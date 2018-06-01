Whoa, we didn't expect this TMI in our feeds, Katy Perry

Allie Gemmill is the Freelance Assistant Entertainment Editor as well as Entertainment News and Features Writer at SheKnows. She's worked as a freelance entertainment editor and writer for sites like Teen Vogue, Movie Pilot, Bustle, VICE...

Katy Perry got an awkward reminder on Thursday that she's got to be extra careful about knowing what she is posting and where she's posting it when it comes to social media. You see, on Thursday, Perry's on-again boyfriend, Orlando Bloom, took to his Instagram to post a teaser trailer for the new play he's starring in, Killer Joe. For Perry, this must have seemed like the perfect opportunity to publicly support her fella. But what began as a casually posted comment ended up becoming an awkward, TMI moment for the singer.

The video of Bloom and his fellow Killer Joe cast — complete with the caption "When #life comes undone" — is a fairly standard teaser trailer. It's grim, brooding, atmospheric and admittedly, Bloom looks pretty damn attractive in it. It's easy to see why Perry would be excited to comment on it and make get a little saucy with said comment, too.

But what Perry accidentally ended up writing was both pretty sexy and also hilarious, given the fact that it ended up as a public, not private, comment. We managed to grab screenshots of Perry's initial comment and follow-up explanation, so please, bask in all their glory.

Perry's initial reaction to the Killer Joe teaser trailer got right to the point: "I need a season pass for that ass." Whoa, slow down, sis.

Image: Orlando Bloom/Instagram Perry's follow-up, which came about a day after the initial comment (when she was undoubtedly alerted by a fan or friend about her gaffe) and simply read, "Oops, I meant to send that to you privately," adding in a shrugging emoji to express her embarrassment.

Perry accidentally fell prey to one of the biggest hiccups that comes with being a social media user: accidentally making something meant for a private conversation public. But who amongst us hasn't made this mistake before? And sure, we might not have been asking to be accidentally included in Perry's sexy request for Bloom, but it's kinda cute to see that they're going strong and not afraid to show some PDA.

Both Perry and Bloom are balancing a lot as they make their rekindled romance work for them right now. In addition to getting back into the groove after making their relationship public, Perry is also taking her latest album, Witness, on a world tour while fulfilling judging duties on American Idol. As for Bloom, he's starring in Killer Joe in London through August 2018 and he'll be finishing up filming on his upcoming TV series, Carnival Row, which is set to premiere in 2019.