Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth's most adorable moments in their early years of dating

SheKnows

by

Young and in love

Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Young and in love

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were just too cute at the beginning of their relationship.

Feb. 2010: I wanna hold your hand

WENN.com
Feb. 2010: I wanna hold your hand

Liam and Miley almost holding hands as they take a walk outside.

March 2010: Eyes on the prize

WENN.com
March 2010: Eyes on the prize

The love-struck couple gazing at one another at the The Last Song premiere.

March 2010: Holding on

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
March 2010: Holding on

Doesn't she look so happy with him? We cannot.

March 2010: Looking classy

Larry Busacca/Getty Images
March 2010: Looking classy

Only one word comes to mind when looking at this pic: "Aw!"

April 2010: Lollipop love

Apega/Agent47/WENN.com
April 2010: Lollipop love

Miley giggling as she enjoys a lollipop alongside Liam.

July 2010: Hang tight

WENN.com
July 2010: Hang tight

A relaxing day in L.A. for the couple.

Dec. 2011: That look

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic
Dec. 2011: That look

Miley looks especially smitten with Liam right here.

Jan. 2012: Looks like love

Adriana M. Barraza / WENN.com
Jan. 2012: Looks like love

Miley caught staring at Liam at the 2012 People's Choice Awards.

Feb. 2012: High fashion

WENN.com
Feb. 2012: High fashion

Miley and Liam flaunting their fashion at a Hollywood party.

June 2012: Red carpet attire

FayesVision/WENN.com
June 2012: Red carpet attire

Liam and Miley arriving at The InterContinental Hotel.
July 2012: Puppy love

Hugh Dillon/WENN.com
July 2012: Puppy love

The couple walking through the airport with their dog, Ziggy.

July 2012: Walk the walk

Hugh Dillon/WENN.com
July 2012: Walk the walk

Miley and Liam taking a stroll after having a nice lunch.
Jan. 2017: Birthday tribute

Miley Cyrus/Instagram
Jan. 2017: Birthday tribute

Miley Cyrus showed her love for Liam Hemsworth in a big way on Friday, Jan. 13.

In celebration of Hemsworth's 27th birthday, Cyrus took to Instagram to share a selfie of the two of them, along with a touching caption about how he is her best friend, and her favorite person.

She wrote, "Happiest birthday EVER to my favorite being EVER EVER EVER! You have been my best friend since the day we met..... I am beyond lucky to share sooooo [many] animals with you!!! I love you @liamhemsworth." Adorable, right?

