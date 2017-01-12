Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth's most adorable moments in their early years of dating

Share Pin

Miley Cyrus showed her love for Liam Hemsworth in a big way on Friday, Jan. 13.

In celebration of Hemsworth's 27th birthday, Cyrus took to Instagram to share a selfie of the two of them, along with a touching caption about how he is her best friend, and her favorite person.

She wrote, "Happiest birthday EVER to my favorite being EVER EVER EVER! You have been my best friend since the day we met..... I am beyond lucky to share sooooo [many] animals with you!!! I love you @liamhemsworth." Adorable, right?