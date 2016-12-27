Sections
A look back at Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia in 'Star Wars'

SheKnows

by

Forever a princess

WENN
Forever a princess

Carrie Fisher's daughter has confirmed in a statement to People magazine that Fisher died Monday after suffering a heart attack mid-flight last week.

Fans, of course, are shocked and deeply saddened by her death. In remembrance, we're sharing some of her iconic moments as Princess Leia in the Star Wars franchise.

Originally published September 2010. Updated December 2016.

Leia and Chewy

Lucasfilm
Leia and Chewy

Two of Star Wars' most beloved characters.

The buns

Lucasfilm/Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation
The buns

Arguably one of the most famous movie hairstyles of all time.

Coming undone

Lucasfilm/Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation
Coming undone

When you're involved in intergalactic warfare, sometimes your hair is going to get a little tousled. 

Leia with the good hair

Lucasfilm
Leia with the good hair

Princess Leia may have been a enslaved by Jabba the Hutt, but Fisher still looked glamorous.

The white robe

Lucasfilm/Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation
The white robe

They say imitation is the highest form of flattery, and Fisher's Leia has been a Halloween favorite for decades.

Don't mess with Leia

Lucasfilm
Don't mess with Leia

Kicking ass and taking names in 1980s The Empire Strikes Back.

Breaking free

Lucasfilm
Breaking free

Fisher's Leia was always way before her time. 

Feminist hero

Lucasfilm/Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation
Feminist hero

In a late '70s/early '80s world where women were usually just props, Leia was in on the action.

She knew how to handle a weapon

Lucasfilm/Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation
She knew how to handle a weapon

Fisher's iconic, kick-butt performances will be remembered forever.

