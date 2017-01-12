Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth's most adorable moments in their early years of dating

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were just too cute at the beginning of their relationship.
The rumored (at the time) couple laugh as they leave a coffee date.
Liam and Miley almost holding hands as they take a walk outside.
The love-struck couple gazing at one another at the The Last Song premiere.
Doesn't she look so happy with him? We cannot.
Only one word comes to mind when looking at this pic: "Aw!"
Miley giggling as she enjoys a lollipop alongside Liam.
A relaxing day in L.A. for the couple.
Miley looks especially smitten with Liam right here.
Miley caught staring at Liam at the 2012 People's Choice Awards.
Miley and Liam flaunting their fashion at a Hollywood party.
The couple walking through the airport with their dog, Ziggy.
Miley Cyrus showed her love for Liam Hemsworth in a big way on Friday, Jan. 13.
In celebration of Hemsworth's 27th birthday, Cyrus took to Instagram to share a selfie of the two of them, along with a touching caption about how he is her best friend, and her favorite person.
She wrote, "Happiest birthday EVER to my favorite being EVER EVER EVER! You have been my best friend since the day we met..... I am beyond lucky to share sooooo [many] animals with you!!! I love you @liamhemsworth." Adorable, right?
