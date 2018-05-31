'Only a woman can be this strong'

In her 20-plus year career as an athlete and celebrity, Serena Williams has endured quite a lot of highs and lows. But among the trophies she's earned, praise she's received, new business ventures she's embarked on and personal milestones she hit (including getting married and becoming a mother inside of a year), Williams has faced a lot of negativity, mostly aimed to tears her down based on her appearance. Now, she's pushing back and telling Harper's Bazaar UK in a new interview how she's turning that negativity into a teaching moment for herself and her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr.
More: Serena Williams Is Pursuing a New Career That Has Nothing to Do With Tennis
"It was hard for me," Williams said of the criticisms she once faced. "People would say I was born a guy, all because of my arms, or because I'm strong. I was different to [her sister] Venus: She was thin and tall and beautiful, and I am strong and muscular—and beautiful, but, you know, it was just totally different."
While it's heartbreaking to know that Williams faced the kind of unfair, sexist cruelty that — as many woman can confirm — is somehow just the norm for being a woman in this world, the conversation got even more heartwrenching when she spoke about a 2004 report that noted one goal: to reach a size four.
"Oh God, I'll never be a size four," Williams remarked to Harper's Bazaar. "Why would I want to do that, and be that?"
But now, Williams is in a more reflective, positive state of mind; she's embracing her body in all its curves and glory. "This is me, and this is my weapon and machine," Williams stated. "But I love that I said that because I can understand. I can show Olympia [her daughter] that I struggled, but now I'm happy with who I am and what I am and what I look like. Olympia was born and she had my arms, and instead of being sad and fearful about what people would say about her, I was just so happy."
She continued, "I knew I was having a girl, because when I was playing tennis in the [2017 Australia Open], I didn't have one day of morning sickness, no symptoms. Australia is really hot, some days can be over 40 degrees [Celsius], which is insane, but she never complained. I said to Alexis, 'This is a girl. Only a woman can be this strong.'"
More: Why Ivanka Trump Is Rushing to Serena Williams' Defense
It's inspiring to see that that strength and endurance, sprang from facing some of the worst, toughest criticisms a woman can face, has filled Williams with a positive outlook now. Even better, she's ready to pass it along to her daughter, which is truly the happiest ending to an otherwise dark story.
And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .
SheKnows is making some changes!
b e h e a r d !
Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,
where you can share your stories, ideas
and CONNECT with millions of women.Get Started