Hey, Hollywood actors, need a lift? They may be short, but they're still sexy

Nick is a graduate writing student and editorial intern at SheKnows. With roots in California, he has an affinity for good food and wine. In addition to eating a lot and writing about his recipe adventures with dates, Nick cooks for his ...

Image: Jason LaVeris FilmMagic/Getty Images

Print

It's true — a lot of people prefer the company of a tall drink of water. But, you guys, we're seriously overlooking an entire demographic of men. Deliciously hot men. Super yummy, sex on a stick men. 'Pick them up and stick them in our pocket because we never want to let them go' type of men. Yes, we're talking short guys. And we found some celebs who make a serious case for the fact that a man's attractiveness shouldn't be limited by height.

These GIFs prove it: It's not the size of the boat, it's the motion in the ocean.

1. Tom Cruise: 5'7''

Arguably the easiest target of ridicule in the Hollywood height community, Cruise has garnered a lot of taunting over the years because of his shorter stature. He's mostly known for playing tough guys and action heroes, and our perception of a guy like that is he should be an enormously tall man. It's no matter to Cruise. He still gets a bighearted heaping of help in elevation everywhere, from his Mission: Impossible films to his red carpet premieres.

2. Daniel Radcliffe: 5'5"

He's the "Boy Who Lived." Radcliffe can be as short as he wants to be. The pint-size Brit we all grew up watching didn't really grow up. He's been rubbing elbows of Hollywood's elite with his shoulders for a long time, and it looks like things aren't going to change. Oh, well, he still defeated Voldemort to save Muggle-kind.

More: 9 times Daniel Radcliffe tried to shed his sweet, innocent 'Harry Potter' image

3. Bruno Mars: 5'5"

Always a big presence on stage and off, Mars' shorter stature could explain his sky-high hairdos and larger-than-life voice.

4. Usher: 5'7"

Now this one may be a shocker since so many of us have watched the R&B singer grow up right before our eyes, but yes, Usher is among some of the shorter men in Hollywood. And like so many of our favorite leading men, Usher doesn't have any problem with dating taller women, including ex-wife Tameka Foster.

5. Mark Wahlberg: 5'8"

The two-time Oscar nominee has done a complete 180 from his early days of Marky Mark and underwear modeling. He still has the body of a chiseled rock, and his acting gets better and better. But this ultra-cut Hollywood titan isn't as tall as you'd think. Wahlberg's taller female costars like Charlize Theron and Heather Graham (both 5 feet 9 inches tall) have had to walk around barefoot next to the hunky star on set. Still, the Boston boy with the sheepish grin proves good things come in small packages.

6. Dave Franco: 5'7"

The younger brother of James Franco, Dave has appeared in several comedies, including 21 Jump Street and Neighbors, alongside Zac Efron (who we'll get to soon enough). Obviously, his height isn't hindering his career.

Next: Elijah Wood: 5'6"

Originally published March 2012. Updated January 2017.