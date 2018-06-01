 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2018 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

All the Sweet Things Chip & Joanna Gaines Said on Their 15th Wedding Anniversary

Allie Gemmill

by

Allie Gemmill is the Freelance Assistant Entertainment Editor as well as Entertainment News and Features Writer at SheKnows. She's worked as a freelance entertainment editor and writer for sites like Teen Vogue, Movie Pilot, Bustle, VICE...

View Profile
Image: Donna Ward/Getty Images
Print

Chip and Joanna are still so in love

We've only known them for a little while, but Chip and Joanna Gaines have been in it for the long haul for quite some time. In fact, we know just how long these two have been together because they celebrated one of their two big relationship milestones on Thursday, May 31: their 15th wedding anniversary.

More: Chip Gaines Reveals How He Won Joanna's Heart All Those Years Ago

The respective worlds of Instagram and Twitter were made a little brighter on Thursday when Chip and Joanna hopped onto social media to celebrate their big day. Joanna chose her Instagram as the place where she could send out her love to her adorable hubby, putting up a throwback photo from their wedding day to mark the occasion.

Its been a good fifteen years @chipgaines Heres to fifty more...

A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on

"It's been a good fifteen years @chipgaines. Here's to fifty more..." Joanna captioned the photo, adding in an event-appropriate heart emoji to make sure the love was really felt. But gosh, looking at this photo is such a trip because these two lovebirds look so young. Time really does fly, huh?

More: Chip Gaines Slammed Negative Parenting Comments So Hard It Forced an Apology

Meanwhile, Chip went straight to his Twitter account to type out his thoughts and feelings about 15 years of marriage to Joanna. "15 years... where’d they go/15 years... I’d like to know/15 more, to God I pray/15 more just to make her day," Chip wrote, formatting it into a bit of a makeshift poem before ending the entire, sweet tweet with a resounding: "Happy anniversary, sweet girl!"

Chip and Joanna have been through so much in the last 15 years and we've seen just a bit of that in recent years, but over the course of the last year especially. After announcing in 2017 that Season 5 of Fixer Upper would be their last, the couple has (together and separately) run a marathon, announced they were expecting their fifth child, launched a home goods line in collaboration with Target, run their businesses (including their beloved Magnolia!) and they've done it while being stellar parents to their four kids. That's a lot crammed into such a short amount of time, but there's nobody better suited for it than the superstars that are Chip and Joanna Gaines.

More: Joanna Gaines Celebrates Her 40th Birthday With a Little Sweetness

Congratulations on your wedding anniversary, you two, and like Chip wrote: Here's to 50 more great years.

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us
Slideshows
Hollywood Movie Stars Who Aren't Above Doing TV
Celebrity Dads Who Have an Insane Number of Kids
Food Network Star Winners: Where Are They Now?
19 Best Summer Movies About Family Vacations
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. 25 Actually Doable Hobbies for Stay-at-Home Parents
  2. You Can Now Buy an Avocado Toast-Flavored Chocolate Bar
  3. Turns Out, the Most-Commonly Taken Vitamin Supplements Don't Do Much
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started