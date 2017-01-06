Sections
20 pop songs for kids that don't involve sex, drugs or Lady Gaga

Elaina Verhoff and Deirdre Kaye

Image: Jupiterimages/Stockbyte/Getty Images
School-appropriate songs you can totally let your kids listen to on repeat

There's nothing more disturbing than hearing your kids' cherubic voices belt out an extremely inappropriate song. If you've ever heard a child under the age of eight sweetly sing all of the lyrics to Tove Lo's "Habits (Stay High)" while it plays on the radio, then you know what I'm talking about.

But then again, blasting Raffi on a road trip doesn't exactly sound like fun — and listening to the Frozen soundtrack even one more time might lead to a parental meltdown of epic proportions at this point.

There has to be a happy medium between raunchy, violence-filled lyrics and annoying kids tunes, right? Thankfully, there are some kid-friendly pop songs out there that are enjoyable for adults.

1. "Firework" – Katy Perry

Common Sense Media says this "unusually clean" Katy Perry song emphasizes self-esteem. It's profanity-free, has no references to sex or substances and encourages kids to rise above their insecurities, light their inner spark and let their colors shine. You go, girl!

More: Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom accessorize with Tamagotchis to confirm they're a pair

2. "Stereo Hearts" – Gym Class Heroes (ft. Adam Levine)

This love song compares the singer's heart with a stereo that beats for his true love — pretty tame stuff. You'll be singing along to your own stereo when you listen to this song by American band Gym Class Heroes, with Adam Levine, the lead singer of Maroon 5.

3. "I'm Only Me When I'm With You" – Taylor Swift

This sweet love song by Taylor Swift is a wholesome tune you can play for the whole family. Swift's trademark country pop sound will get the kids and moving.

Next Up: "Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)" – Kelly Clarkson

Originally published October 2012. Updated January 2017.

1 of 8
