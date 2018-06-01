Chip and Joanna are still so in love

Allie Gemmill is the Freelance Assistant Entertainment Editor as well as Entertainment News and Features Writer at SheKnows. She's worked as a freelance entertainment editor and writer for sites like Teen Vogue, Movie Pilot, Bustle, VICE...

Image: Donna Ward/Getty Images

Print

We've only known them for a little while, but Chip and Joanna Gaines have been in it for the long haul for quite some time. In fact, we know just how long these two have been together because they celebrated one of their two big relationship milestones on Thursday, May 31: their 15th wedding anniversary.

More: Chip Gaines Reveals How He Won Joanna's Heart All Those Years Ago

The respective worlds of Instagram and Twitter were made a little brighter on Thursday when Chip and Joanna hopped onto social media to celebrate their big day. Joanna chose her Instagram as the place where she could send out her love to her adorable hubby, putting up a throwback photo from their wedding day to mark the occasion.

"It's been a good fifteen years @chipgaines. Here's to fifty more..." Joanna captioned the photo, adding in an event-appropriate heart emoji to make sure the love was really felt. But gosh, looking at this photo is such a trip because these two lovebirds look so young. Time really does fly, huh?

More: Chip Gaines Slammed Negative Parenting Comments So Hard It Forced an Apology

Meanwhile, Chip went straight to his Twitter account to type out his thoughts and feelings about 15 years of marriage to Joanna. "15 years... where’d they go/15 years... I’d like to know/15 more, to God I pray/15 more just to make her day," Chip wrote, formatting it into a bit of a makeshift poem before ending the entire, sweet tweet with a resounding: "Happy anniversary, sweet girl!"

15 years.. where’d they go

15 years.. I’d like to know

15 more, to God I pray

15 more just to make her day



Happy anniversary sweet girl! — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) May 31, 2018

Chip and Joanna have been through so much in the last 15 years and we've seen just a bit of that in recent years, but over the course of the last year especially. After announcing in 2017 that Season 5 of Fixer Upper would be their last, the couple has (together and separately) run a marathon, announced they were expecting their fifth child, launched a home goods line in collaboration with Target, run their businesses (including their beloved Magnolia!) and they've done it while being stellar parents to their four kids. That's a lot crammed into such a short amount of time, but there's nobody better suited for it than the superstars that are Chip and Joanna Gaines.

More: Joanna Gaines Celebrates Her 40th Birthday With a Little Sweetness

Congratulations on your wedding anniversary, you two, and like Chip wrote: Here's to 50 more great years.