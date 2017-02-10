The saddest movies ever

A good ugly cry can be extremely cathartic, so just consider these movies therapy.
Originally published July 2015. Updated February 2017.
Moonlight chronicles the life of a young black man from childhood to adulthood, as he struggles to come to terms with his sexuality. It's no small feat in the rough Miami neighborhood he was raised in.
If this 2016 indie doesn't bring tears to your eyes, you might not be human.
We bet you can't even get through a short synopsis of this movie without knowing you'll need to grab tissues.
A young boy who is relentlessly bullied at school and dealing with a terminally ill mother at home seeks solace in a tree monster.
Told ya.
Henry is so patient and persistant in his efforts to win over Lucy each and every day, but it's not until the end when you realize just how dedicated he is that the tears will inevitably escape.
The tears come flooding out when Landon proposes to Jamie, knowing full well that Jamie only has a little time left to live. Just when you thought you couldn't cry any more, Landon's monologue after Jamie's death about his unending love for her will completely rip your heart out.
Although this movie tugs at your heart strings multiple times, the saddest part is at the end when Tim gives up time traveling back to visit his deceased father so that he can have another child with his wife.
Nothing hurts more than watching a heartbroken Channing Tatum lose the love of his life after being separated too soon. The end gives you a little bit of hope that they will be together again, although you are left uncertain and impossibly sad for the both of them.
The scene where Forrest meets his son, Forrest Jr., is emotional because you just know that Forrest Sr. is going to make an amazing dad to the adorable young Haley Joel Osment. This scene just might be even more tearjerking than Jenny's death.
Ghost was sad enough after Demi Moore's character Molly lost her other half in the violent shooting scene. However, the ending was even more painful as Molly and the ghost of Sam finally had to say goodbye forever.
The famous "it's not your fault" scene where therapist Sean Maguire finally breaks through with the troubled Will Hunting will hit you right in the heart. Few things evoke more tears than seeing Matt Damon sob while clinging to the amazing Robin Williams.
Inside Out is Pixar's latest tearjerker, telling the story of a young girl's emotional struggles. Perhaps the saddest part is when she loses her imaginary friend Bing-Bong in her forgotten memories. He makes the saddest plea to "make sure she goes to the moon for me" and that is when you will lose it.
A memorably depressing moment of this film is the scene where Emma Thompson sobs to Joni Mitchell's "Both Sides Now" after finding out she is being cheated on. Any woman who has been there before will be hit right in the feels by this heart-rending moment.
It doesn't matter who you are or how you feel about dogs, anyone will cry like an absolute baby when there is a fictional animal death involved. We will miss Marley forever.
Nothing inspires a good, long cry like sad music. The saddest part of this movie is made especially worse by the background song "Calling all Angels" that plays at poor Trevor's candlelit vigil. Let the sobbing begin.
This movie is basically a continuous sob-fest. Whether it's tears of sadness after Gerry dies or tears of bittersweet happiness while you watch the widowed Holly experience the amazing surprises her deceased husband left for her, either way you will be crying quite a bit.
If you read the book, you know the drill. The gut-wrenching twist is just not fair. No boy as adorable and sensitive as Augustus Waters deserves to die, and watching poor Hazel Grace deal with the death of her only love is way too much sadness to bear.
Possibly one of the most heartbreaking movie moments of all time, the ending scene where Noah and Allie peacefully die in each other's loving arms is the most soul-crushing way to end a romance that was already so full of touching and agonizing moments.
Will Smith's character Chris Gardner's persistance to provide a better life for his adorable son in The Pursuit of Happyness is an emotional roller coaster. You will cry sad, ugly tears while watching the homeless Chris struggle, but then tears of utter happiness after all of his hard work finally pays off.
Watching The Vow conjures up tears of frustration, as you want so badly for Paige to remember her husband, the sexy and sensitive Leo. She never does though, but she does fall in love with him all over again after a rather gut-wrenching series of events.
It doesn't take very long at all for this movie to make you bawl, hitting you with one of the most depressing fictional deaths ever right off the bat. The death of Carl's wife is alleviated, however, by the sweet friendship that forms between him and Russell, which will make you cry much happier tears at the end.
Anyone who has seen this movie can tell you that you can never think of New Year's Eve again without the heartwarming scene of Harry confessing his love to Sally coming to mind. It may just be the most touching and, therefore, tear-producing love confession you will ever see.
Watching a mother with cancer say goodbye to her frustrated kids for the last time is guaranteed not to leave a dry eye in the house.
Even with all the gritty mob drama that can almost overshadow the relationship between a father and his son, the tragic ending will catch you by surprise.
Seeing what really went on in the gay community and how much work it took to get where we are today will break your heart.
Based on a novel of the same name, this movie about an imprisoned young mother and her child will have you crying all the way through.
Also based on a book of the same title, Julianne Moore won her Best Actress Oscar for portraying a woman's descent into early Alzheimer's disease.
When Lou Clark falls for a man she has become caretaker for, no one’s prepared for their deep connection — or the heartbreaking ending that lies ahead.
Not gonna lie, our noses are running just looking at this still of Sandra Bloom cuddling with her dying husband, Ed Bloom, in the bathtub.
Now that Robin Williams is gone, this heartbreaking film about suicide and losing family members is even harder to watch than it was before.
