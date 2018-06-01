These celebrity exes are exes no more

Allie Gemmill is the Freelance Assistant Entertainment Editor as well as Entertainment News and Features Writer at SheKnows. She's worked as a freelance entertainment editor and writer for sites like Teen Vogue, Movie Pilot, Bustle, VICE...

It's a reunion some of us have been so ready for, with all of the hints, innuendo-laden tweets, wistful Instagrams and reflective interviews. It's a reunion that's kept us on tenterhooks as we wondered whether or not it would actually happen. But now, the time is here. The reunion is confirmed. You guys: John Cena and Nikki Bella are officially back together.

As Friday, June 1 rolled around, People magazine issued a report confirming that nearly two months after calling off their engagement, Cena and Bella had rekindled their relationship. Finally! We knew you two would do it, but deep down, it was really a question of when it would happen.

An unnamed source spoke to People, confirming the happy news. "They were always going to find their way back to each other. It was never going to be permanent,” the source told the outlet.

This source's confirmation back up yet another source quoted by People from a few weeks ago, wherein they remarked that Cena and Bella calling off their engagement was never about them actually splitting up, but pressing pause on their wedding plans in order to figure out what their future together should look like.

"This was never really about ending their relationship — it was about calling off a wedding because something didn’t feel right. It was a wedding that was entered into under false pretenses. She was pretending she was okay with not having a kid, he was pretending he absolutely couldn’t and wouldn’t budge on that point," the source told People.

Cena and Bella have yet to issue official statements of their own, but considering the way they spoken about and treated each other publicly, this source's comments seem to align with their behavior. It was only after Memorial Day Weekend that Cena was posting a cryptic tweet about messing around, which had us wondering if he was talking about Bella. Oh, and who could forget the fact that these two have been regularly spotted out and about with one another like it's no big deal? Never mind the fact that these two have also reportedly been spending time with one another consistently, even after calling off their engagement back in early April.

It's good to see these two are back together, especially since they've spent so much time talking about their desire to rekindle their relationship. Let's hope that this rekindling sticks and they are in for the long haul, because we love seeing them together.