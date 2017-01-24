Thoroughly weirded out by these 18 celebs' off-putting wax figures

You have to admit: Some Madam Tussauds wax figures completely miss the mark. Well, except this one.
Madame Tussauds' latest wax figure of Ryan Gosling was unveiled in Berlin on Jan. 23 and nope.
The Madam Tussauds' version of Nicki Minaj (on the left) in her video for "Anaconda" isn't too shabby... JK.
This is supposed to be Beyoncé in her "Crazy in Love" music video. Supposed to be.
Dame Helen Mirren (pictured in the floral dress) was honored with three wax figures.
Check her out!
She's royal in wax and in real life.
Madam Tussauds knows how much the real Scarlett Johansson (pictured on the right) loves her red lip.
Why is Channing Tatum glowing?
Can you tell which is the wax Taylor? Spoiler: It's the one that looks literally nothing like her.
Jeter's wax figure (shown on the right) sure has his glowy, golden hour game face on.
Twinsies!
Madam Tussauds' rendering of Mohammed Ali (on the right) is ready to float like a butterfly and sting like a bee.
Is it just us or does the real Pharrell (on the right) look a little spooked by his waxy self?
Wax Katy Perry (on the left) sure looks like she's living the "Teenage Dream."
The wax Jimmy Fallon looks nothing at all like the real Jimmy Fallon.
Madam Tussauds nailed this one! Real Miley is swinging from her wrecking ball on the left.
Close, but no cigar. Real Selena is on the left.
Ricky Martin (on the right) is "Living la Vida Loca" with his wax partner in crime.
We're looking for Justin Timberlake, but seeing Jude Law in this wax figure.
You can say a lot of things about Harry Styles' wax figure (on the right), but you can't say it lacks enthusiasm.
And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .
SheKnows is making some changes!