Still trying to go clear

The Church of Scientology has been in the peripheral awareness of those of us interested in pop culture for decades — but, for the most part, we all just thought it was a kinda kooky religion that Hollywood's elite tended to gravitate towards. We didn't know a whole lot about it, but it seemed harmless enough.
Until Leah Remini decided to blow the whole lid off the deal, that is.
Yup, as a former Scientologist herself, Remini has accused the church of physical, emotional and sexual abuse against men, women and children — and she's not anywhere near done exposing the inner goings-on of Scientology on her Emmy-nominated show, Scientology and the Aftermath.
But even with all of the recent bad press, there are still a grip of celebs who are Scientologists. Check it out.
Originally published December 2016. Updated September 2017.
Born and raised in Chicago, Michael Peña has appeared in such films as American Hustle, Fury and The Martian.
In an interview with The Guardian, he credits Scientology program, Study Tech, for making him a more confident reader. "Which made me a better actor," he said, "because I felt like it helped my understanding of scripts."
This star of Mad Men is notoriously tight-lipped when it comes to her involvement in the Church of Scientology, but she defended the religion in an Instagram post this summer when a fan compared Scientology to the oppressive situations in Moss' latest show, The Handmaid's Tail.
“That’s actually not true at all about Scientology,” Moss responded. “Religious freedom and tolerance and understanding the truth and equal rights for every race, religion and creed are extremely important to me. The most important things to me probably. And so Gilead and THT hit me on a very personal level. Thanks for the interesting question!”
Prepon publicly admitted to being a Scientologist in 2007 and said in 2015 the religion has helped her find herself and be a better person.
Christensen was raised in the Church of Scientology by her parents in Seattle, Washington.
This Swiss-born actress of Italian and Greek descent is best known for her role as Yelina Salas on CSI: Miami. Sofia Milos studied acting in Los Angeles with Milton Katselas, also a Scientologist.
Raised Roman Catholic, John Travolta converted to Scientology in 1975 after he was given the book Dianetics on the set of the movie The Devil's Rain.
He's still a firm believer to this day.
Married to John Travolta, Preston is one-half of Scientology's most famous power couple.
Having been raised a Methodist, the Emmy-winning actress joined Scientology in 1979. She credits the church with helping her beat a cocaine addiction and reached the church's status of Operating Thetan Level 7 in 2007.
Rumor has it that Alley declared Leah Remini as her sworn enemy, but Alley has also said that the drama between the two is all water under the bridge.
Elvis Presley's bride is very active in the Church of Scientology.
Elfman is a proud Scientologist, but was caught off guard when she was bombarded with questions about Scientology leader David Miscavige during an April 2017 Reddit AMA.
Lewis has hinted that she thinks the media is creating a false narrative around Scientology and defends her right to practice the religion.
Perhaps the most famous member of the Church of Scientology, it is rumored that both Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes divorced Cruise due to their discontent with the church.
It's also rumored that Cruise pretty much considered a golden god by the Scientology leadership.
We know Nancy Cartwright best as the voice of Bart Simpson, the cartoon boy who never ages. She has reportedly donated over $10 million to the Church of Scientology.
Lee was a Scientologist for years, but revealed in 2016 that he had left the church.
Jason Lee's My Name is Earl co-star is also a practicing Scientologist.
A Los Angeles native, Giovanni Ribisi was raised in the Church of Scientology.
Having appeared on numerous TV shows, Lynsey Bartilson is most famous for her role as Lily on Grounded for Life.
Beck grew up in Scientology. His father was involved before he was born and "has had lots of benefits from it," he told Vulture in 2012. His wife, Dazed and Confused actress (and Giovanni Ribisi's twin sister) Marissa Ribisi, is also a second-generation Scientologist.
And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .
SheKnows is making some changes!
b e h e a r d !
Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,
where you can share your stories, ideas
and CONNECT with millions of women.Get Started