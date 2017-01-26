Sections
The Entire 'Beauty and the Beast' Live-Action Film Cast and Their Characters GIFs

Jessica Hickam

by

#1/23:

Beauty & the Beast cast

Disney
#1/23:

Beauty & the Beast cast

Take a look at the cast against the characters they'll play in the live-action Beauty and the Beast.

#3/23:

Beast

Disney Movie Trailers/YouTube
#3/23:

Beast

#4/23:

Emma Watson

Lia Toby/WENN.com/Disney
#4/23:

Emma Watson

Casting couldn't have made a better decision with the sophisticated Emma Watson as Belle.

#5/23:

Belle

Disney Movie Trailers/YouTube
#5/23:

Belle

#6/23:

Sir Ian McKellen

Patrick Hoffmann/WENN.com/Disney
#6/23:

Sir Ian McKellen

Sir Ian McKellen was a surprise — but we couldn't imagine a more pleasant one — for Cogsworth.

#7/23:

Cogsworth

Disney Movie Trailers/YouTube
#7/23:

Cogsworth

#8/23:

Luke Evans

Brian To/WENN.com/Disney
#8/23:

Luke Evans

The devilishly handsome Luke Evans will be the perfect Gaston.

#9/23:

Gaston

Disney Movie Trailers/YouTube
#9/23:

Gaston

#10/23:

Josh Gad

Charlie Steffens/WENN.com/Disney
#10/23:

Josh Gad

First Josh Gad was a Frozen sidekick, now he'll be an evil right-hand man for Gaston as LeFou.

#11/23:

LeFou

Disney Movie Trailers/YouTube
#11/23:

LeFou

#12/23:

Ewan McGregor

FayesVision/WENN.com/Disney
#12/23:

Ewan McGregor

Who better to play the suave and fiery Lumiere than Ewan McGregor?

#13/23:

Lumiere

Disney Movie Trailers/YouTube
#13/23:

Lumiere

#14/23:

Kevin Kline

DJDM/WENN.com/Disney
#14/23:

Kevin Kline

Kevin Kline will play Belle's father, the intelligent, yet odd, Maurice.

#15/23:

Maurice

Disney Movie Trailers/YouTube
#15/23:

Maurice

#16/23:

Emma Thompson

Lia Toby/WENN.com/Disney
#16/23:

Emma Thompson

Emma Thompson will take on the role as the warm and bubbly Mrs. Potts.

#17/23:

Mrs. Potts

Disney Movie Trailers/YouTube
#17/23:

Mrs. Potts

#18/23:

Stanley Tucci

Daniel Deme/WENN.com/Disney
#18/23:

Stanley Tucci

Stanley Tucci will take on an all-new role as Cadenza, a neurotic maestro. Sounds about right!

#19/23:

Cadenza

Disney Movie Trailers/YouTube
#19/23:

Cadenza

#20/23:

Gugu Mbatha-Raw

FayesVision/WENN.com, Disney
#20/23:

Gugu Mbatha-Raw

The highly acclaimed Belle and Miss Sloane actress will play Plumette.

#21/23:

Plumette

Disney Movie Trailers/YouTube
#21/23:

Plumette

#22/23:

Audra McDonald

Joseph Marzullo/WENN.com, Disney
#22/23:

Audra McDonald

Broadway regular and Private Practice actress Audra McDonald will play Garderobe.

#23/23:

Garderobe

Disney Movie Trailers/YouTube
#23/23:

Garderobe

