'Star Wars' Day is almost upon us

You think you're the ultimate Star Wars nerd — but how big of a fan are you, really? If you had already noticed these Easter eggs before, then you're probably the biggest fan in this galaxy and any other galaxy far, far away. But we're willing to bet a lot of these will blow your mind.
Gear up for May the 4th by testing your Star Wars knowledge.
Originally published April 2016. Updated April 2017.
A fierce Stormtrooper bumping his head (figure on right), was obviously not written into the script, but George Lucas knew this was a happy accident and not only left it in the movie, but added an audible clunk.
As Qui-Gon walks into Watto's junkyard, you can see an old EVA Pod from 2001: A Space Odyssey. It's the orb structure with the large round hole near the center of the image.
George Lucas couldn't resist putting some of Steven Spielberg's E.T.s into the Senate scene in Star Wars Episode 1. We love the connectedness of the universe.
In the background of The Phantom Menace, you can see Luke's landspeeder, apparently still in use on Mos Ep, even though the new owners gave it a groovy lime-green paint job.
In Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Wat Tambor pillaged Ryloth and had many of its treasures loaded onto a ship, including what appears to be the Ark of the Covenant, the basis of Indiana Jones' quest in Raiders of the Lost Ark.
Guess who appears in the Well of Souls during Raiders of the Lost Ark? Apparently, C-3PO and R2-D2 made their way into the hieroglyphics making us wonder, are we ever going to see a film where our favorite droids come to Earth?
In Revenge of the Sith, none other than the Millennium Falcon can be seen leaving Coruscant, two decades before the onset of the Clone Wars.
OK, we admit it's a blurry photo, but sources say that UFO in the red box is actually the Millennium Falcon. The reason that's special is because the picture is from the movie Star Trek: First Contact, which is not part of the Star Wars franchise.
Though Podracing is a favorite sport on Tatooine, it is apparently also popular in the Coruscant bar in Attack of the Clones. The footage of the race is actually from the N64 video game Star Wars: Episode 1 Racer.
In Attack of the Clones, the Jedi Archives look an awful lot like the Long Hall at Dublin's Trinity College. Those busts aren't random, they're modeled after George Lucas, John Knoll and other special effects creators who worked on the film.
In Revenge of the Sith, George Lucas donned some very blue makeup to play the Pantoran senator, Baron Papanoida. Lucas' own daughter Katie plays Chi Eekway, the figure on the left.
Well, this is awkward. Han Solo is actually trying to help Leia after she's been shot, but it sure does look like he's grabbing a grope.
In Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, this Asian nightclub is named after Obi-Wan Kenobi. We're guessing that Club Han Solo would have been too obvious.
In this image from the movie E.T., the Extra-Terrestrial, we see a child dressed in a Yoda costume on Halloween. When E.T. sees Yoda, he's drawn toward him and shrieks, "Home!" as if he recognizes him.
In this photo from the new film Star Wars: Episode 7, there appears to be a nod to the Batmobile on the Millennium Falcon. Sure, you have to squint a bit, but we think any crossover between The Force Awakens and Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice is super fun.
No, that adorable pink droid in The Force Awakens wasn’t just your imagination. The official Star Wars site confirms that R2-KT was created by Albin Johnson, founder of the 501st Legion, whose young daughter died of brain cancer.
Out of all those flags on the entrance to Maz Kanata’s castle, you might spot a flag with the 501st Legion logo, if you look close enough.
You might have caught on that Han Solo said the same phrase in The Force Awakens, A New Hope and Return of the Jedi: “I’ve got a bad feeling about this,” a common saying that pops up in Star Wars movies.
Finn’s storm trooper ID number in The Force Awakens is kind of a big deal — FN-2187 is the same number as Princess Leia’s cell block in the first Star Wars movie.
And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .
SheKnows is making some changes!
b e h e a r d !
Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,
where you can share your stories, ideas
and CONNECT with millions of women.Get Started