Quick question: Are you ready for Top Gun 2?

Image: Paramount Pictures

It's been 32 long, sad years without a Top Gun sequel, and the world has changed pretty significantly since the classic film hit theaters in 1986. In 2017, Tom Cruise confirmed that a sequel is on the way. Cruise said on the Australian TV show Sunrise, “It’s true. I’m going to start probably in the next year. I know, it’s happening. It’s definitely happening."

Now, as NME reported on Thursday, not only is the Top Gun sequel definitely happening, it's happening right now. In a tweet Cruise posted on Wednesday, fans got treated to a photo of Cruise's iconic character, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell standing with his helmet in his hand and staring off into the distance where an empty plane awaits him. The words "Feel the need" are laid over top (a reference to one of the film's most iconic lines) and Cruise simply wrote, "#Day1" to accompany the photo.

According to Variety, sources confirmed that the Top Gun sequel, titled Top Gun: Maverick, began filming in the U.S. during the final week of May. The plot has been kept under wraps since the very beginning, although the outlet reports that it will explore drone technology and that Maverick is now a flight instructor.

Aside from Cruise, no other casting information has been announced for Top Gun: Maverick. The original starred Cruise, Val Kilmer and Kelly McGillis. Jerry Bruckheimer for Jerry Bruckheimer Films is back for the sequel as a producer alongside David Ellison for Skydance.

Supposedly, Top Gun: Maverick has been in the works since at least 2010, just two years before the original film's director, Tony Scott, died. In 2015, the United States Library of Congress selected Top Gun for preservation in the National Film Registry. The film was honored along with 24 other "culturally, historically, or aesthetically" significant films in the library's annual listing.

We do feel the need, the need for speed. If we could speed up the announced June 12, 2019 release date for this movie, we would.