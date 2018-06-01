Mick Jagger is now the silliest dad on Instagram

Allie Gemmill is the Freelance Assistant Entertainment Editor as well as Entertainment News and Features Writer at SheKnows. She's worked as a freelance entertainment editor and writer for sites like Teen Vogue, Movie Pilot, Bustle, VICE...

Image: Sergione Infuso/Corbis/Getty Images

We need to find joy wherever we can get it these days; as of Friday, it looks like that source of joy is coming straight from Mick Jagger's Instagram account. Jagger may be busy touring these days with The Rolling Stones (maybe you've heard of them?) but that doesn't mean he's not able to leave a funny comment or two on one of his sons' Instagram accounts — and we can't get enough of it.

Earlier this week, Twitter user @dpatrickrodgers posted a photo collage onto his Twitter account with the caption, "My new favorite thing is Mick Jagger leaving dorky dad comments on his teenage son's Instagram posts" and he's not wrong; these Instagram comments are actually pretty darn great.

The photos in the collage were all taken from the Instagram account of Jagger's son, Lucas Jagger. In one photo, the 19-year-old is kicking back at what looks to be a music festival; in another, he's staring pensively out into the sunset; in yet another, he's walking by the ocean; and in the final one, he's hanging out with friends.

My new favorite thing is Mick Jagger leaving dorky dad comments on his teenage son's Instagram posts. pic.twitter.com/DFEmgwxKp4 — d. patrick rodgers (@dpatrickrodgers) May 30, 2018

Papa Jagger clearly saw a great opportunity to hop into his son's comments and let loose with some cheeky comments. To his music festival photo, he wrote, "Looks like fun. Ha!" and for Lucas' seaside photo, he deadpanned, "Watch out for the water." Oh, Mick, what are we going to do with you? Then again, these comments are so great that we're hoping someone else unearths even more so that we can just keep taking them in.

Jagger shares custody of Lucas with his former partner, Luciana Gimenez. Lucas is one of eight children that carry on the Jagger name, with his eldest sibling being Karis Hunt Jagger (born in 1970) and his youngest sibling being Deveraux Octavian Basil Jagger (born in 2016).

It's cute seeing Jagger still staying connected to his son in whatever way possible. With a hectic work schedule and the two men moving in different circles these days, it's lucky Instagram is around so that they can keep in touch — and we can laugh when the hijinks ensue.