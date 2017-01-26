The Entire 'Beauty and the Beast' Live-Action Film Cast and Their Characters GIFs

Take a look at the cast against the characters they'll play in the live-action Beauty and the Beast.
We loved him in Downton Abbey and there's no doubt we'll love Dan Stevens as the Beast.
Casting couldn't have made a better decision with the sophisticated Emma Watson as Belle.
Sir Ian McKellen was a surprise — but we couldn't imagine a more pleasant one — for Cogsworth.
The devilishly handsome Luke Evans will be the perfect Gaston.
First Josh Gad was a Frozen sidekick, now he'll be an evil right-hand man for Gaston as LeFou.
Who better to play the suave and fiery Lumiere than Ewan McGregor?
Kevin Kline will play Belle's father, the intelligent, yet odd, Maurice.
Emma Thompson will take on the role as the warm and bubbly Mrs. Potts.
Stanley Tucci will take on an all-new role as Cadenza, a neurotic maestro. Sounds about right!
The highly acclaimed Belle and Miss Sloane actress will play Plumette.
Broadway regular and Private Practice actress Audra McDonald will play Garderobe.
