Is Jesse Williams jumping into a new relationship?

Image: Tiffany Rose/WireImage/Getty Images

Just a few months ago, Jesse Williams was connected to Minka Kelly. Now, it looks like the Grey's Anatomy star is moving on once again. According to Page Six, Williams is dating someone new, though the outlet admits that the potential new couple is making strides to keep things under wraps for now — which means we have to take this news with a grain of salt, exciting though it may be.

Here's what we know about Williams' rumored new romance: An insider told Page Six that he and SportsNet New York anchor Taylor Rooks spent time together in Atlantic City, New Jersey over Memorial Day weekend. The pair was spotted at Kevin Hart's comedy show at Boardwalk Hall, and it looked like they were on a date.

“They are eager to keep their romance under wraps. He’s been going through a difficult divorce [from first wife Aryn Drake-Lee], but he’s found solace with Taylor,” the source said. Page Six said that representatives for Williams and Rooks did not comment on the story.

After Williams filed for divorce from Drake-Lee in 2017, he asked the judge to grant him joint physical and legal custody of their two children, Sadie and Maceo. Per E! News, after a monthslong court battle, in March 2018, a judge granted the pair joint custody. Williams sees his children every other weekend and two days during the week as well as on Father's Day. He was previously ordered to pay Drake-Lee more than $50,000 in spousal support each month.

Rooks, meanwhile, has gained notoriety in the sports world for her YouTube series and podcast Timeout with Taylor Rooks. She's interviewed guests including Meek Mill, Dion Waiters and Dwyane Wade. If the rumors are true and these two are a couple, then we wish Rooks and Williams the best!