
Garry Shandling

Comedic genius Garry Shandling died suddenly on March 24, 2016, of what was believed to be a heart attack.

James Noble

(James Noble pictured center);WENN.com
James Noble

James Noble, who starred in the sitcom Benson in the early '80s, died on March 28, 2016, at the age of 94.

Patty Duke

WENN.com
Patty Duke

One of America's longtime sweethearts, 69-year-old Oscar winner Patty Duke passed away on March 29, 2016, from sepsis caused by a ruptured intestine.

Erik Bauersfeld

Dave Starbuck/Future Image/WENN.com
Erik Bauersfeld

Bauersfeld, best known for voicing Star Wars' Admiral Ackbar, died April 5 at age 93.

Merle Haggard

WENN
Merle Haggard

Country superstar Haggard died on April 6, his 79th birthday.

Afeni Shakur

WENN
Afeni Shakur

Tupac Shakur's mother and philanthropist, Afeni Shakur, died May 2. It is believed that she suffered a heart attack.

Prince

WENN.com
Prince

Music icon Prince died on April 21 of mysterious causes. He was 57.

Morley Safer

Derrick Salters/WENN.com
Morley Safer

60 Minutes newsman Safer died May 19 at age 84.

Muhammad Ali

WENN.com
Muhammad Ali

Boxing legend Ali died June 3 at age 74 after battling Parkinson's disease for years.

Ann Morgan Guilbert

CBS
Ann Morgan Guilbert

The Nanny's Guilbert died June 16 after a long battle with cancer. She was 87.

Prince Be

Steve Eichner/Getty Images
Prince Be

P.M. Dawn frontman Prince Be passed away of renal failure after a two decades long battle with diabetes on June 19.  

Anton Yelchin

Guillermo Proano/WENN.com
Anton Yelchin

Anton Yelchin, the actor loved for his roles in Star Trek and Charlie Bartlett, died on June 19. He was just 27 years old.

Yelchin's death was a freak accident. According to TMZ, he was found pinned between his car and a brick mailbox pillar that was attached to a security gate at his San Fernando Valley home.

Bernie Worrell

Dennis Van Tine/Future Image/WENN.com
Bernie Worrell

Bernie Worrell, the talented keyboardist for Parliament-Funkadelic and an unofficial member of Talking Heads, died on June 24. He was 72.

Worrell died from stage 4 lung cancer. A statement, believed to be from his wife, Judie, was released on Facebook.  It read, "Bernie transitioned Home to The Great Spirit. Rest in peace, my love — you definitely made the world a better place. Till we meet again, vaya con Dios."

Alan Thicke

FayesVision/WENN.com
Alan Thicke

On Dec. 13, Alan Thicke died suddenly after suffering a heart attack while playing hockey with his son, Carter. He was 69. 

Zsa Zsa Gabor

Supplied by WENN.com
Zsa Zsa Gabor

Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor died Sunday, Dec. 18, after suffering a heart attack. She was aged 99. 

