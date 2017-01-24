Sections
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Log in
SECTIONS
What would you like to know?
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
List View
On
Off

Thoroughly weirded out by these 18 celebs' off-putting wax figures

Sarah Long

by

Sarah grew up in Monterey, CA and now lives in Los Angeles. When she's not writing, you can find her enjoying a good book, fine wine, sunflowers and long walks on the beach.

View Profile
#1/21:

Works of art... ish

Fred Duval/FilmMagic
#1/21:

Works of art... ish

You have to admit: Some Madam Tussauds wax figures completely miss the mark. Well, except this one.

#3/21:

Nicki Minaj

Judy Eddy/WENN, Nicki Minaj Vevo/YouTube
#3/21:

Nicki Minaj

The Madam Tussauds' version of Nicki Minaj (on the left) in her video for "Anaconda" isn't too shabby... JK.

#4/21:

Beyoncé

WENN, Lawrence Lucier/FilmMagic
#4/21:

Beyoncé

This is supposed to be Beyoncé in her "Crazy in Love" music video. Supposed to be.

#5/21:

Dame Helen Mirren

Lia Toby/WENN
#5/21:

Dame Helen Mirren

Dame Helen Mirren (pictured in the floral dress) was honored with three wax figures.

#6/21:

Dame Helen Mirren

Lia Toby/WENN
#6/21:

Dame Helen Mirren

Check her out!

#7/21:

Dame Helen Mirren

Lia Toby/WENN
#7/21:

Dame Helen Mirren

She's royal in wax and in real life.

#8/21:

Scarlett Johansson

Dennis Van Tine/Future Image/WENN, Joseph Marzullo/WENN
#8/21:

Scarlett Johansson

Madam Tussauds knows how much the real Scarlett Johansson (pictured on the right) loves her red lip.

#9/21:

Channing Tatum

Joe Alvarez, Judy Eddy/WENN
#9/21:

Channing Tatum

Why is Channing Tatum glowing?

#10/21:

Taylor Swift

Judy Eddy/WENN, PNP/WENN
#10/21:

Taylor Swift

Can you tell which is the wax Taylor? Spoiler: It's the one that looks literally nothing like her.

#11/21:

Derek Jeter

Judy Eddy/WENN, PNP/WENN
#11/21:

Derek Jeter

Jeter's wax figure (shown on the right) sure has his glowy, golden hour game face on.

#12/21:

Ed Sheeran

Ivan Nikolov/WENN
#12/21:

Ed Sheeran

Twinsies!

#13/21:

Mohammed Ali

WENN, PNP/WENN
#13/21:

Mohammed Ali

Madam Tussauds' rendering of Mohammed Ali (on the right) is ready to float like a butterfly and sting like a bee.

#14/21:

Pharrell Williams

PNP/WENN
#14/21:

Pharrell Williams

Is it just us or does the real Pharrell (on the right) look a little spooked by his waxy self?

#15/21:

Katy Perry

Patrick Hoffmann/WENN, Brian To/WENN
#15/21:

Katy Perry

Wax Katy Perry (on the left) sure looks like she's living the "Teenage Dream."

#16/21:

Jimmy Fallon

PNP/WENN
#16/21:

Jimmy Fallon

The wax Jimmy Fallon looks nothing at all like the real Jimmy Fallon.

#17/21:

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus Vevo/YouTube, DJDM/WENN
#17/21:

Miley Cyrus

Madam Tussauds nailed this one! Real Miley is swinging from her wrecking ball on the left.

#18/21:

Selena Gomez

FayesVision/WENN, Patrick Hoffman/WENN
#18/21:

Selena Gomez

Close, but no cigar. Real Selena is on the left.

#19/21:

Ricky Martin

Judy Eddy/WENN
#19/21:

Ricky Martin

Ricky Martin (on the right) is "Living la Vida Loca" with his wax partner in crime.

#20/21:

Justin Timberlake

Adriana M. Barraza/WENN, A. Miller/WENN
#20/21:

Justin Timberlake

We're looking for Justin Timberlake, but seeing Jude Law in this wax figure.

#21/21:

Harry Styles

WENN, Dave Bedrosian/Future Image/WENN
#21/21:

Harry Styles

You can say a lot of things about Harry Styles' wax figure (on the right), but you can't say it lacks enthusiasm.

Related Slideshows

51 powerful images of celebrities supporting the Women's March on Washington

Erotica guide for beginners: 14 books to get you started

Sam & Dean are so screwed in these 'Supernatural' S12 winter premiere photos
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!