20 Adele-Themed Gifts — Just in Time for Her Birthday

Kristine Cannon

by

Entertainment Editor

Kristine Cannon is the Entertainment Editor for SheKnows. When she's not at a music festival or live show, she's either struggling to train her dachshund, taking too many pics of said dachshund or watching re-runs of The Office. Also, hi...

View Profile
Happy birthday, sweet princess

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment
Happy birthday, sweet princess

On the glorious day of May 5, 1988, the world was given the gift of Adele. And on her birthday, we want to give her all the gifts.

OK, these totally emo gifts are probably more well suited for that one Adele-obsessed friend — or you can just buy them for yourself in celebration of Adele's day of birth.

Originally published December 2015. Updated May 2017.

Adele pillowcase

popdesignerss/Ebay
Adele pillowcase

Cry into Adele's face whilst listening to Adele. Embrace the moment — and her. (Etsy, $10)

Adele clock

GoVinyls/Etsy
Adele clock

"Hello... it's three." Let Adele tell the time for you, for less than $20. (Etsy, $17)

Adele compact

Things Remembered
Adele compact

Read the quote, cry, then fix your makeup. It all works out perfectly. (Things Remembered, $20)

Adele photo album

Things Remembered
Adele photo album

Put pics of you and your SO in this photo album. Or Photoshopped pics of you and Adele. (Things Remembered, $40)

"Hello" mug

ThatMugShot/Etsy
"Hello" mug

Who doesn't want Adele staring them in the face when they're downing coffee? (Etsy, $20)

Adele "Hello" phone case

Things Remembered
Adele "Hello" phone case

Who wouldn't want this phone case? (Things Remembered, $10)

Adele quote lighter

Things Remembered
Adele quote lighter

Bonus points if you actually try to with this lighter. (Things Remembered, $17)

Adele wall art

TheTabloid/Etsy
Adele wall art

The only appropriate place for this wall art is right outside the bathroom door. (Etsy, $10)

Adele frame

Things Remembered
Adele frame

Nothing is more sentimental than an Adele quote on a picture frame. (Things to Remember, $10)

Adele duvet

Fine Art America
Adele duvet

It's cuffing season... with Adele. (Fine Art America, $110)

Adele beaded box

Things Remembered
Adele beaded box

So, naturally, you'll put your earrings in this beaded box. (Things Remembered, $30)

Adele cry napkin

Things Remembered
Adele cry napkin

The napkin says everything. (Things Remembered, $26)

Adele 'Hello' shirt

Redbubble
Adele 'Hello' shirt

More like "Hello, can you read me?" — amirite? (Redbubble, $26)

Adele flask

Things Remembered
Adele flask

Drink the pain away... with Adele... (Things Remembered, $30)

Adele 'Hello' wine glass

Things Remembered
Adele 'Hello' wine glass

... or you can class it up with an Adele wineglass. (Things Remembered, $10)

Boxes of tissues — plural

Amazon
Boxes of tissues — plural

Don't go for just one box of tissues. Go for 36. Because your friends are worth it. (Amazon, $41)

'Hello' baby clothes

MaxandMaeKids/Etsy
'Hello' baby clothes

They might not have kids now, but they will someday... hopefully. (Etsy, $21)

Adele prayer candle

LizardDreamtime/Etsy
Adele prayer candle

Because if Adele can't help them in their time of need, who can? (Etsy, $11)

Adele tea mug

DanniBeCollection/Etsy
Adele tea mug

Tea... it's just so much more soothing to the soul than coffee. (Etsy, $12)

