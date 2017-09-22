Give us all the Halloween episodes

Share Pin

The weather is starting to turn, and though we are kinda sad to see summer go, we're also over here doing our happy dance because it means fall is finally upon us. Yup, in case you hadn't noticed, we are infatuated with autumn.

There are a million reasons why we love the season so much, from cozy scarves and cute boots to pumpkin spice lattes (seriously, we're still not sick of pumpkin) — but of all the glorious things about fall, we love Halloween the most.

And it's not even the dressing up that gets us (though that's part of it). It's just the spooky essence of the season that keeps us yearning for October all year long. The spooky essence, and all of the great entertainment — like Halloween-themed TV shows, for instance.

Not all of these episodes are super scary, but they are festive enough to get you into the Halloween spirit.

Originally published October 2015. Updated September 2017.