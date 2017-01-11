14 things you probably never knew about the 'Sister Wives' family

Love 'em or hate 'em, the Brown crew is one interesting family.
Originally published November 2015. Updated January 2017.
In April 1990, 19-year-old Meri Barber married 22-year-old Kody Brown. The two have been together 26 years!
In the '90s before she got married to him, Janelle pitched a tipi on Kody's parents' land in Wyoming.
Christine, the third of Kody's wives, didn't want to marry him at first because she thought he was too short.
Robyn's ex-husband is Christine's first cousin, Kody's third cousin and is related to Meri by her father's marriage.
Janelle is the only Brown wife who was not raised in a polygamous family.
After her daughter Truely was born in 2010, Christine suffered from postpartum depression.
For three years after marrying Janelle, Kody lived with her and Meri in a cramped mobile home in Wyoming.
At one point, Meri was studying to be a psychologist to work with at-risk teens.
After the birth of her fifth child, and a terrible fight with Meri, Janelle left the family and went to live with her mother.
Kody's parents converted from mainstream LDS to fundamentalist Mormonism while he was on his mission.
Sister Wives fans have Meri to thank for bringing at least part of the Brown family together...
Janelle actually met Kody through Meri when Meri brought him to an event!
Meri and Kody divorced in 2014 so Kody could marry Robyn and adopt her kids who needed his benefits.
Sadly, Robyn, wife number four, was in an abusive marriage before marrying Kody.
Kody may have four wives, but he is reportedly only sleeping with one at a time.
For an extremely religious family, they were super open-minded when daughter Mariah came out as gay.
