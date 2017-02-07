 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
List View
On
Off

43 Celebrities Supposedly in the Illuminati

Julie Sprankles

by

Julie Sprankles is a freelance writer living in the storied city of Charleston, SC. When she isn't slinging sass for SheKnows, she enjoys watching campy SyFy creature features (Pirahnaconda, anyone?), trolling the internet for dance work...

View Profile
#1/44:

Who runs the world?

Jeff Kravitz/AMA2011/Getty Images
#1/44:

Who runs the world?

These days, celebrities can't so much as wear a T-shirt with an eyeball on it without being accused of Illuminati affiliation. The Illuminati rumors and theories seem totally wacky — albeit interesting — but are they really that nuts?

Once you've fallen down the conspiracy theory rabbit hole, the evidence mounts quickly and some of it actually makes sense. Some celebs definitely do have a habit of throwing up certain signs associated with the underground cult and even seem to give a shout out in their fashion choices. Is it possible that maybe — just maybe — there really is some kind of secret society that ensures the most successful celebrities stay hot? It's a scary thing to think about, especially since many believe the Illuminati have demonic ties and special control over the rest of society. But then again, it could also all be a bunch of BS.

To answer all of your burning questions about the inner workings of the Illuminati, you can visit the official Illuminati website. In the meantime, check out this long list of celebs who are believed to be in cahoots with the Illuminati operation.

Originally published November 2015. Updated January 2017.

#3/44:

Blue Ivy Carter

Ivan Nikolov/WENN
#3/44:

Blue Ivy Carter

According to some theories, Blue Ivy is an acronym for Born Living Under Evil Illuminati's Very Youngest.

#4/44:

Jay Z

WENN
#4/44:

Jay Z

In his "On to the Next One" video, Hova incorporates a goat skull and employs symbols of Freemasonry.

#5/44:

Beyoncé

WENN
#5/44:

Beyoncé

Beyoncé's rumored affiliation with the Illuminati is so prevalent it has been parodied by Reductress.

#6/44:

Adam Lambert

WENN
#6/44:

Adam Lambert

The artwork for Lambert's Ghost Town reveals the Freemason's Hidden Hand.

#7/44:

Adele

Mario Mitsis/WENN
#7/44:

Adele

Adele was reportedly recruited by the Illuminati early in her career and often uses one-eye symbolism. 

#8/44:

Alicia Keys

Dennis Van Tine/Future Image/WENN
#8/44:

Alicia Keys

The occult Illuminati symbolism Alicia Keys supposedly uses includes the All-Seeing Eye and Satan Horns.

#9/44:

Chris Brown

Judy Eddy/WENN
#9/44:

Chris Brown

Chris Brown's "New Flame" video features a burning triangle, among other occult symbols. 

#10/44:

Amanda Bynes

WENN
#10/44:

Amanda Bynes

Illuminati theorists claim that Amanda Bynes' mental health issues are the result of Illuminati mind control.

#11/44:

Britney Spears

FayesVision/WENN
#11/44:

Britney Spears

Like Amanda Bynes, Britney Spears allegedly underwent trauma-based mind-control programming

#12/44:

Barack Obama

WENN
#12/44:

Barack Obama

Not only is President Obama rumored to be in the Illuminati, he is supposedly the Antichrist. 

#13/44:

Emma Watson

Oscar Gonzalez/WENN
#13/44:

Emma Watson

Harry Potter's Emma Watson has framed her eye with the number six in photos, sparking Illuminati chatter.

#14/44:

Céline Dion

Judy Eddy/WENN
#14/44:

Céline Dion

In concert, Céline Dion often throws up the Devil's Horns hand gesture — a nod to the devil, supposedly.

#15/44:

Will Smith

Brian To/WENN
#15/44:

Will Smith

Will Smith isn't the only Illuminati member in his household — theorists claim the whole fam is. 

#16/44:

Lady Gaga

KIKA/WENN
#16/44:

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga has admitted to incorporating an Illuminati ritual into her shows after having a dream about it.

#17/44:

Angelina Jolie

Brian To/WENN
#17/44:

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie's natural seductiveness could mean she is reptilian, say Illuminati theorists. 

#18/44:

Christina Aguilera

Daniel Tanner/WENN
#18/44:

Christina Aguilera

Aguilera's "Your Body" video features pentagrams, symbols of the goat-head demon Baphomet, and more. 

#19/44:

Daft Punk

Ryan/WENN
#19/44:

Daft Punk

The favorite symbol of Daft Punk — often used as a gigantic DJ booth in shows — is none other than a triangle.

#20/44:

The cast of 'Boy Meets World'

Adriana M. Barraza/WENN
#20/44:

The cast of 'Boy Meets World'

In theory forums online, it was suggested the cast of Boy Meets World was "involved" with the Illuminati.

#21/44:

Fetty Wap

WENN
#21/44:

Fetty Wap

In the most bizarre theory yet, Illuminati theorists claim Fetty Wap traded his eye to the Illuminati for fame. 

#22/44:

Jessie J

WENN
#22/44:

Jessie J

The symbolism in Jessie J's "Price Tag" video supposedly speaks to the importance of indoctrination

#23/44:

Justin Timberlake

FayesVision/WENN
#23/44:

Justin Timberlake

Nearly every JT video is rife with Illuminati symbolism, so say theorists. I mean, his voice is otherworldly.

#24/44:

Iggy Azalea

WENN
#24/44:

Iggy Azalea

It is suggested that Iggy Azalea only found fame after she made a deal with Satan to produce raunchy music.

#25/44:

Lil Wayne

Maria Fitzsimons
#25/44:

Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne wore a ball cap with an inverted cross and pyramid during a photo shoot for Interview Magazine.

#26/44:

Kanye West

David Sims/WENN
#26/44:

Kanye West

Kanye West definitely plays up the Illuminati rumors with a Horus necklace and plenty of occult imagery.

#27/44:

Katy Perry

Dennis Van Tine/Future Image/WENN
#27/44:

Katy Perry

From "Firework" to "California Gurls," Katy Perry allegedly subverts all her videos with Illuminati symbolism

#28/44:

Kim Kardashian

Adriana M. Barraza/WENN
#28/44:

Kim Kardashian

She denies it, but Kim Kardashian's rise to fame is credited to some illicit pact with the Illuminati.

#29/44:

Kesha

Adriana M. Barraza/WENN
#29/44:

Kesha

Kesha "joked" in a Rolling Stone interview that she was "really the leader of the Illuminati."

#30/44:

LeBron James

JLN Photography/WENN
#30/44:

LeBron James

The crux of the theories surrounding James is that he is too good — and flashes the triangle hand sign. 

#31/44:

Jennifer Lopez

C. Smith/WENN
#31/44:

Jennifer Lopez

There isn't much in the way of credible theories suggesting JLo is Illuminati but, I mean, look at her. Ageless!

#32/44:

Lindsay Lohan

WENN
#32/44:

Lindsay Lohan

Rumor has it Lindsay Lohan's woes stem from a fight with the Illuminati, and she says they are stalking her.

#33/44:

Selena Gomez

Dan Jackman/WENN
#33/44:

Selena Gomez

A recent addition, Gomez supposedly paid homage to the All-Seeing Eye on her album cover.

#34/44:

Madonna

Ray Garbo/WENN
#34/44:

Madonna

A now-infamous pic making the rounds shows Madonna rocking a jacket with an All-Seeing Eye — in the '80s.

#35/44:

Miley Cyrus

WENN
#35/44:

Miley Cyrus

"Citizen journalist" Rick Wiles claims Miley Cyrus has been baptized into the Illuminati and has sex with demons.

#36/44:

Nicki Minaj

DJDM/WENN
#36/44:

Nicki Minaj

Not only is Nicki Minaj in the Illuminati, she is reportedly responsible for Whitney Houston's death.

#37/44:

Nicolas Cage

Guillermo Proano/WENN
#37/44:

Nicolas Cage

When an old picture of a man identical to Nicolas Cage surfaced, theorists claimed it was proof of his immortality. 

#38/44:

Pharrell Williams

WENN
#38/44:

Pharrell Williams

He never ages, you guys. He never ages. Thus, he must be in the Illuminati (or so they say). 

#39/44:

The cast of 'Pretty Little Liars'

WENN
#39/44:

The cast of 'Pretty Little Liars'

According to "experts," Ashley Benson and the other Liars indulge in Illuminati practices to ensure their fame.

#40/44:

Rihanna

Dennis Van Tine/Future Image/WENN
#40/44:

Rihanna

Rihanna flashed a fake headline in her "S&M" video that proclaimed her "Princess of the Illuminati."

#41/44:

Taylor Swift

FayesVision/WENN
#41/44:

Taylor Swift

Aside from basically being all-powerful in the biz, Swift reportedly employs lots o' symbolism in her performances.

#42/44:

Serena Williams

Dennis Van Tine/Future Image/WENN
#42/44:

Serena Williams

Apparently, phenomenal talent must mean that you sold your soul to the Illuminati for world domination. 

#43/44:

Paris Hilton

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images
#43/44:

Paris Hilton

Rumor has it that the Illuminati targeted the influential Hilton family to perform mind control on the children.

#44/44:

Prince

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
#44/44:

Prince

Prince's death was ruled an accidental overdose, but conspirators believe he was killed by the secret group.

 

Related Slideshows

Celebrity Sex Tapes List — Because You Know You're Curious Enough to Look

No, Lady Gaga Absolutely Did Not Need Beyoncé for Her Super Bowl Performance

12 books coming out in 2017 that will help you escape this already shitty year
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!