Celeb Halloween costume GOATs

Ah, celebs. You gotta love them. Yes, they can be a little kooky at times — but that kookiness is all due to the creativity that flows through their veins and enables them to be the entertainers that they are. In addition to channeling all that unique spirit into singing, dancing and acting, that creativity also often translates into some pretty kickass Halloween costumes, too.
If you're on the hunt for costumes that will make Halloween 2017 your most successful ever, you've come to the right place. Let the likes of Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, LeBron James and Lauren Conrad spark your imagination! Yeah, these famous peeps have oodles of money to drop on their elaborate costumes, but you can still totally use their ideas as jumping off points. From cute to scary and everything in between, we've got all the inspiration you need.
Originally published October 2015. Updated September 2017.
Eastwood took inspiration from his dad Clint Eastwood's iconic role from High Plains Drifter.
Conrad's Minnie Mouse is so adorable, yet so easy to pull off.
There's no doubt about it, Klum is the queen of Halloween.
Perry, like most of us, can't resist a Flamin' Hot Cheeto.
Bey looked fierce channeling Janet Jackson with daughter Blue Ivy, er, Michael Jackson in tow.
A clever play on the lyrics from her song "Blank Space": "Cause, darling I'm a nightmare dressed like a PEGACORN."
Scandal actress Katie Lowes showed off her creative tooth fairy ensemble while Ellen rocked her own clever costume.
Kate Hudson as a Sons of Anarchy-inspired leather-clad biker chick looks dangerously hot.
Queen Latifah's elaborate Maleficent costume might be our favorite spooky getup ever.
Tyler dressed as a retro oven with a bun in it — the most adorable celebrity maternity costume ever.
Kelly Osbourne slayed as Magenta from The Rocky Horror Picture Show at her themed party.
Here's Kelly as Margot Tenenbaum, aka Gwyneth Paltrow's character from The Royal Tenenbaums.
The Shining's "Redrum" twins came courtesy of the mag's creative director, Katia Kuethe, and features editor, Hayley Phelan.
Trachtenberg creeps the hell out of us as The Black Dahlia.
Pregnant Molly Sims gets major style points for going "pregogogo" in a '70s-inspired hot pink jumpsuit.
Who knew Snow White and Batman made such a great combo?
You have to admit socialite Hilton looks gorgeous as a grown-up version of the iconic Disney character.
As Saved By the Bell's Zack, Kelly, Screech and Jessie, the Live from E! hosts made our hearts skip a beat.
When it comes to most remarkable transformations, Haynes might just have that title in the bag.
Colfer's Grumpy Cat costume made us especially happy. Or should we say Glee-ful?
Hale and guy pal Drew Osborne went digital, dressing as Twitter and Instagram, respectively.
McCord left little to the imagination as the "Creepy Chick" muse to her companion's Karl Lagerfeld.
The Red Sox pitcher sported a Superman costume to bring Halloween cheer to kids at Boston Children's Hospital.
Jessica Alba and her gal pal went all-out as Axl and Slash of Guns N' Roses fame.
No ifs, ands or bones about it — Kim Kardashian makes one sexy skeleton.
It wouldn't matter if Kim and Kanye's daughter North was smelly like a skunk — she'd still be as cute as all get out.
The cute couple looked groovy, baby, as Austin Powers and Felicity Shagwell.
Lady Gaga glams it up in an elegant Roberto Cavalli flapper costume.
Neil Patrick Harris, husband David Burtka and their precious twins went Gothan City chic.
PLL's Ashley Benson was undoubtedly going for creepy with her supernatural Annabelle doll look.
Joe Jonas as Derek Zoolander is perfection. That is all.
For his first time trick-or-treating, we think it's safe to say Josh Duhamel and Fergi's son Axl Jack nailed it.
Yowza. This ain't the Little Red Riding Hood of your childhood, people.
As the self-proclaimed "King of Harlem," Diddy strikes a regal pose alongside his trumpeters.
Meanwhile, Diddy's daughter Chance looked flawless as Cleopatra.
It's pretty darn adorable that Rumer, Tallulah and Scout Willis skipped the festivities to stay home together.
Donald Faison and Cacee Cobb threw it back 3-D style with this incredible King Kong costume.
Amanda Seyfried and celebrity chef Vikki Krinsky embraced the dark and undead with zombified face makeup.
The Biggest Loser's Bob Harper busted out a spot-on David Bowie costume this Halloween.
Leave it to celebrity stylist Rachel Zoe to pull together super-stylish Halloween ensembles for her whole cute family.
Dressed as a sexy kitten, Victoria's Secret model Allessandra Ambrosio looks, well, sexy. And like a kitten.
Here's Zach Braff's brilliant Kurt Russell from Big Trouble in Little China costume.
Modern Family's Jesse Tyler Ferguson and husband Justin Mikita crack us up as Lloyd Christmas and Harry Dunne.
Adriana Lima and her daughter rock Ariel costumes, while her ex-husband, Marko Jaric, went as Triton.
Ryan Seacrest looked electrifying as as an Albert Einsten-esque mad scientist.
Mad Men actress January Jones got cheeky with a little friend as "#hashtag Christmas tree."
Hanks totally pulls off the superhero look.
She might not be the "California Gurl," but Carmen Electra does a pretty fantastic job of channeling Katy Perry.
The Bündchen/Brady clan might be the cutest family ever.
It's sweet that Justin Bieber dressed up as a Power Ranger to please his little buddy.
Supermodel Cindy Crawford and husband Randy Gerber hit a high note as Cher and Greg Allman.
Kaley Cuoco and now ex-hubby Ryan Sweeting as the Biebs and his on-again-off-again girlfriend Selena Gomez.
Heidi Klum shares the behind-the-scenes insight on how she was transformed into a butterfly of epic proportions.
Here's Klum in 2015 as Jessica Rabbit. "Killing it" would be an understatement.
DIY queen Lauren Conrad got into the Halloween costume game by whipping up her very own mermaid outfit.
Gwen Stefani rocks a fierce tiger costume on Halloween day.
Orange Is the New Black FTW.
Jenny McCarthy and her Sandy from Grease costume go together like rama lamma ding dong.
Adam Lambert is terrifying (and terrifyingly hairy) as a werewolf headed to "howl at the moon."
Whoa. Haynes' make up artists deserve an award nomination for his epic Ursula transformation.
The Dallas Mavericks player is perfect as Lurch from The Addams Family.
Teigen was completely unrecognizable as celebrity chef Guy Fieri!
Teigen took her brilliant Guy Fieri costume one step further by dressing her bulldog, Puddy, as bacon.
Bey killed it as Storm for Ciara's superhero bday, along with Serena Williams, Kelly Rowland and other besties.
The couple went all out as Catwoman and Batman for Ciara's 30th.
Danity Kane's Aubrey O'Day and Shannon Bex coordinated as Cruella de Vil and Pepper.
Would it be weird to say Brody Jenner looks hot even as a hillbilly?
Meow! Christian Milian looks fierce as a feline on the set of Grandfathered.
Not to be outdone by costar Milian, John Stamos and Joshua Peck show off their devilish sides.
Kourtney Kardashian proves she's from a family of superheroes.
Lovin' the blue hair.
DWTS' Mark Ballas and singer/actress BC Jean wowed as '90s royalty Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love.
Someone give Ballas all the awards for this Edward Scissorhands ensemble!
Lauren Conrad and her besties give us major squad goals as "Party Animals."
Lily Collins and her friend are poised to save the day as Supergirl and Wonder Woman.
Nina Dobrev as Posh with her besties rounding out the Spice Girls is everything right now.
Love 'em or hate 'em, you have to admit this group costume is pretty stinkin' cute.
DeGeneres got creative and dressed as long-lost Kardashian cousin, Karla Kardashian.
Strahan went all out on his Cookie Lyon Empire costume.
Ripa is poised to #breaktheinternet with this Kim Kardashian costume.
Her Donald Trump costume is terrifyingly hilarious.
The former talk-show team nailed this Katy Perry/Left Shark recreation.
But their Lando Calrissian/Princess Leia Star Wars costumes are amazing as well.
Their group Magic Mike costumes win! Who knew Gelman was so ripped?
These two look adorable as Peanuts' Sally and Lucy.
This dynamic duo looks hilarious as Snoopy and Woodstock.
You really can't even tell that's Vieira dressed as Pig-Pen.
Peanuts for the win!
Azalea's White Chicks costume is a clap back after Snoop Dogg said she looked like Marlon Wayans in the movie.
A timely tribute if we ever saw one. In 2015, Lebron James went as Prince before the legend's passing.
