Count us all the way in for this new look at Elizabeth Taylor

Image: Archive Photos/Getty Images

Elizabeth Taylor is one Hollywood icon who has fascinated us for decades. Although she sadly passed on in 2011, her memory and legacy live on, begging those of us who are forever intrigued by her to revisit her life again and again.

It would seem that we're not the only ones who are still fascinated with Taylor all these years later. According to Page Six, a new docuseries has been commissioned about Taylor's life. The series doesn't have a premiere date yet, nor do we know where it will be shown (a streaming service? on a cable network? Your guess is as good as ours) but we do know that the series will take a more positive, thoughtful look at Taylor's life. Namely, the series will focus on her life as an activist for various political causes, her charity work and her role as a boundary breaker for women in Hollywood during the Golden Age of film and beyond.

"The aim is to make the definitive look at the iconic Elizabeth Taylor as one of the originators of our contemporary concept of celebrity," Page Six reports, "as a trailblazer for women working in Hollywood, and for the way she used her elevated status to forge frontiers in her activism and charitable work. The film will also examine Taylor’s role in the lives of her family and friends, in addition to her roles onscreen."

Always an outspoken, ferocious, loving person, Taylor committed her life to a number of liberal-leaning causes and movements during her life. She is perhaps best remembered for her work raising awareness and fighting to cure the HIV/AIDS crisis that swept through the U.S. in the 1980s. She was also very supportive of the Zionist movement after converting to Judaism in 1959.

Add to this a body of work filled with roles that allowed Taylor to push buttons, trounce all over archaic notions of how a woman should think, speak and act and let her break the glass ceiling wherever she could, as there's undoubtedly a lot for this docuseries to focus on.

We're curious to see how this docuseries develops, if only because it means we'll get to spend a little more time with the always-amazing Elizabeth Taylor.