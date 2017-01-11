Sections
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Log in
SECTIONS
What would you like to know?
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
List View
On
Off

14 things you probably never knew about the 'Sister Wives' family

Chanel Dubofsky

by

Chanel Dubofsky is a fiction writer, journalist and editor based in Brooklyn, New York. Her work on gender, sexuality, religion and reproductive justice has been publishing in Cosmopolitan, RH Reality Check, The Billfold, The Toast, The ...

View Profile
#1/17:

The Browns

TLC
#1/17:

The Browns

Love 'em or hate 'em, the Brown crew is one interesting family. 

Originally published November 2015. Updated January 2017.

#3/17:

Obsessed

TLC
#3/17:

Obsessed

In the '90s before she got married to him, Janelle pitched a tipi on Kody's parents' land in Wyoming.

#4/17:

Short, short man

TLC
#4/17:

Short, short man

Christine, the third of Kody's wives, didn't want to marry him at first because she thought he was too short. 

#5/17:

One big happy family

TLC
#5/17:

One big happy family

Robyn's ex-husband is Christine's first cousin, Kody's third cousin and is related to Meri by her father's marriage.

#6/17:

Janelle's upbringing

TLC
#6/17:

Janelle's upbringing

Janelle is the only Brown wife who was not raised in a polygamous family.

#7/17:

Postpartum depression

TLC
#7/17:

Postpartum depression

After her daughter Truely was born in 2010, Christine suffered from postpartum depression. 

#8/17:

Cramped quarters

TLC
#8/17:

Cramped quarters

For three years after marrying Janelle, Kody lived with her and Meri in a cramped mobile home in Wyoming. 

#9/17:

Becoming a psychologist

TLC
#9/17:

Becoming a psychologist

At one point, Meri was studying to be a psychologist to work with at-risk teens.

#10/17:

Janelle left the family

TLC
#10/17:

Janelle left the family

After the birth of her fifth child, and a terrible fight with Meri, Janelle left the family and went to live with her mother.

#11/17:

Kody's parents

Sister Wives/Facebook
#11/17:

Kody's parents

Kody's parents converted from mainstream LDS to fundamentalist Mormonism while he was on his mission.

#12/17:

Meri started it all

Sister Wives/Facebook
#12/17:

Meri started it all

Sister Wives fans have Meri to thank for bringing at least part of the Brown family together...

#13/17:

Matchmaker

TLC
#13/17:

Matchmaker

Janelle actually met Kody through Meri when Meri brought him to an event!

#14/17:

Divorce

TLC
#14/17:

Divorce

Meri and Kody divorced in 2014 so Kody could marry Robyn and adopt her kids who needed his benefits.

#15/17:

Previous marriage

TLC
#15/17:

Previous marriage

Sadly, Robyn, wife number four, was in an abusive marriage before marrying Kody.

#16/17:

Monogamish?

TLC
#16/17:

Monogamish?

Kody may have four wives, but he is reportedly only sleeping with one at a time.

 

#17/17:

Inclusive polygamists

TLC
#17/17:

Inclusive polygamists

For an extremely religious family, they were super open-minded when daughter Mariah came out as gay.

Related Slideshows

23 dramatic celebrity weight loss journeys

These 11 podcasts will motivate you to keep your New Year's resolutions

'La La Land' made 11 classic film & Hollywood references — did you catch them?
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!