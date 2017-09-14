Still trying to go clear

Share Pin

The Church of Scientology has been in the peripheral awareness of those of us interested in pop culture for decades — but, for the most part, we all just thought it was a kinda kooky religion that Hollywood's elite tended to gravitate towards. We didn't know a whole lot about it, but it seemed harmless enough.

Until Leah Remini decided to blow the whole lid off the deal, that is.

Yup, as a former Scientologist herself, Remini has accused the church of physical, emotional and sexual abuse against men, women and children — and she's not anywhere near done exposing the inner goings-on of Scientology on her Emmy-nominated show, Scientology and the Aftermath.

But even with all of the recent bad press, there are still a grip of celebs who are Scientologists. Check it out.

Originally published December 2016. Updated September 2017.