All your 'The Apprentice' favorites: Where are they now?

We all know what The Apprentice's former head honcho has been up to lately, but what about everybody else?
Originally published January 2015. Updated December 2016.
Bill Rancic became famous after winning The Apprentice Season 1 — but now he's even more famous for being candid about he and Giuliana Rancic's heartbreaking struggle with infertility.
He penned a book titled You're Hired, How to Succeed in Business and Life in 2004 and just released a novel titled First Light in November 2016.
Rancic has also remained loyal to Trump since he became President-elect this fall, offering positive words of insight into what kind of President he thinks Trump will be.
According to Perdew's LinkedIn profile, the Season 2 winner is staying busy... like, really busy.
His current jobs include Managing Partner at the DuMont Project and Moonshots capital, and he's also presently involved with 34 other companies. On top of that, he also keeps busy as a stepfather to one son and daddy to twins. Yeesh!
Campins currently sells luxury real estate for Trump International Realty in Miami.
She also often appears as a correspondent for Fox News.
Manigault is undoubtedly the most notorious villain to come out of The Apprentice franchise, and she parlayed her time on the show into a successful reality TV career.
It was recently announced that she has been given a slot on Trump's transition team executive committee.
Piers Morgan now provides Twitter commentary on all things Benedict Cumberbatch. Just kidding — it was just a couple times.
But seriously, when he's not posting 25-plus inflammatory tweets a day about politics and pop culture (which is rare), he's writing for MailOnline, a section of the Daily Mail. His CNN show Piers Morgan Live ended in March 2014 due to low ratings.
Joan Rivers sadly passed away Sept. 4, 2014, during a relatively simple and routine throat procedure.
A federal report regarding Rivers' death revealed that her blood pressure and pulse rapidly declined during the procedure for 15 minutes before her care providers noticed and began resuscitation. Additionally, a staff member accidentally gave Rivers' double the amount of anesthetic she was supposed to receive, and the medical director of the clinic took a selfie with Rivers on the operating table while physicians were performing the procedure.
Rivers' daughter, Melissa Rivers, sued the NYC clinic for malpractice and reached an undisclosed settlement in May 2016.
Bret Michaels is a trooper. At the end of 2014, Michaels was in six hospitals in only two weeks because of kidney problems. Luckily, after a round of surgeries, Michaels quickly bounced back and continued his rock tour that year.
He's still doing the touring thing and just started filming the third installment of his VH1 reality show, Rock of Love with Bret Michaels, in early December 2016.
Busey has been up to his same old Gary Busey antics since wrapping up on The Apprentice.
In exciting news, he just made his stage debut in the off-Broadway play titled Perfect Crime in fall of 2016.
"Let me give you the meaning of worry. W-O-R-R-Y stands for 'Working on Ridiculous Routines Yearly,'" he told The Hollywood Reporter in November when they asked him if he was worried about learning lines for the play. "Here's another one for you. Sober. S-O-B-E-R. 'Son of a Bitch, Everything's Real.' And my favorite, which you'll relate to, because of how your face is. Fart, F-A-R-T. 'Feeling a Rectal Transmission!'"
Since The Arsenio Hall Show was canceled in 2014, Hall has been performing his stand-up comedy and doing Zumba.
He made headlines in spring of 2016 when he sued Sinéad O'Connor for $5 million after O'Connor posted a lengthy Facebook post claiming Hall supplied Prince with drugs.
Trace Adkins has been a busy bee since finishing The Apprentice.
He wrapped up 2014 with his Celtic-influenced Christmas Show Tour and welcomed 2015 by releasing a 20-track concert DVD called Live Country! The DVD was filmed at the Paramount Theatre in New York and showcased Adkins performing two hours of his biggest hits. 2015 and 2016 brought more touring and music-making, obviously.
He's also been doing a fair amount of acting and was in the Mark Wahlberg movie Deepwater Horizon in 2016.
And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .
SheKnows is making some changes!