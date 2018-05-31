Tarek El Moussa knows Flip or Flop Season 8 will be awkward

Samantha Puc is a freelance entertainment writer at SheKnows. She is the co-creator of Fatventure Mag and the former managing editor at Rogues Portal. Her work has been published by Bustle, The Mary Sue, The Tempest, and elsewhere. Follo...

When HGTV's Flip or Flop returns for Season 8 on Thursday, fans may have a different viewing experience than in the past. That can be chalked up to the fact that cohosts Tarek El Moussa and Christina El Moussa are still working together after ending their marriage, which is bound to create some tension. In a new interview with Daily Pop on E! News, Tarek got real with cohosts Morgan Stewart and Carissa Culiner about how just how hard working with Christina was during Season 8 given the former couple's history together

In a clip of the new Flip or Flop season, Christina gets a little freaked when she and Tarek find a mouse in a run-down house. The clip then jumps to their conversation after, wherein he says, "I'm desensitized?"

Christina shoots back, "Yeah. To a rodent almost crawling on your foot and you don't even care?!"

As Tarek leaves the room, he says, "I'm desensitized to everything. Trust me." Christina makes a face at the camera and follows him out.

The tension is certainly noticeable, and Stewart and Culiner comment on it during Tarek's interview with them for Daily Pop. He explains, "We do our best to be as professional as possible, but every now and then we have to jab at each other — sometimes more serious than others. It's kind of how it goes nowadays."

Culiner asks, "Are you nervous about any of that tension showing on camera? Or are you like, 'That's real life.'"

"I just watched the first episode last week," Tarek admits, "and it is absolutely different than anything you've ever seen from us. We got into a few arguments that I didn't think were going to make [it to] camera and they did."

Yikes. Further questions about the future of Flip or Flop, as well as whether or not it's comfortable spending so much time with his ex make Tarek visibly uncomfortable. "It's our job, you know?" he says, and when asked if he thinks if he or Christina is more likely to get a spinoff, he adds, "I have no idea. I wouldn't really care either way."

Tarek also said he wishes Christina the best. "We have kids together, so I need her to continue her career, and I want her to be successful and make money. That way she can live a great life and my kids can live a great life."

That's pretty diplomatic, all things considered. We're sure it's uncomfortable to work with your ex, especially in front of cameras that record your every move. E! News reports that it's too early to say whether this will be the last season of Flip or Flop, and there's no word yet on whether either of the El Moussas will get their own spinoff in the future. We're just hoping the new season isn't too tension-filled... for their sake and for the fans.