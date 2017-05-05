Happy birthday, sweet princess

On the glorious day of May 5, 1988, the world was given the gift of Adele. And on her birthday, we want to give her all the gifts.
OK, these totally emo gifts are probably more well suited for that one Adele-obsessed friend — or you can just buy them for yourself in celebration of Adele's day of birth.
Originally published December 2015. Updated May 2017.
Go on road trips with Adele — with this keychain. (Things Remembered, $40)
Cry into Adele's face whilst listening to Adele. Embrace the moment — and her. (Etsy, $10)
"Hello... it's three." Let Adele tell the time for you, for less than $20. (Etsy, $17)
Read the quote, cry, then fix your makeup. It all works out perfectly. (Things Remembered, $20)
Put pics of you and your SO in this photo album. Or Photoshopped pics of you and Adele. (Things Remembered, $40)
Who doesn't want Adele staring them in the face when they're downing coffee? (Etsy, $20)
Who wouldn't want this phone case? (Things Remembered, $10)
Bonus points if you actually try to with this lighter. (Things Remembered, $17)
The only appropriate place for this wall art is right outside the bathroom door. (Etsy, $10)
Nothing is more sentimental than an Adele quote on a picture frame. (Things to Remember, $10)
It's cuffing season... with Adele. (Fine Art America, $110)
So, naturally, you'll put your earrings in this beaded box. (Things Remembered, $30)
The napkin says everything. (Things Remembered, $26)
More like "Hello, can you read me?" — amirite? (Redbubble, $26)
Drink the pain away... with Adele... (Things Remembered, $30)
... or you can class it up with an Adele wineglass. (Things Remembered, $10)
Don't go for just one box of tissues. Go for 36. Because your friends are worth it. (Amazon, $41)
They might not have kids now, but they will someday... hopefully. (Etsy, $21)
Because if Adele can't help them in their time of need, who can? (Etsy, $11)
Tea... it's just so much more soothing to the soul than coffee. (Etsy, $12)
