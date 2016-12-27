A look back at Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia in 'Star Wars'

Carrie Fisher's daughter has confirmed in a statement to People magazine that Fisher died Monday after suffering a heart attack mid-flight last week.
Fans, of course, are shocked and deeply saddened by her death. In remembrance, we're sharing some of her iconic moments as Princess Leia in the Star Wars franchise.
Originally published September 2010. Updated December 2016.
That bikini has made Fisher the object of every young boy's fantasies since 1983.
Two of Star Wars' most beloved characters.
Arguably one of the most famous movie hairstyles of all time.
When you're involved in intergalactic warfare, sometimes your hair is going to get a little tousled.
Princess Leia may have been a enslaved by Jabba the Hutt, but Fisher still looked glamorous.
They say imitation is the highest form of flattery, and Fisher's Leia has been a Halloween favorite for decades.
Kicking ass and taking names in 1980s The Empire Strikes Back.
Fisher's Leia was always way before her time.
In a late '70s/early '80s world where women were usually just props, Leia was in on the action.
Fisher's iconic, kick-butt performances will be remembered forever.
