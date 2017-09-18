Celebrity ink

Share Pin

There are a million different reasons to get a tattoo. Some people do it on a whim, some get ink on a dare or after losing a bet, some get tatted up while intoxicated in Las Vegas. And others owe their artwork to good old tattoo addiction — which really happens to most people that get one.

But for every one person who gets a tattoo for all the wrong reasons, there are 20 who get one after putting a lot of thought into the reason behind the ink. Tattoos can be dedicated to family and loved ones, they can be nostalgic, and they can also serve as a reminder of a person's own strength.

For these celebrities, the art on their bodies is more than just skin-deep.

Originally published December 2016. Updated September 2017.