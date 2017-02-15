Kate Upton has covered Sports Illustrated how many times now?

Sarah grew up in Monterey, CA and now lives in Los Angeles. When she's not writing, you can find her enjoying a good book, fine wine, sunflowers and long walks on the beach.

Kate Upton is one of the most famous and talked about bikini models out there right now, but how much do we really know about her besides the fact that she loves to do the Dougie?

We got curious, so we did a little digging and came up with these facts about her.

1. She's covering Sports Illustrated for the third time

Wow, I feel so honored and excited to be back with Sports Illustrated!! Thank you @si_swimsuit and @mj_day for inviting me to be part of an issue that features and celebrates beauty and confidence in every shape and size #siswim17 #grateful A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Feb 14, 2017 at 9:53pm PST

The 2017 SI Swimsuit Issue will mark Upton's third cover. No small feat.

And she's in good company this year. Also appearing in this issue are Christie Brinkley and her daughters Alexa Ray Joel and Sailor Brinkley Cook, Hannah Jeter, and Olympians Simone Biles and Aly Raisman.

2. But she's been in cahoots with SI for six years

Upton made her Sports Illustrated debut on the pages of the 2011 Swimsuit Issue, in which she was named "Rookie of the Year."

3. She's no stranger to sticking her foot in her mouth on social media

Upton weighed in on the National Anthem debate back in September, and the backlash was pretty intense.

"In my opinion, the national anthem is a symbolic song about our country. It represents honoring the many brave men and women who sacrifice and have sacrificed their lives each and every single day to protect our freedom," Upton wrote in the caption of an Instagram pic of some of the players kneeling. "Sitting or kneeling down during the national anthem is a disgrace to those people who have served and currently serve our country. Sitting down during the national anthem on September 11th is even more horrific. Protest all you want and use social media all you want. However, during the nearly two minutes when that song is playing, I believe everyone should put their hands on their heart and be proud of our country for we are all truly blessed."

4. She's pissed about that "Cat Daddy" video

It basically made her a household name, but Upton revealed in a 2015 interview with Vogue that she thought the video of her dancing was just behind-the-scenes antics — and the fact that it went public completely horrifies her.

"I was like, 'That was disrespectful, you could have told me!'" Upton said on confronting notable photographer, Terry Richardson, who she says posted the video without her knowledge.

5. She's off the market

This is @justinverlander and me planning our #wedding #fun A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Feb 9, 2017 at 6:41am PST

Upton and her long-time love, Justin Verlander, got engaged last year. From the looks of things, their wedding is going to be one hell of a bash. Can we come?

6. She loves all the animals

A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Feb 15, 2017 at 6:29am PST

It's no secret that Upton loves to engage in some good old fashioned puppy love.

"Justin is definitely an animal lover but he is definitely holding me back from my 10 dogs," she told E! News last year. "He is putting a three-dog limit on it."

#PenguinAwarenessDay!!! @justinverlander #DetroitZoo A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Jan 20, 2017 at 10:26pm PST

And in January she and Verlander took part in Penguin Awareness Day in Detroit. And Upton was an accomplished competitive equestrian before her modeling career.

7. She has romantic ties to Kanye West

OK, Upton didn't really date Kanye, but back in 2011 the press went wild after a pre-Kardashian West was photographed making out with Upton doppelgänger, French actress Virginie Maury, at the Cannes Film Festival.

8. Speaking of the Kardashians, Upton knows how to #breaktheinternet

A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Jul 26, 2015 at 5:13pm PDT

Kim Kardashian has a great hiney, but she doesn't have the market corned on making Instagram and Twitter freak out. Exhibit A: Upton's gorg pic that she posted of herself in a sheer dress in 2015.

