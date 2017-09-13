 
Here's All the Celebrity Halloween Costume Inspo You'll Ever Need

Julie Sprankles

by

Julie Sprankles is a freelance writer living in the storied city of Charleston, SC. When she isn't slinging sass for SheKnows, she enjoys watching campy SyFy creature features (Pirahnaconda, anyone?), trolling the internet for dance work...

View Profile
#1/91:

Celeb Halloween costume GOATs

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
#1/91:

Celeb Halloween costume GOATs

Ah, celebs. You gotta love them. Yes, they can be a little kooky at times — but that kookiness is all due to the creativity that flows through their veins and enables them to be the entertainers that they are. In addition to channeling all that unique spirit into singing, dancing and acting, that creativity also often translates into some pretty kickass Halloween costumes, too.

If you're on the hunt for costumes that will make Halloween 2017 your most successful ever, you've come to the right place. Let the likes of Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, LeBron James and Lauren Conrad spark your imagination! Yeah, these famous peeps have oodles of money to drop on their elaborate costumes, but you can still totally use their ideas as jumping off points. From cute to scary and everything in between, we've got all the inspiration you need.

Originally published October 2015. Updated September 2017.

#3/91:

Lauren Conrad

WhoWhatWear/Twitter
#3/91:

Lauren Conrad

Conrad's Minnie Mouse is so adorable, yet so easy to pull off.

#4/91:

Heidi Klum

Popsugar/Twitter
#4/91:

Heidi Klum

There's no doubt about it, Klum is the queen of Halloween.

#5/91:

Katy Perry

Instagram
#5/91:

Katy Perry

Perry, like most of us, can't resist a Flamin' Hot Cheeto.

#6/91:

Beyoncé & Blue Ivy

Instagram
#6/91:

Beyoncé & Blue Ivy

Bey looked fierce channeling Janet Jackson with daughter Blue Ivy, er, Michael Jackson in tow.

#7/91:

Taylor Swift

Instagram
#7/91:

Taylor Swift

A clever play on the lyrics from her song "Blank Space": "Cause, darling I'm a nightmare dressed like a PEGACORN."

#8/91:

Katie Lowes & Ellen DeGeneres

Instagram
#8/91:

Katie Lowes & Ellen DeGeneres

Scandal actress Katie Lowes showed off her creative tooth fairy ensemble while Ellen rocked her own clever costume.

#9/91:

Kate Hudson

Instagram
#9/91:

Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson as a Sons of Anarchy-inspired leather-clad biker chick looks dangerously hot.

#10/91:

Queen Latifah

Instagram
#10/91:

Queen Latifah

Queen Latifah's elaborate Maleficent costume might be our favorite spooky getup ever.

#11/91:

Liv Tyler

Instagram
#11/91:

Liv Tyler

Tyler dressed as a retro oven with a bun in it — the most adorable celebrity maternity costume ever.

#12/91:

Kelly Osbourne

Instagram
#12/91:

Kelly Osbourne

Kelly Osbourne slayed as Magenta from The Rocky Horror Picture Show at her themed party.

#13/91:

Kelly Osbourne as Margot Tenenbaum

Instagram
#13/91:

Kelly Osbourne as Margot Tenenbaum

Here's Kelly as Margot Tenenbaum, aka Gwyneth Paltrow's character from The Royal Tenenbaums.

#14/91:

The 'Lucky Magazine' crew

Instagram
#14/91:

The 'Lucky Magazine' crew

The Shining's "Redrum" twins came courtesy of the mag's creative director, Katia Kuethe, and features editor, Hayley Phelan.

#15/91:

Michelle Trachtenberg

Instagram
#15/91:

Michelle Trachtenberg

Trachtenberg creeps the hell out of us as The Black Dahlia.

#16/91:

Molly Sims

Instagram
#16/91:

Molly Sims

Pregnant Molly Sims gets major style points for going "pregogogo" in a '70s-inspired hot pink jumpsuit.

#17/91:

Molly Sims as Snow White

Instagram
#17/91:

Molly Sims as Snow White

Who knew Snow White and Batman made such a great combo?

#18/91:

Paris Hilton

Instagram
#18/91:

Paris Hilton

You have to admit socialite Hilton looks gorgeous as a grown-up version of the iconic Disney character.

#19/91:

Maria Menounos, Jason Kennedy & Ross Matthews

Instagram
#19/91:

Maria Menounos, Jason Kennedy & Ross Matthews

As Saved By the Bell's Zack, Kelly, Screech and Jessie, the Live from E! hosts made our hearts skip a beat.

#20/91:

Colton Haynes

Instagram
#20/91:

Colton Haynes

When it comes to most remarkable transformations, Haynes might just have that title in the bag.

#21/91:

Chris Colfer

Instagram
#21/91:

Chris Colfer

Colfer's Grumpy Cat costume made us especially happy. Or should we say Glee-ful?

#22/91:

Lucy Hale

Instagram
#22/91:

Lucy Hale

Hale and guy pal Drew Osborne went digital, dressing as Twitter and Instagram, respectively.

#23/91:

AnnaLynne McCord

Instagram
#23/91:

AnnaLynne McCord

McCord left little to the imagination as the "Creepy Chick" muse to her companion's Karl Lagerfeld.

#24/91:

Drake Britton

Instagram
#24/91:

Drake Britton

The Red Sox pitcher sported a Superman costume to bring Halloween cheer to kids at Boston Children's Hospital.

#25/91:

Jessica Alba

Instagram
#25/91:

Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba and her gal pal went all-out as Axl and Slash of Guns N' Roses fame.

#26/91:

Kim Kardashian

Instagram
#26/91:

Kim Kardashian

No ifs, ands or bones about it — Kim Kardashian makes one sexy skeleton.

#27/91:

North West

Instagram
#27/91:

North West

It wouldn't matter if Kim and Kanye's daughter North was smelly like a skunk — she'd still be as cute as all get out.

#28/91:

Julianne Hough & Brooks Laich

Instagram
#28/91:

Julianne Hough & Brooks Laich

The cute couple looked groovy, baby, as Austin Powers and Felicity Shagwell.

#29/91:

Lady Gaga

Instagram
#29/91:

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga glams it up in an elegant Roberto Cavalli flapper costume.

#30/91:

Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka & Kids

Instagram
#30/91:

Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka & Kids

Neil Patrick Harris, husband David Burtka and their precious twins went Gothan City chic.

#31/91:

Ashley Benson

Instagram
#31/91:

Ashley Benson

PLL's Ashley Benson was undoubtedly going for creepy with her supernatural Annabelle doll look.

#32/91:

Joe Jonas

Instagram
#32/91:

Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas as Derek Zoolander is perfection. That is all.

#33/91:

Axl Jack

Instagram
#33/91:

Axl Jack

For his first time trick-or-treating, we think it's safe to say Josh Duhamel and Fergi's son Axl Jack nailed it.

#34/91:

Lea Michele

Instagram
#34/91:

Lea Michele

Yowza. This ain't the Little Red Riding Hood of your childhood, people.

#35/91:

Diddy

Instagram
#35/91:

Diddy

As the self-proclaimed "King of Harlem," Diddy strikes a regal pose alongside his trumpeters.

#36/91:

Diddy's Daughter, Chance

Instagram
#36/91:

Diddy's Daughter, Chance

Meanwhile, Diddy's daughter Chance looked flawless as Cleopatra. 

#37/91:

Rumer, Tallulah & Scout Willis

Instagram
#37/91:

Rumer, Tallulah & Scout Willis

It's pretty darn adorable that Rumer, Tallulah and Scout Willis skipped the festivities to stay home together.

#38/91:

Donald Faison & Cacee Cobb

Instagram
#38/91:

Donald Faison & Cacee Cobb

Donald Faison and Cacee Cobb threw it back 3-D style with this incredible King Kong costume.

#39/91:

Amanda Seyfried

Instagram
#39/91:

Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Seyfried and celebrity chef Vikki Krinsky embraced the dark and undead with zombified face makeup.

#40/91:

Bob Harper

Instagram
#40/91:

Bob Harper

The Biggest Loser's Bob Harper busted out a spot-on David Bowie costume this Halloween.

#41/91:

Rachel Zoe & Family

Instagram
#41/91:

Rachel Zoe & Family

Leave it to celebrity stylist Rachel Zoe to pull together super-stylish Halloween ensembles for her whole cute family.

#42/91:

Allessandra Ambrosio

Instagram
#42/91:

Allessandra Ambrosio

Dressed as a sexy kitten, Victoria's Secret model Allessandra Ambrosio looks, well, sexy. And like a kitten.

#43/91:

Zach Braff

Instagram
#43/91:

Zach Braff

Here's Zach Braff's brilliant Kurt Russell from Big Trouble in Little China costume.

#44/91:

Jesse Tyler Ferguson & Justin Mikita

Instagram
#44/91:

Jesse Tyler Ferguson & Justin Mikita

Modern Family's Jesse Tyler Ferguson and husband Justin Mikita crack us up as Lloyd Christmas and Harry Dunne.

#45/91:

Adriana Lima & Family

Instagram
#45/91:

Adriana Lima & Family

Adriana Lima and her daughter rock Ariel costumes, while her ex-husband, Marko Jaric, went as Triton. 

#46/91:

Ryan Seacrest

Instagram
#46/91:

Ryan Seacrest

Ryan Seacrest looked electrifying as as an Albert Einsten-esque mad scientist.

#47/91:

January Jones

Instagram
#47/91:

January Jones

Mad Men actress January Jones got cheeky with a little friend as "#hashtag Christmas tree."

#48/91:

Colin Hanks

Instagram
#48/91:

Colin Hanks

Hanks totally pulls off the superhero look. 

#49/91:

Carmen Electra

Instagram
#49/91:

Carmen Electra

She might not be the "California Gurl," but Carmen Electra does a pretty fantastic job of channeling Katy Perry.

#50/91:

Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady & Kids

Instagram
#50/91:

Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady & Kids

The Bündchen/Brady clan might be the cutest family ever. 

#51/91:

Justin Bieber

Instagram
#51/91:

Justin Bieber

It's sweet that Justin Bieber dressed up as a Power Ranger to please his little buddy.

#52/91:

Cindy Crawford & Rande Gerber

Instagram
#52/91:

Cindy Crawford & Rande Gerber

Supermodel Cindy Crawford and husband Randy Gerber hit a high note as Cher and Greg Allman.

#53/91:

Kaley Cuoco & Ryan Sweeting

Instagram
#53/91:

Kaley Cuoco & Ryan Sweeting

Kaley Cuoco and now ex-hubby Ryan Sweeting as the Biebs and his on-again-off-again girlfriend Selena Gomez.

#54/91:

Heidi Klum

Instagram
#54/91:

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum shares the behind-the-scenes insight on how she was transformed into a butterfly of epic proportions.

#55/91:

Heidi Klum as Jessica Rabbit

heidiklum/Instagram
#55/91:

Heidi Klum as Jessica Rabbit

Here's Klum in 2015 as Jessica Rabbit. "Killing it" would be an understatement.

#56/91:

Lauren Conrad

Instagram
#56/91:

Lauren Conrad

DIY queen Lauren Conrad got into the Halloween costume game by whipping up her very own mermaid outfit.

#57/91:

Gwen Stefani

Instagram
#57/91:

Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani rocks a fierce tiger costume on Halloween day.

#58/91:

'Live! With Kelly & Michael' Crew

Instagram
#58/91:

'Live! With Kelly & Michael' Crew

Orange Is the New Black FTW. 

#59/91:

Jenny McCarthy

Instagram
#59/91:

Jenny McCarthy

Jenny McCarthy and her Sandy from Grease costume go together like rama lamma ding dong. 

#60/91:

Adam Lambert

Instagram
#60/91:

Adam Lambert

Adam Lambert is terrifying (and terrifyingly hairy) as a werewolf headed to "howl at the moon."

#61/91:

Colton Haynes

Colton Haynes/Instagram
#61/91:

Colton Haynes

Whoa. Haynes' make up artists deserve an award nomination for his epic Ursula transformation.

#62/91:

Dirk Nowitzki

Dirk Nowitzki/Twitter
#62/91:

Dirk Nowitzki

The Dallas Mavericks player is perfect as Lurch from The Addams Family.

#63/91:

Chrissy Teigen

Ashley Holcomb/Twitter
#63/91:

Chrissy Teigen

Teigen was completely unrecognizable as celebrity chef Guy Fieri!

#64/91:

Puddy Teigen-Legend

chrissyteigen/instagram
#64/91:

Puddy Teigen-Legend

Teigen took her brilliant Guy Fieri costume one step further by dressing her bulldog, Puddy, as bacon. 

#65/91:

Beyoncé (& more!)

ciara/Instagram
#65/91:

Beyoncé (& more!)

Bey killed it as Storm for Ciara's superhero bday, along with Serena Williams, Kelly Rowland and other besties.

 

#66/91:

Ciara & Russell Wilson

ciara/Instagram
#66/91:

Ciara & Russell Wilson

The couple went all out as Catwoman and Batman for Ciara's 30th. 

#67/91:

Aubrey O'Day & Shannon Bex

aubreyoday/Instagram
#67/91:

Aubrey O'Day & Shannon Bex

Danity Kane's Aubrey O'Day and Shannon Bex coordinated as Cruella de Vil and Pepper. 

#68/91:

Brody Jenner

brodyjenner/Instagram
#68/91:

Brody Jenner

Would it be weird to say Brody Jenner looks hot even as a hillbilly?

#69/91:

Christina Milian

christinamilian/Instagram
#69/91:

Christina Milian

Meow! Christian Milian looks fierce as a feline on the set of Grandfathered

#70/91:

John Stamos & Joshua Peck

johnstamos/Instagram
#70/91:

John Stamos & Joshua Peck

Not to be outdone by costar Milian, John Stamos and Joshua Peck show off their devilish sides. 

#71/91:

Kourtney Kardashian & Fam

kourtneykardash/Instagram
#71/91:

Kourtney Kardashian & Fam

Kourtney Kardashian proves she's from a family of superheroes. 

#72/91:

Kendra Wilkinson

kendra_wilkinson_baskett/instagram
#72/91:

Kendra Wilkinson

Lovin' the blue hair.

#73/91:

Mark Ballas & BC Jean

markballas/Instagram
#73/91:

Mark Ballas & BC Jean

DWTS' Mark Ballas and singer/actress BC Jean wowed as '90s royalty Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love. 

#74/91:

Mark Ballas

markballas/Instagram
#74/91:

Mark Ballas

Someone give Ballas all the awards for this Edward Scissorhands ensemble! 

#75/91:

Lauren Conrad & BFFs

laurenconrad/Instagram
#75/91:

Lauren Conrad & BFFs

Lauren Conrad and her besties give us major squad goals as "Party Animals." 

#76/91:

Lily Collins

lilyjcollins/Instagram
#76/91:

Lily Collins

Lily Collins and her friend are poised to save the day as Supergirl and Wonder Woman. 

#77/91:

Nina Dobrev's Posse

ninadobrev/Instagram
#77/91:

Nina Dobrev's Posse

Nina Dobrev as Posh with her besties rounding out the Spice Girls is everything right now. 

#78/91:

Heidi Montag & Spencer Pratt

Spencer Pratt/Instagram
#78/91:

Heidi Montag & Spencer Pratt

Love 'em or hate 'em, you have to admit this group costume is pretty stinkin' cute.

#79/91:

Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen Degeneres/Instagram
#79/91:

Ellen DeGeneres

DeGeneres got creative and dressed as long-lost Kardashian cousin, Karla Kardashian.

#80/91:

Michael Strahan

Live with Kelly and Michael/Instagram
#80/91:

Michael Strahan

Strahan went all out on his Cookie Lyon Empire costume.

#81/91:

Kelly Ripa

Us Weekly/Instagram
#81/91:

Kelly Ripa

Ripa is poised to #breaktheinternet with this Kim Kardashian costume.

#82/91:

Kelly Ripa

Live with Kelly and Michael/Instagram
#82/91:

Kelly Ripa

Her Donald Trump costume is terrifyingly hilarious.

#83/91:

Kelly & Michael: Part 1

Live with Kelly and Michael/Instagram
#83/91:

Kelly & Michael: Part 1

The former talk-show team nailed this Katy Perry/Left Shark recreation.

#84/91:

Kelly & Michael: Part 2

Live with Kelly and Michael/Instagram
#84/91:

Kelly & Michael: Part 2

But their Lando Calrissian/Princess Leia Star Wars costumes are amazing as well.

#85/91:

Kelly & Michael: Part 3

Live with Kelly and Michael/Instagram
#85/91:

Kelly & Michael: Part 3

Their group Magic Mike costumes win! Who knew Gelman was so ripped?

#86/91:

Savannah Guthrie & Matt Lauer

Today Show/Instagram
#86/91:

Savannah Guthrie & Matt Lauer

These two look adorable as Peanuts' Sally and Lucy.

#87/91:

Kathie Lee & Hoda

Today Show/Instagram
#87/91:

Kathie Lee & Hoda

This dynamic duo looks hilarious as Snoopy and Woodstock.

#88/91:

Meredith Vieira

Today Show/Instagram
#88/91:

Meredith Vieira

You really can't even tell that's Vieira dressed as Pig-Pen.

#89/91:

The 'Today Show' crew

Today Show/Instagram
#89/91:

The 'Today Show' crew

Peanuts for the win!

#90/91:

Iggy Azalea

thenewclassic/Instagram
#90/91:

Iggy Azalea

Azalea's White Chicks costume is a clap back after Snoop Dogg said she looked like Marlon Wayans in the movie.

#91/91:

Lebron James

kingjames/Instagram
#91/91:

Lebron James

A timely tribute if we ever saw one. In 2015, Lebron James went as Prince before the legend's passing.

