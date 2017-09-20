Scary books for creepy Halloween nights

Have you read the slightly spooky Tale of the Canterville Ghost or the YA book Shadows in the Mirror? Yeah, our list of books to read for Halloween kinda blows those not-so-scary stories right out of the water.
It's totally true that it's important to keep a list of Halloween books perfect for kids on hand. We want to keep things festive, but we also don't want the whole family sleeping in the same bed every night in October, so stories with just the right amount of fright are key.
But when the kids go to bed, it's time to light a candle, lock the doors and crank things up a notch. Yup, mama likes to get the crap scared out of her all in the name of Halloween. Ghosts, gore and Hannibal Lecter, oh my!
Check these books out, but be warned. They are not for the meek or helpless.
Originally published September 2015. Updated September 2017.
A 12-year-old girl is taken over by a demon, and two priests fight to save her soul and stay alive.
Hannibal Lecter is scarier on the page than on the screen. You don't want to get stuck in this guy's head or kitchen.
Autumn is a very scary place to be, what with all the witches, corpses and ghosts howling at your windowpane.
What happens when paranormal research at the Siler House turns to an all-out supernatural attack?
Super gory and filled with bizarre burial rituals plus animals (and people) returning from the dead.
This ghost story leaves murderous things unsaid — and those "things" go bump in the night.
A little girl wanders into another world that looks a lot like her own, except her mom has buttons for eyes.
There's a witch on the hill; she's cursed the whole town. And demons wander the nearby wood.
There are no glittery vampires here; only monsters who want to murder all that is innocent and good.
The Complete Tales and Poems of Edgar Allan Poe is all madness.
Four old friends made a big mistake, and that mistake is coming to get them, one by one.
A house that corrupts all who enter. Do you dare set foot within or will you join the ranks of the damned?
Warned to stay out of the woods, three girls wander in too far and discover something evil won't let them go.
Riding the coattails of Jack the Ripper is the grotesque Torso Killer, and an opium addict is on his trail.
In this claustrophobic story of one man's search for truth, he unearths an evil spirit, and she's coming for you.
Using a pen name, you just must read this horror fiction by Stephen King's son. You just must.
Waking up at a party surrounded by dead people is only the beginning.
If the movies haven't scared the daylights out of you yet, the 2005 book certainly will.
For fans of Gone Girl, Flynn takes on a serial killer, and it's truly disturbing.
Pin now, read later!
And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .
SheKnows is making some changes!
b e h e a r d !
Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,
where you can share your stories, ideas
and CONNECT with millions of women.Get Started