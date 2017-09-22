 
25 Kickass Halloween TV Episodes to Stream on Netflix

Give us all the Halloween episodes

Give us all the Halloween episodes

The weather is starting to turn, and though we are kinda sad to see summer go, we're also over here doing our happy dance because it means fall is finally upon us. Yup, in case you hadn't noticed, we are infatuated with autumn.

There are a million reasons why we love the season so much, from cozy scarves and cute boots to pumpkin spice lattes (seriously, we're still not sick of pumpkin) — but of all the glorious things about fall, we love Halloween the most.

And it's not even the dressing up that gets us (though that's part of it). It's just the spooky essence of the season that keeps us yearning for October all year long. The spooky essence, and all of the great entertainment — like Halloween-themed TV shows, for instance.

Not all of these episodes are super scary, but they are festive enough to get you into the Halloween spirit.

Originally published October 2015. Updated September 2017.

'American Horror Story'

'American Horror Story'

It doesn't get creepier than the evil genius of Ryan Murphy. AHS, Season 1, Episodes 4 and 5 titled "Halloween."

'Freaks and Geeks'

'Freaks and Geeks'

It's the most touching Halloween show you'll ever see: Season 1, Episode 3, "Tricks and Treats."

'Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23'

'Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23'

There were only two seasons of this cute little show, but the Halloween ep was a winner. Season 2, Episode 2: "Love and Monsters."   

'Charmed'

'Charmed'

Witches are spooky enough, but the Charmed Halloween episode goes all in. Season 3, Episode 4: "All Halliwell's Eve."

'Mad Men'

'Mad Men'

A spooky episode with that old-school Mad Men vibe. Season 3, Episode 11: "The Gypsy and the Hobo."

'The Office'

'The Office'

Season 2, Episode 5 is great, but so are Season 7, Episode 6; Season 8, Episode 5; and Season 9, Episode 5.

'How I Met Your Mother'

'How I Met Your Mother'

HIMYM fans, rejoice! This episode is one of the best. Season 1, Episode 6: "The Slutty Pumpkin."

'Supernatural'

'Supernatural'

The show's title says it all, but this ep is a Halloween favorite. Season 4, Episode 7: "It's the Great Pumpkin, Sam Winchester."

'That '70s Show'

'That '70s Show'

Oh, Forman. You still slay on Halloween. Season 3, Episode 4: "Too Old to Trick or Treat, Too Young to Die."

'Pretty Little Liars'

'Pretty Little Liars'

Oh, wait, here's another guilty pleasure show getting into that spooky spirit. Season 2, Episode 13: "The First Secret."

'The Vampire Diaries'

'The Vampire Diaries'

As if a vampire show wouldn't make a totally badass Halloween episode. Season 5, Episode 5: "Monster's Ball."

'Frasier'

'Frasier'

There's that literary costume party everybody's talking about. Season 5, Episode 3: "Halloween."

'Gilmore Girls'

'Gilmore Girls'

The Rory and Logan drama sizzles, even on Halloween. Season 5, Episode 17: "Pulp Friction." 

'30 Rock'

'30 Rock'

Liz Lemon does Halloween right. Season 4, Episode 3: "Stone Mountain."

'Gossip Girl'

'Gossip Girl'

See how the other half lives on All Hallows' Eve. Season 3, Episode 7: "How to Succeed in Bassness."

'New Girl'

'New Girl'

Quirky Halloween fun at its finest. Season 2, Episode 6: "Halloween."

'Parenthood'

'Parenthood'

Halloween with kids is normally hilarious, complicated or both. Season 2, Episode 6: "Orange Alert."

'Parks and Recreation'

'Parks and Recreation'

Leslie Knope as Rosie the Riveter — 'nuff said. Season 5, Episode 5: "Halloween Surprise."

'Friends'

'Friends'

Every single Friends holiday episode is worth watching at least twice. Season 8, Episode 6: "The One with the Halloween Party."

'Glee'

'Glee'

Because harmonizing pop songs only makes Halloween better. Season 2, Episode 5: "The Rocky Horror Glee Show."

'Grey's Anatomy'

'Grey's Anatomy'

Kickin' it old school, this episode is a true Grey's classic. Season 4, Episode 5: "Haunt You Every Day."

'Hart of Dixie'

'Hart of Dixie'

Rachel Bilson looking adorbs on Halloween? Yes, please! Season 3, Episode 4: "Help Me Make It Through the Night."

'Malcolm in the Middle'

'Malcolm in the Middle'

murder mystery and some good, old-fashioned trick-or-treating. What's not to love? Season 7, Episode 4: "Halloween."

'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'

'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'

This show already has a killer cast, but Dee's pregnancy "scare" makes this episode unforgettable. Season 6, Episode 7: "Who Got Dee Pregnant?"

