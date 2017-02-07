Who runs the world?

Share Pin

These days, celebrities can't so much as wear a T-shirt with an eyeball on it without being accused of Illuminati affiliation. The Illuminati rumors and theories seem totally wacky — albeit interesting — but are they really that nuts?

Once you've fallen down the conspiracy theory rabbit hole, the evidence mounts quickly and some of it actually makes sense. Some celebs definitely do have a habit of throwing up certain signs associated with the underground cult and even seem to give a shout out in their fashion choices. Is it possible that maybe — just maybe — there really is some kind of secret society that ensures the most successful celebrities stay hot? It's a scary thing to think about, especially since many believe the Illuminati have demonic ties and special control over the rest of society. But then again, it could also all be a bunch of BS.

To answer all of your burning questions about the inner workings of the Illuminati, you can visit the official Illuminati website. In the meantime, check out this long list of celebs who are believed to be in cahoots with the Illuminati operation.

Originally published November 2015. Updated January 2017.