It's all on tape

When it comes to celebrity sex tapes, there are a few that everybody knows about (we're looking at you, Kim Kardashian West). But in reality, it kinda seems like there are more stars that do have tapes than those who don't.
Hey, we're not here to judge. Let's just say we're a curious party. So we waded through the good, the bad and the ugly (you’re welcome) to find out which famous sex tapes are the real deal.
Originally published December 2015. Updated February 2017.
According to Page Six, it's believed Rose McGowan and an unidentified man can be seen having sex from screenshots from two videos making their rounds since Thanksgiving. According to Daily Mail, two minutes worth of footage was also leaked. A rep for McGowan didn't get back to either publication.
The latest celebrity sex tape to hit headlines comes courtesy of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star, Mimi Faust, who recorded a hardcore romp with her on-again, off-again onscreen boyfriend, Nikko Smith. What makes this tape unique, though, is that Faust and Smith actually gave Vivid Entertainment their blessing to take the tape public. Surely there's a better way to ramp up ratings...
Kim Kardashian’s ex Kris Humphries made a sex tape August of 2013 with Myla Sinanaj, TV personality turned Kardashian wannabe. Sinanaj has been doing everything she can to follow in Kim’s footsteps, even so far as getting surgery to look more like her.
One of the most dramatic sex tape scandals was when Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee and Baywatch star Pamela Anderson made a sex tape in 1995. The couple claims that the tape of their honeymoon was stolen from their home. They sued the video company IEG, then later settled confidentially in court.
Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond wanted so badly to stop being cast as the innocent character that he directed his own sex tape in 2006 entitled Screeched — Saved by the Smell.
In 2013, Farrah Abraham, of Teen Mom fame, announced she'd filmed a sex tape with porn star, James Deen. At the time, she claimed it was simply a celebration of her body. In early 2014, she recanted, telling In Touch Weekly that the raunchy tape — titled Backdoor Teen Mom — had ruined her life. And, in February of this year, Vivid Entertainment announced its intentions to release a sequel called Farrah 2: Backdoor and More.
Verne Troyer, Austin Power’s Mini Me, made a sex tape in 2008 with his ex-girlfriend Ranae Shrider, who later leaked the video to TMZ.
Fred Durst, clearly used to the attention from adoring fans, leaked a sex tape in 2005 and then claimed it was stolen from his computer. The alleged hacker, named the "T-Mobile Terrorist," supposedly also leaked photos of Paris Hilton topless.
In 2008, a tape of Kiss leader Gene Simmons spread throughout the internet, and the female star was not his current wife, former Playboy Bunny Shannon Tweed.
Arguably the most popular celebrity sex tape ever, Paris Hilton's 2004 recorded tryst with then-boyfriend, Rick Salomon, catapulted the socialite to global celebrity status. In 1 Night in Paris, as it became known, Hilton and Salomon are featured getting frisky in the glowing green of their camera's night-vision mode. To this day, Hilton swears she "never made a dollar, not one" from the intimate film.
Irish film star Colin Farrell put aside his saints in 2005 to make a sex tape with Playboy playmate Nicole Narain. He was later offered $5 million for the rights, but he refused.
Ralph Lauren Polo model Tyson Beckford was unfazed in 2012 when a video was leaked of him masturbating during a video chat with a female model.
X-Factor judge Tulisa Contostavlos attributes her fall from stardom to the moment a home video of her having sex with an old boyfriend was leaked in 2012.
When Tori Spelling's latest memoir, Spelling It Like It Is, hit shelves in 2013, the star pulled out all the stops to promote the tell-all tome. Among the bombshells she dropped was the revelation that she and her husband, Dean McDermott, videotaped themselves having sex on Valentine's Day in 2009. Naturally, it was sex-crazed McDermott's idea, but after checking "my angles and they were good," Spelling let her hubby keep the recording... on his computer, which was apparently "without password protection." Despite a cease and desist letter to the former friend who swiped it from the computer, the tape began making the rounds again late last year.
Former U.S. Senator for North Carolina John Edwards made a sex tape with his mistress Rielle Hunter while he was running for president. He later claimed that his aide Andrew Young stole it and was using it to blackmail him. You cannot make this stuff up.
Montana Fishburne, Matrix star Laurence Fishburne’s daughter, released a sex tape in 2010. She was yet another Kim Kardashian follower hopeful for fame, and the tape was the first step.
McSteamy Eric Dane and his wife Rebecca Gayheart’s sex tape got leaked in 2009 featuring a special star: Miss Teen USA Kari Ann Peniche.
In news that came as absolutely no shock, Courtney Stodden admitted to E! News exclusively in 2013 that she, too, has a sex tape in existence. The former teen bride of Doug Hutchinson vowed to the network that the video was shot after she turned 18 and that she has no plans to release the tape at this time. However, the aspiring singer, who creeped out the world when she posed nude on the cover of Girls and Corpses last year, said, "You can keep it classy and be naked at the same time."
Figure skating Olympian Tonya Harding’s sex tape, entitled Wedding Video, was released by her sex co-star and ex-husband Jeff Gillooly. Harding donned a Halloween wedding dress in the film.
Baywatch star Jeremy Jackson made a sex tape with adult film star Sky Lopez in 2008 and claimed that a man physically threatened him into giving the tape away.
Grammy award-winner Eve had a sex tape with Stevie J leaked in the early 2000s. She was very affected by the event and has not had any similar incident since.
Once the undisputed king of wrestling, Hulk Hogan has become more of the king of tawdry headlines as of late. When news broke he was involved in a sex tape, even devout Hulkamaniacs hoped it was merely a rumor. Alas, the Hulkster had been caught on camera having sex with Heather Clem — the then-wife of radio DJ, Bubba the Love Sponge, who happened to be Hogan's best friend. A 1-minute clip was leaked to Gawker in 2012 and Hogan later filed massive lawsuits against Clem, Gawker and his former pal.
Friday Night Lights star Minka Kelly’s sex tape made in 1998 was leaked in 2012. There was a lot of concern when the tape was first released that she may have been a minor at the time. The scientists at TMZ deducted that the Brandy album playing in the background of the tape came out just before Kelly’s 18th birthday. Clearly a girl could not be listening to an album 20 days after it had come out.
Joan Marie Laurer, known as Chyna in the wrestling world, made a sex tape with fellow wrestler Sean Waltman in 2004. They called it 1 Night in China and both wrestlers made quite a bit of money for it.
Survivor star Jenna Lewis leaked her own sex tape of her honeymoon night with a 21-year-old model.
Jennifer Lopez allegedly had a sex tape in 2008, but she was able to stop the distribution before anything was actually leaked.
Parks and Recreation star Rob Lowe’s party-boy reputation seemed to have disappeared until a sex tape was leaked in 1998. The video was filmed back when he was 24 and features two women he met the night he was attending the Democratic convention in Atlanta.
Professional skateboarder Bam Margera allegedly made a sex tape with radio personality Gregg "Opie" Hughes’ fiancée. The lawsuit against the source cost Opie $10 million.
Just when we thought Kanye West couldn't be any more overexposed, two sex tapes starring the cocky rapper surfaced. In the first skin flick, West reportedly shares a romp with a married 18-year-old woman. In the second, extended video, the Chicago-born entertainer goes at it for a full 40 minutes with a young woman in a hotel room. He and his fiancée, Kim Kardashian, obviously have more in common than we thought.
Top model Carolyn Murphy had her ex-husband arrested in 2006 after he tried to sell their sex tape of the honeymoon.
Vince Neil was yet another Mötley Crüe bandmate to be caught with his pants off on tape. In a video filmed years earlier, Neil was featured in a tape leaked in 1999 with Penthouse model Brandy Ledford.
Carrie Prejean made a huge splash in 2009 when she responded to one of the pageant questions with her stance against same-sex marriage. She was later removed from the pageant when officials received a home video of her having sex.
Well, you know, while we're at it... let's just go ahead and get Kim Kardashian's infamous romp with rapper, Ray J, out of the way, shall we? In 2007, 39 minutes of pure naughtiness between Kardashian and her then-boy toy, Ray J, made its way to the internet. A relative unknown at the time, the snuff film launched Kardashian into stardom and, after she filed a suit, earned her a cool $5 million. Sources later claimed the sex tape was the brainchild of Kardashian's mother dearest, Kris Jenner.
Kid Rock and Creed singer Scott Stapp got caught on film getting blow jobs from groupies on a tour bus in 1999.
Scott Stapp was able to stop the video of him and Kid Rock receiving blowjobs on a tour bus from surfacing in 2006. Needless to say, the shared experience negatively affected their friendship.
Saving Private Ryan star Tom Sizemore’s sex tape featuring him and a bunch of women was released in 2005, just months after the birth of his first child.
Although Usher himself has yet to confirm the existence of a sex tape, TMZ swears one of Usher and his ex-wife, Tameka Foster, not only exists, but they've seen undeniable footage featuring the R&B superstar. Raymond only fueled rumors of the tape when she told TheYBF.com that, although she'd had sex with her ex-husband "multiple times," she would "absolutely not" sanction the release of a sex tape.
TV personality Tila Tequila has released multiple sex tapes, first a Valentine's Day themed one in 2011, which featured her with another woman, then another in January of 2014 featuring a man.
The Girls Next Door star Kendra Wilkinson made a couple sex tapes throughout her career in order to gain fame. In 2010, one was released where she was having sex with her high school boyfriend.
When it comes to strange things that come from reality TV, The Real Housewives of New Jersey seems to have a monopoly — and many of the show's most bizarre headlines came from troubled star, Danielle Staub. In 2009, the RHONJ drama queen successfully squashed an ex's attempt to release a sex tape on the basis that she didn't know she was being filmed. In 2010, though, Staub was involved in a second sex tape — one which was made when she was fully aware the cameras were rolling.
Azalea is a star on the rise whose past is already threatening to catch up with her. When sex tape rumors swirled in 2014, linked to a possibly explicit recording made with Azalea’s ex-boyfriend, the “Fancy” rapper took to Twitter to deny the existence of such a tape.
Yup, even a successful comedienne like Handler isn’t above leaving some good sex tape drama in her wake (because all publicity is good publicity, right?). When Handler’s sex tape was scooped up by RadarOnline in 2010, where she was seen having sex with a man, she remained true to form, saying, “I would like to say to RadarOnline.com, thanks for ruining my surprise Christmas gift to my staff, and No. 2, it was made as a joke.”
Not only is she a busy mother of multiples, but the woman we once knew as “Octomom” has tried launching her career in the reality sex industry. Suleman had her own reality show that documented her life as a mother to octuplets, and she also released a porn “sex tape” through Wicked Pictures. Giving her some street cred, Suleman’s sex tape won Best Celebrity Sex Tape at the AVN (adult entertainment) Awards in 2013.
Potentially following in the footsteps of big sister Kim, young Kylie Jenner was rumored to have a sex tape with her ex-boyfriend, rapper Tyga, in 2016. After the breakup, Jenner feared the worst — that Tyga would release the scandalous footage to embarrass her after the fact.
The Kardashian drama continues, and Tyga appears to have an affinity for shocking sex tapes. Before dating Kylie, Tyga was reported to have recorded some bedroom action with his ex Blac Chyna, who is now engaged and expecting with Rob Kardashian. Chyna has threatened to sue if the sex tape is leaked.
Talk about disrespectful — mere days after the boxing legend’s death, an ex-girlfriend was already trying to cash in on his notoriety. Barbara Mensah, who dated Ali back in 1967, has demanded six figures to prevent her from releasing a tape that allegedly shows the boxer attending post-fight sex parties.
