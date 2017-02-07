Who runs the world?

These days, celebrities can't so much as wear a T-shirt with an eyeball on it without being accused of Illuminati affiliation. The Illuminati rumors and theories seem totally wacky — albeit interesting — but are they really that nuts?
Once you've fallen down the conspiracy theory rabbit hole, the evidence mounts quickly and some of it actually makes sense. Some celebs definitely do have a habit of throwing up certain signs associated with the underground cult and even seem to give a shout out in their fashion choices. Is it possible that maybe — just maybe — there really is some kind of secret society that ensures the most successful celebrities stay hot? It's a scary thing to think about, especially since many believe the Illuminati have demonic ties and special control over the rest of society. But then again, it could also all be a bunch of BS.
To answer all of your burning questions about the inner workings of the Illuminati, you can visit the official Illuminati website. In the meantime, check out this long list of celebs who are believed to be in cahoots with the Illuminati operation.
Originally published November 2015. Updated January 2017.
Nooooo! This Super Bowl ad seems like a joke, but some actually believe the Illuminati are behind it for reals.
According to some theories, Blue Ivy is an acronym for Born Living Under Evil Illuminati's Very Youngest.
In his "On to the Next One" video, Hova incorporates a goat skull and employs symbols of Freemasonry.
Beyoncé's rumored affiliation with the Illuminati is so prevalent it has been parodied by Reductress.
The artwork for Lambert's Ghost Town reveals the Freemason's Hidden Hand.
Adele was reportedly recruited by the Illuminati early in her career and often uses one-eye symbolism.
The occult Illuminati symbolism Alicia Keys supposedly uses includes the All-Seeing Eye and Satan Horns.
Chris Brown's "New Flame" video features a burning triangle, among other occult symbols.
Illuminati theorists claim that Amanda Bynes' mental health issues are the result of Illuminati mind control.
Like Amanda Bynes, Britney Spears allegedly underwent trauma-based mind-control programming.
Not only is President Obama rumored to be in the Illuminati, he is supposedly the Antichrist.
Harry Potter's Emma Watson has framed her eye with the number six in photos, sparking Illuminati chatter.
In concert, Céline Dion often throws up the Devil's Horns hand gesture — a nod to the devil, supposedly.
Will Smith isn't the only Illuminati member in his household — theorists claim the whole fam is.
Lady Gaga has admitted to incorporating an Illuminati ritual into her shows after having a dream about it.
Angelina Jolie's natural seductiveness could mean she is reptilian, say Illuminati theorists.
Aguilera's "Your Body" video features pentagrams, symbols of the goat-head demon Baphomet, and more.
The favorite symbol of Daft Punk — often used as a gigantic DJ booth in shows — is none other than a triangle.
In theory forums online, it was suggested the cast of Boy Meets World was "involved" with the Illuminati.
In the most bizarre theory yet, Illuminati theorists claim Fetty Wap traded his eye to the Illuminati for fame.
The symbolism in Jessie J's "Price Tag" video supposedly speaks to the importance of indoctrination.
Nearly every JT video is rife with Illuminati symbolism, so say theorists. I mean, his voice is otherworldly.
It is suggested that Iggy Azalea only found fame after she made a deal with Satan to produce raunchy music.
Lil Wayne wore a ball cap with an inverted cross and pyramid during a photo shoot for Interview Magazine.
Kanye West definitely plays up the Illuminati rumors with a Horus necklace and plenty of occult imagery.
From "Firework" to "California Gurls," Katy Perry allegedly subverts all her videos with Illuminati symbolism.
She denies it, but Kim Kardashian's rise to fame is credited to some illicit pact with the Illuminati.
Kesha "joked" in a Rolling Stone interview that she was "really the leader of the Illuminati."
The crux of the theories surrounding James is that he is too good — and flashes the triangle hand sign.
There isn't much in the way of credible theories suggesting JLo is Illuminati but, I mean, look at her. Ageless!
Rumor has it Lindsay Lohan's woes stem from a fight with the Illuminati, and she says they are stalking her.
A recent addition, Gomez supposedly paid homage to the All-Seeing Eye on her album cover.
A now-infamous pic making the rounds shows Madonna rocking a jacket with an All-Seeing Eye — in the '80s.
"Citizen journalist" Rick Wiles claims Miley Cyrus has been baptized into the Illuminati and has sex with demons.
Not only is Nicki Minaj in the Illuminati, she is reportedly responsible for Whitney Houston's death.
When an old picture of a man identical to Nicolas Cage surfaced, theorists claimed it was proof of his immortality.
He never ages, you guys. He never ages. Thus, he must be in the Illuminati (or so they say).
According to "experts," Ashley Benson and the other Liars indulge in Illuminati practices to ensure their fame.
Rihanna flashed a fake headline in her "S&M" video that proclaimed her "Princess of the Illuminati."
Aside from basically being all-powerful in the biz, Swift reportedly employs lots o' symbolism in her performances.
Apparently, phenomenal talent must mean that you sold your soul to the Illuminati for world domination.
Rumor has it that the Illuminati targeted the influential Hilton family to perform mind control on the children.
Prince's death was ruled an accidental overdose, but conspirators believe he was killed by the secret group.
